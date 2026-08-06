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1810 episodes
BIG Peptide News (Must-Listen!): What Really Happened In Washington DC & A 7 Peptide Breakdown, With Dr. Matt Cook.08/06/2026 | 1h 13 mins.Full show notes: https://bengreenfieldlife.com/peptides2026
In this episode with Dr. Matt Cook, recorded days after he returned from Washington, D.C., you'll get a breakdown of what just happened to peptides in the United States. You'll hear what the FDA's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee actually voted on, why seven popular peptides were pulled two years ago, which six of the seven were just recommended for the bulk list, which one was left off, and what all of it means for your ability to get peptides legally from a pharmacy instead of the gray market.
You'll also get a guided tour of the peptides themselves: BPC-157 for gut and tissue healing, KPV for inflammation, TB-500 for cell migration and wound repair, MOTS-c as an exercise mimetic, Semax for memory and learning, Epitalon for sleep and longevity, and DSIP for sleep. Dr. Cook explains why peptides behave so differently from ordinary drugs, walks through a safety review covering millions of doses, and shows how his company LifeOS pulls your labs, wearables, and genetics into one HIPAA-compliant place. And if you want to keep every peptide straight, Dr. Cook built a peptide cheat sheet covering what each one does, how to dose it, and where to source it.
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See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The Breathwork-Cold Plunge Debate, When You *Shouldn’t* Do Wim Hof Breath & What Happens When 1 Million People Breathe Together08/01/2026 | 49 mins.Full show notes: https://bengreenfieldlife.com/nickpodcast
In this episode, you'll get a practical, plain-language tour of breathwork with Nick Sweeney, a breathwork coach who rebuilt his body with breath after a college bike accident left him unable to walk. You'll learn his Vortex Breath and the Fibonacci counting behind it, why slow breathing is really cardiovascular training that may predict how long you live, how to pair breath with fascia and mobility work, his routines for better sleep and for combining sauna, breath, and cold safely, where he lands on the cold plunge debate, why the air you breathe matters as much as how you breathe, and his "Billions Will Breathe" mission to get a million (and eventually a billion) people breathing in sync.
Nick is the founder of Coherence, a breathwork app that trains your nervous system to improve deep and REM sleep, HRV, and stress resilience. After doctors told him his skiing career was over, he went from unable to walk to competing at U.S. Nationals within a year using breathwork, cold, and nervous system work, and today he leads a global movement to have people breathe together as one.
Want to breathe in sync with people around the world? You can grab Nick's Coherence app here and use code BEN30 for four weeks free.
Episode Sponsors:
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Dr. Murray Natural Products – ThymoQuin®: A clinically researched black seed oil that supports healthy cortisol levels and resilience to everyday stress. Visit doctormurray.com/ben and use code BEN25 for 25% off all Dr. Murray Natural Products.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
What Body Fat % Is The Most "Attractive" (& How Low is TOO Low), How To Shorten Your Gym Time, Is Creatine Bad For Your Kidneys & More! Solosode 50307/30/2026 | 49 mins.Full Show Notes: https://bengreenfieldlife.com/503
In this solosode, you'll get the latest research on the questions I hear most: whether the peptide BPC 157 can cause cancer, the body fat percentages people rate most attractive for men and women (and how low is too low), how a "dad bod" before conception can affect your future kids' health, how "myo-reps" deliver the same strength and size gains in a fraction of your gym time, and whether creatine is bad for your kidneys. You'll hear why BPC 157's blood-vessel growth is not the same as the way cancer feeds a tumor and why healthy tissue has nothing to fear from it, how excess body fat quietly lowers testosterone, and why the most attractive body fat ranges line up almost perfectly with the ranges that support healthy testosterone, fertility, and a long life. You'll also walk away with the body fat targets actually worth aiming for, a simple way to shorten your time in the gym, and the creatine myths you can finally stop worrying about.
