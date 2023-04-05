Ben's Current Recommended Fasting Protocol, The Extreme Power Of Combining Fasting With Spiritual Disciplines, How An Addicted, Angry Weightlifter Started A Church & Became A Pastor & Much More
My guest on this podcast is author, speaker, and pastor Shane Idleman, who has written 12 compelling books with a unique perspective on health, fitness, spirituality, fasting, and many other topics, including... Feasting & Fasting: What Works, What Doesn't, and Why 40 Days to Reset Your Life: Applying God's Wisdom for Physical and Spiritual Renewal Help! I'm Addicted: Overcoming the Cravings that Overcome You If My People: In Case of National Emergency Read This Desperate for More of God: The Heart Cry of Every Believer What Works When "Diets" Don't: Your Personal 8-Step Weight-Loss Success Guide ...and many others. Download for free on church's website. What makes Shane's story truly inspiring is the fact that he abandoned a promising career as a Corporate Executive in the health and fitness industry to pursue a dream that God instilled in his heart following his commitment to Christ. In his words: "While I had focused on prosperity, wealth, and success, I had starved my soul. I tried everything that the world had to offer, but ultimately, I found that it offered little of lasting value." When asked why he thinks his books are being so well received, Shane added: "The overwhelming response simply reflects the need that we all have for the truths found in God's Word." Shane is the founder and lead pastor of Westside Christian Fellowship in Southern California, 60 miles North of Los Angeles. Shane also hosts a podcast at Idleman Unplugged Podcast. You can also find Shane on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.