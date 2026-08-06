Full show notes: https://bengreenfieldlife.com/peptides2026

In this episode with Dr. Matt Cook, recorded days after he returned from Washington, D.C., you'll get a breakdown of what just happened to peptides in the United States. You'll hear what the FDA's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee actually voted on, why seven popular peptides were pulled two years ago, which six of the seven were just recommended for the bulk list, which one was left off, and what all of it means for your ability to get peptides legally from a pharmacy instead of the gray market.

You'll also get a guided tour of the peptides themselves: BPC-157 for gut and tissue healing, KPV for inflammation, TB-500 for cell migration and wound repair, MOTS-c as an exercise mimetic, Semax for memory and learning, Epitalon for sleep and longevity, and DSIP for sleep. Dr. Cook explains why peptides behave so differently from ordinary drugs, walks through a safety review covering millions of doses, and shows how his company LifeOS pulls your labs, wearables, and genetics into one HIPAA-compliant place. And if you want to keep every peptide straight, Dr. Cook built a peptide cheat sheet covering what each one does, how to dose it, and where to source it.

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