Episode Sponsors:
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Hunting, Spearfishing & The Truth About Cannabis: A Father-Sons Florida Adventure with Adam Wenguer07/25/2026 | 59 mins.Full show notes: https://bengreenfieldlife.com/floridahunt
In this episode, recorded at Lightsey Family Ranch in Venus, Florida, I'm joined by my sons River and Terran and repeat guest Adam Wenguer, founder of Element Health, for the first stop in a father-and-sons adventure project inspired by former Boundless guest Sahil Bloom's The 5 Types of Wealth.
You'll hear the ethics and deeper meaning of hunting, why harvesting your own meat changes your relationship with food, and how to cook wild game so it actually tastes great. We also get into spearfishing and free diving, teaching kids breath work and comfort with heat and cold from a young age, and a grounded, plain-language look at cannabis and the endocannabinoid system, including how CBD, CBG, and CBN each work.
Adam is a University of Florida graduate in applied physiology and kinesiology who spent more than a decade as a strength, conditioning, and health coach at a five-star wellness resort before founding Element Health in 2017. He is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, a meditation practitioner, and a passionate advocate for ethical, conscious hunting, and he lives on a farm in Florida with his family. Want to try Adam's full-spectrum CBD for yourself? You can check out Element Health here (use code BEN15 to save 15% off).
Episode Sponsors:
BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough: Seven essential forms of magnesium in one full-spectrum serving to help you relax, unwind, and sleep deeply so you wake up refreshed and alert. Go to bioptimizers.com/ben and use code ben15 for 15% off any order.
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See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Dynorphins, Heat Shock Proteins & The Healthiest, Hottest Sauna On The Planet, with Luke Chapman & Owen Buchanan07/23/2026 | 48 mins.Full show notes: https://bengreenfieldlife.com/saunapodcast
In this episode with Luke Chapman and Owen Buchanan, founders of Western Sol, you'll hear the story behind the custom sauna I recently had built in my backyard in Idaho, and the story behind the company itself, which started when a mold exposure in Hawaii sent Luke into daily sauna use. You'll gain insights into the actual science of heat shock proteins and dynorphins (the opioid peptides your body releases under heat stress), why most sauna wood is loaded with VOCs, and how thermally pressed aspen and spruce sourced from Estonia solves that problem entirely. We'll also touch on how Western Sol engineers oxygen-rich air recirculation, Himalayan salt therapy, and even full electrical grounding directly into the sauna floor, and you'll get a full walkthrough of what it costs to get a custom or prefabricated sauna built.
Luke Chapman and Owen Buchanan are the founders of Western Sol, a custom and prefabricated sauna company based in Idaho. Both grew up around custom home construction in their family businesses before turning their focus toward building non-toxic, low-VOC saunas designed to support healing of the mind, body, and soul. They travel throughout Europe to source materials and study traditional sauna culture at its origin.
You can find out more about Western Sol and schedule a free consultation here.
Episode Sponsors:
Dr. Murray Natural Products ThymoQuin: A clinically researched black seed oil formulated to support healthy cortisol levels and resilience to everyday stress. Visit doctormurray.com/ben and use code BEN25 for 25% off.
Manukora: Honey with superpowers. Head to manukora.com/ben or use code BEN to get $25 off your Starter Kit.
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ULTRA: A clean, nicotine-free, caffeine-free pouch delivering smooth, sustained energy and focus using clinically backed nootropics and adaptogens. Visit takeultra.com and use code BENGREENFIELD for 15% off.
TruDiagnostic: An advanced at-home epigenetic test measuring over a million biomarkers for personalized insights into aging, energy, and overall health. Visit TruDiagnostic.com and use code BEN20 for 20% off.
BON CHARGE: A holistic wellness brand with products that address sleep, performance, recovery, hormone balance, and inflammation. Go to boncharge.com/GREENFIELD and use code GREENFIELD to save 15%.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Boundless Life
Free fitness, nutrition, biohacking, fat loss, anti-aging and cutting-edge health advice from BenGreenfieldLife.com! Tune in to the latest research, interviews with exercise, diet and medical professionals, and an entertaining mash-up of ancestral wisdom and modern science, along with Q&A's and mind-body-spirit optimizing content from America's top personal trainer.Podcast website
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