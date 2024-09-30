Gwyneth Paltrow x Robin Wright: Honing Your Creative Vision

GP is joined by an actress, producer, and director whose work she's admired for many years, Robin Wright. Wright released her feature directorial debut, Land (which she also stars in), about a woman suffering immeasurable loss who retreats to an abandoned cabin in the Rockies to find a new way to heal. In this episode, they talk about making career pivots, executing an artistic vision, and betting on yourself. They also discuss how we heal from trauma and why Wright felt called to make a movie about human kindness. "When you are faced with adversity," says Wright, "it's other humans that help pull us through and give us faith to live."