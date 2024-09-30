How to Future Proof Your Body with Dr. Nima Alamdari
In this episode, Gwyneth Paltrow sits down with Dr. Nima Alamdari, Harvard-trained muscle physiologist and Clinical Advisor at Pvolve to explore the science of aging. Together, they explore the essential role of exercise in preserving muscle health, the importance of protein and nutrition as you age, and actionable strategies to 'future-proof' your body. Dr. Nima also shares some groundbreaking studies on women's health during menopause and offers his top tips for optimizing healthspan.
Mila Kunis on Mom Guilt, Aging and Keeping it Real in Hollywood
Gwyneth is joined by Mila Kunis who you know from That '70s Show, Black Swan, and her latest project, Goodrich. The two dive into Mila’s journey of balancing motherhood and career, her thoughts on aging, and some of the wellness rituals that keep her grounded.
Gwyneth Paltrow x Robin Wright: Honing Your Creative Vision
GP is joined by an actress, producer, and director whose work she’s admired for many years, Robin Wright. Wright released her feature directorial debut, Land (which she also stars in), about a woman suffering immeasurable loss who retreats to an abandoned cabin in the Rockies to find a new way to heal. In this episode, they talk about making career pivots, executing an artistic vision, and betting on yourself. They also discuss how we heal from trauma and why Wright felt called to make a movie about human kindness. “When you are faced with adversity,” says Wright, “it’s other humans that help pull us through and give us faith to live.”
Kate Hudson on Betting on Yourself
In this conversation from 2020, Gwyneth catches up with her friend Kate Hudson. True to form, they cover a lot of ground: being girl moms, owning their trauma, health, culture, best (and not-so-best) onscreen kisses, and the importance of having energetic support in our lives.
BJ Miller on Processing Our Regrets
In this episode from our archives, palliative care physician BJ Miller sits down with Gwyneth live from In goop Health to talk about his own incredible personal story and wise insights about what it means to live a good life and die a good death. (P.S. Our next In goop Health is back, on November 16, 2024 in Los Angeles. To hear more conversations like this one, get your tickets here.)
