Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Ben Greenfield Life in the App
Listen to Ben Greenfield Life in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
Ben Greenfield Life

Ben Greenfield Life

Podcast Ben Greenfield Life
Podcast Ben Greenfield Life

Ben Greenfield Life

Ben Greenfield
add
Free fitness, nutrition, biohacking, fat loss, anti-aging and cutting-edge health advice from BenGreenfieldLife.com! Tune in to the latest research, interviews ... More
SportsHealth & FitnessFitnessEducationSelf-Improvement
Free fitness, nutrition, biohacking, fat loss, anti-aging and cutting-edge health advice from BenGreenfieldLife.com! Tune in to the latest research, interviews ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 996
  • How To Get Your Kids Into Fasting, The Ideal Combination Of Glucose & Ketones, Creating A High-Income Family Business & Much More
    Dr. Daniel Pompa and Merily Pompa - amazing parents who are featured in my new Boundless Parenting book - are leaders in the field of functional medicine. Through years of self-experimentation, Daniel and Merily have crafted a “From Pain to Purpose” mindset, which they teach to others as they travel and speak together. A former chiropractor, Daniel has established himself as a global leader in the health and wellness industry. He is committed to educating the public about the root causes of inflammation-driven diseases through his innovative program, True Cellular Detox™. As a respected voice in the field, Daniel's weekly Cellular Healing TV podcasts reach thousands of viewers across the world. His expertise is sought after at high-profile events, where he speaks to international presidents, delegates, and large audiences on natural health stages in the United States, catering to both the public and fellow practitioners. As the author of two best-selling books, The Cellular Healing Diet and Beyond Fasting: A Cellular Solution to Break Through Weight Loss Resistance, Slow Aging, and Get Well, Daniel has made significant contributions to the health and wellness literature. Merily, Daniel's partner in life and work, has her own inspiring story of overcoming toxicity and hormonal challenges. After years of dedication to her own healing journey, she now shares her experiences and insights to empower others facing similar struggles. Full Show Notes: https://bengreenfieldlife.com/pompas Episode sponsors: Seed: Start a new healthy habit today. If you want to add a probiotic + prebiotic to your daily routine, use code BEN at seed.com/bengreenfield to redeem 25% off your first month of Seed’s Daily Synbiotic. Joovv: Get an exclusive discount on your first order of my favorite in-home light therapy devices. Just go to Joovv.com/ben and apply code BEN. HVMN: Visit hvmn.com/BenG and use code BENG20 for 20% off any purchase of Ketone-IQ️.  Ultimate Longevity: Ready to hack your sleep and stay grounded while recovering? Head to ultimatelongevity.com/ben to get your hands on grounding mats for your mattress, pillow, blankets, and other valuable tools to help you bring down your inflammation and jumps start your healing. Kion Aminos: Aminos are building blocks for muscle recovery, reduced cravings, better cognition, immunity, and more. Go to getkion.com/ben to receive 20% off on monthly deliveries and 10% on one-time purchases.
    5/4/2023
    1:20:08
  • The Secret Ingredient Inside Fish Guts, Immuno-Rejuvenation 101, The Magic Of Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat, "The Father Of Functional Medicine," Dr. Jeffrey Bland
    Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat (let’s call it “HTB” so as not to get too long in the tooth) is a hardy plant that has been farmed in Asia for generations but is largely unknown in the rest of the world. Modern analyses have revealed that HTB contains significantly higher levels of phytonutrients compared to common buckwheat—up to a 100-fold increase of certain immune-strengthening flavonoids. It also contains other nutrients that help build, maintain, and protect muscles and lean tissues throughout the body, improve how it deals with certain toxins, produce cellular energy, and more. Yes, that’s all from one tiny humble buckwheat plant. Thanks to those health benefits, HTB is a go-to ingredient of mine in the kitchen, and I feature it in several recipes in my Boundless Cookbook. The mastermind behind HTB is Dr. Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D., a Clinical Biochemist known as the “Father of Functional Medicine.”An immunity expert, the founder of the Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM), best-selling author, thought leader, and educator, Dr. Bland is also the president of Big Bold Health, the company that produces HTB. Big Bold Health's mission is to engage people worldwide to actively participate in reshaping the conversation about immunity, resilience, and the interconnectedness of plants, people, and the planet. Dr. Bland is advocating for the power of immuno-rejuvenation to enhance immunity at a global level. Full Show Notes: https://bengreenfieldlife.com/drbland Episode sponsors: Levels: If you want to better understand how food affects your health by trying continuous glucose monitor, go to levels.link/Ben to learn more. They also have a really well-researched, in-depth blog that I recommend checking out if you’re just looking to learn more about topics like metabolic health, longevity, and nutrition. BON CHARGE: Holistic wellness brand with a wide range of products that naturally address the issues of our modern way of life. They can help you sleep better, perform better, recover faster, balance hormones, reduce inflammation, and so much more.  Go to boncharge.com/GREENFIELD and use coupon code GREENFIELD to save 15%. Apollo: Apollo is a safe and non-invasive wearable that actively improves your sleep. Head over to apolloneuro.com/bengreenfield and use code BG15 for 15% off Henson Shaving: Go to hensonshaving.com and enter BEN at checkout to get 100 free blades with your purchase. (Note: you must add both the 100-blade pack and the razor for the discount to apply. Bubs Naturals: Ready for a discount on the highest quality MCT oil powder, collagen protein, apple cider vinegar gummies, and more? Use code BENG for 20% off at bubsnaturals.com.
