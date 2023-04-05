Q&A 455: Is Erythritol Bad For You, Strength Before Cardio or Cardio Before Strength, The Best Way To Use Olive Oil & Much More!

News Flashes – Follow Ben on Twitter for more… I'm still chewing on the latest "Erythritol gives you heart disease" study. Upon further digging, it turns out that the research did not even investigate the consumption of erythritol, but rather, simply blood values that could be a function of endogenous production OR exogenous consumption, meaning it's even possible that people who consume too much glucose are converting some to erythritol in their bodies: The artificial sweetener erythritol and cardiovascular event risk...09:41 Strength before cardio or cardio before strength...? Basically: If your goal is to maximize strength development, then it's probably best to do your strength training before cardio. But if your goal is to maximize improvements in aerobic fitness, the order of your training probably doesn't matter (kudos to Brady Holmer for the article): Physiology Friday #150: Cardio before Weights or Weights before Cardio?...18:58 Olive Oil vs. Extra-Virgin Olive Oil: What's The Difference & Which One Should You Choose? - good article via @mindbodygreen. I recommend Fresh Pressed Olive Oil Club for good oils, btw...27:19 Astaxanthin is a very useful longevity/anti-aging/skin protective compound, and at 9g/day appears to assist with eye strain from screentime: Effects of diet containing astaxanthin on visual function in healthy individuals: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel study - this stuff is already in @kion omegas, but not in super high amounts though...so you may need extra...40:28 Full Show Notes Here: https://bengreenfieldlife.com/455