    4/29/2023
    1:13:40
  • How To Start A Farm & Grow Your Own Food, The Craziest New Mushroom Formulations You've Never Heard Of, How To Be Insanely Productive & Spiritual At The Same Time & Much More
    My guest on this show is Jordan Rubin, who is one of America’s most-recognized and respected natural health experts, and is the New York Times bestselling author of The Maker’s Diet, and 29 additional titles, including his latest work, The Probiotic Diet. As an eco-entrepreneur, accomplished author, and sought-after lecturer on health and nutrition, Jordan has touched countless lives, spreading his message of health and hope both nationally and globally over more than two decades. His expertise and passion for holistic well-being have led him to establish two renowned companies: Garden of Life and Ancient Nutrition. Both organizations focus on delivering high-quality, whole-food nutritional supplements, setting new standards in the industry. A firm believer in the power of regenerative agriculture, Jordan has established two Regenerative Organic Certified farms—Heal the Planet Farm in Missouri and The Center for Regenerative Agriculture in Tennessee. Together with his wife Nicki, Jordan has not only built a thriving professional career but also a beautiful family, raising six children. Join me today to delve into the fascinating natural health and wellness world with Jordan Rubin. Full Show Notes: https://bengreenfieldlife.com/howtofarm    Episode Sponsors: Organifi: Get the restful sleep you need with the most soothing ingredients! Gold is a delicious superfood tea with powerful superfoods and mushrooms to help you sleep and recover so you can wake up refreshed and energized. Go to Organifi.com/Ben for 20% off your order. Drink Update: Update is the first energy drink to utilize Paraxanthine. With Update, you won’t experience a crash, jitters, or any of the other drawbacks associated with other energy drinks. Visit drinkupdate.com/ben and use code BEN for 10% off your order BioStack Labs: BioStack Labs has formulated their NAD Regen to increase your energy, enhance your cognitive function, and slow the aging process. Buy 2 NAD Regen for $134 and get 1 FREE (worth $67!) at BioStackLabs.com/Ben. Naboso: Naboso features sensory-based product lines, created for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and biohackers as a way to optimize their foot health and foot recovery. Better movement begins now. Visit naboso.com/ben and use code BEN for 10% off. Essentia: Essentia organic mattresses are the only mattress to score best on eliminating all sleep-interrupting stimulants. Experience Essentia for yourself and save an additional $100 on your mattress purchase using code BENVIP at myessentia.com/bengreenfield. BG Coaching Transformation Challenge: Spots are limited so jump on this opportunity right away so you don’t miss out. Head over to BenGreenfieldCoaching.com/TransformationChallenge now to join.
    4/27/2023
    1:23:13
  • Q&A 455: Is Erythritol Bad For You, Strength Before Cardio or Cardio Before Strength, The Best Way To Use Olive Oil & Much More!
    News Flashes – Follow Ben on Twitter for more… I'm still chewing on the latest "Erythritol gives you heart disease" study. Upon further digging, it turns out that the research did not even investigate the consumption of erythritol, but rather, simply blood values that could be a function of endogenous production OR exogenous consumption, meaning it's even possible that people who consume too much glucose are converting some to erythritol in their bodies: The artificial sweetener erythritol and cardiovascular event risk...09:41 Strength before cardio or cardio before strength...? Basically: If your goal is to maximize strength development, then it’s probably best to do your strength training before cardio. But if your goal is to maximize improvements in aerobic fitness, the order of your training probably doesn’t matter (kudos to Brady Holmer for the article): Physiology Friday #150: Cardio before Weights or Weights before Cardio?...18:58 Olive Oil vs. Extra-Virgin Olive Oil: What's The Difference & Which One Should You Choose? - good article via @mindbodygreen. I recommend Fresh Pressed Olive Oil Club for good oils, btw...27:19 Astaxanthin is a very useful longevity/anti-aging/skin protective compound, and at 9g/day appears to assist with eye strain from screentime: Effects of diet containing astaxanthin on visual function in healthy individuals: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel study - this stuff is already in @kion omegas, but not in super high amounts though...so you may need extra...40:28   Full Show Notes Here: https://bengreenfieldlife.com/455   Episode Sponsors Neurohacker Qualia Senolytic: Take this cutting-edge formula just 2 days a month to help your body eliminate senescent cells, which is KEY to optimal aging and feeling younger. Give your body what it needs to fight senescent cell accumulation* with Qualia Senolytic at neurohacker.com, and code SENOBEN  scores you an extra 15% off.  SleepMe: These luxury mattress pads keep your bed at the perfect temperature for deep sleep, whether you sleep hot or cold. Head over to sleep.me/bengreenfield to learn more and save up to 25% off the purchase of any new sleep system. This offer is available exclusively for Ben Greenfield listeners -- and only for a limited time! Lucy Gum: If you are looking for a cleaner and tastier alternative to other nicotine products, Lucy is for you. To save 20% on any order, head over to lucy.co use discount code BEN20. LMNT: Everyone needs electrolytes, especially those on low-carb diets, who practice intermittent or extended fasting, are physically active, or sweat a lot. Go to DrinkLMNT.com/BenGreenfield to get a free gift with your purchase! Ultimate Longevity: Ready to hack your sleep and stay grounded while recovering? Head to ultimatelongevity.com/ben to get your hands on grounding mats for your mattress, pillow, blankets, and other valuable tools to help you bring down your inflammation and jumps start your healing. Kion Aminos: Aminos are building blocks for muscle recovery, reduced cravings, better cognition, immunity, and more. Go to getkion.com/ben to receive 20% off on monthly deliveries and 10% on one-time purchases.  
    4/22/2023
    1:11:11
  • Ben's Current Recommended Fasting Protocol, The Extreme Power Of Combining Fasting With Spiritual Disciplines, How An Addicted, Angry Weightlifter Started A Church & Became A Pastor & Much More
    My guest on this podcast is author, speaker, and pastor Shane Idleman, who has written 12 compelling books with a unique perspective on health, fitness, spirituality, fasting, and many other topics, including... Feasting & Fasting: What Works, What Doesn't, and Why 40 Days to Reset Your Life: Applying God's Wisdom for Physical and Spiritual Renewal Help! I'm Addicted: Overcoming the Cravings that Overcome You If My People: In Case of National Emergency Read This Desperate for More of God: The Heart Cry of Every Believer What Works When "Diets" Don't: Your Personal 8-Step Weight-Loss Success Guide ...and many others. Download for free on church’s website. What makes Shane's story truly inspiring is the fact that he abandoned a promising career as a Corporate Executive in the health and fitness industry to pursue a dream that God instilled in his heart following his commitment to Christ. In his words: “While I had focused on prosperity, wealth, and success, I had starved my soul. I tried everything that the world had to offer, but ultimately, I found that it offered little of lasting value.” When asked why he thinks his books are being so well received, Shane added: “The overwhelming response simply reflects the need that we all have for the truths found in God’s Word.” Shane is the founder and lead pastor of Westside Christian Fellowship in Southern California, 60 miles North of Los Angeles. Shane also hosts a podcast at Idleman Unplugged Podcast. You can also find Shane on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.   Full Show Notes: https://bengreenfieldlife.com/idleman   Episode Sponsors Naboso: Naboso features sensory-based product lines, created for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and biohackers as a way to optimize their foot health and foot recovery. Better movement begins now. Visit naboso.com/ben and use code BEN for 10% off" BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough: The 7 essential forms of magnesium included in this full spectrum serving help you relax, unwind, and turn off your active brain after a long and stressful day so you can rest peacefully and wake up feeling refreshed, vibrant, and alert. Go to magbreakthrough.com/ben and use code ben10 for 10% off any order. Wild Health: Wild Health provides personalized healthcare online, driven by your DNA, bloodwork, and lifestyle. Learn everything from your optimal diet, exercise, and sleep routines to understanding the risk of chronic illnesses and how to prevent them with their concierge program available with high-touch, premium care for athletes and executives. Get 20% off with code BEN at wildhealth.com/ben. HVMN: Visit hvmn.com/BenG and use code BENG20 for 20% off any purchase of Ketone-IQ️. Clearlight Sauna: If you want to sweat buckets in the privacy of your own home, go to HealwithHeat.com and use code: BEN for a discount and free shipping – the free shipping alone is a huge saving because these saunas are big, heavy, and well-made! BG Coaching Transformation Challenge: Spots are limited so jump on this opportunity right away so you don’t miss out. Head over to BenGreenfieldCoaching.com/TransformationChallenge now to join.
    4/20/2023
    1:19:51

More Sports podcasts

About Ben Greenfield Life

Free fitness, nutrition, biohacking, fat loss, anti-aging and cutting-edge health advice from BenGreenfieldLife.com! Tune in to the latest research, interviews with exercise, diet and medical professionals, and an entertaining mash-up of ancestral wisdom and modern science, along with Q&A's and mind-body-spirit optimizing content from America's top personal trainer.
Podcast website

Listen to Ben Greenfield Life, Cellini and Dimino and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Ben Greenfield Life

Ben Greenfield Life

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Ben Greenfield Life: Podcasts in Family