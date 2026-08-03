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452 episodes
#402 ‒ NMR blood analysis: how heart disease risk, insulin resistance, inflammation, and mortality risk can be assessed from a single blood sample | Jim Otvos, Ph.D.08/03/2026 | 2h 25 mins.View the Show Notes Page for This Episode
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Jim Otvos is a biophysical chemist who pioneered the use of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy to measure lipoprotein particles and developed the first FDA-cleared method for directly quantifying LDL particle number (LDL-P), a technology that has since expanded to provide broader insights into metabolic health, inflammation, insulin resistance, and mortality risk. In this episode, Jim recounts the unlikely story of transforming a flawed cancer test into a new way of measuring lipoproteins, explains what standard cholesterol tests can miss and why LDL-P and apoB can inform treatment decisions beyond LDL cholesterol alone, and dispels the misconception that large, "fluffy" LDL particles are benign. He also explores how NMR can reveal insulin resistance before blood sugar rises, GlycA as a marker of chronic low-grade inflammation, and the metabolic vulnerability index (MVX) as a potential measure of frailty, resilience, and mortality risk across the lifespan. Finally, Jim explains why NMR diagnostics remain underused despite the wealth of information they can extract from a single blood test.
We discuss:
How investigating a flawed 1986 cancer test led to the development of NMR (nuclear magnetic resonance) lipoprotein testing [3:30];
How standard lipid panels measure cholesterol and triglycerides, and why LDL cholesterol is estimated rather than directly measured [15:15];
How NMR spectroscopy measures lipoprotein particle size and concentration [20:30];
Why LDL particle number matters more than particle size, and why large, "fluffy" LDL is not benign [28:45];
Discordance between LDL cholesterol and LDL particle number: which measure better reflects cardiovascular risk? [36:30];
How metabolic syndrome and lipid-lowering treatment contribute to the discordance between LDL-C and LDL-P, and the value of particle number for managing risk [45:30];
Using the NMR-derived LP-IR score to detect insulin resistance and predict type 2 diabetes before glucose rises [51:15];
The development, commercialization, and uncertain future of the Vantera NMR Analyzer and NMR-based diagnostics [1:04:45];
The analytical efficiency of NMR testing and the data-driven development of the Metabolic
Vulnerability Index (MVX) [1:16:00];
GlycA as an NMR-derived marker of systemic inflammation: its discovery, biological basis, and advantages over hs-CRP [1:25:45];
Developing the Metabolic Vulnerability Index (MVX): biomarkers of inflammation, malnutrition, muscle wasting, and mortality risk [1:34:00];
What MVX can tell us about longevity and mortality [1:44:15];
How MVX may reveal metabolic frailty and predict premature mortality decades in advance in young, healthy adults [1:50:30];
Potential applications of MVX for predicting treatment response, surgical resilience, and clinical trial outcomes, and the barriers to broader use [2:00:00];
ApoB versus LDL-P: their clinical similarities, the additional information provided by NMR, and barriers to broader adoption [2:07:30];
Interpreting the effects of the CETP inhibitor, obicetrapib, on LDL-P, apoB, and small HDL particles [2:13:00];
The future of NMR diagnostics and MVX: translating scientific potential into broader clinical use [2:20:45]; and
More.
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#401 ‒ How curiosity transforms medicine: extraordinary discoveries that changed modern healthcare07/27/2026 | 1h 4 mins.View the Show Notes Page for This Episode
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In this episode of The Drive, Peter explores how seemingly obscure basic science discoveries have laid the foundation for some of the most important medical breakthroughs of the past half century. Rather than focusing on the clinical applications of modern therapies, he traces the fascinating stories behind the scientists, experiments, and unexpected discoveries that ultimately led to transformative drug classes, revealing how groundbreaking advances often emerge from research with no obvious clinical goal. Through these historical case studies, Peter provides a new perspective on the unpredictable path of medical innovation and makes the case for why investing in basic scientific research remains essential for driving the next generation of life-changing therapies.
We discuss:
The discovery of green fluorescent protein (GFP): how curiosity about glowing jellyfish transformed modern biology [2:30];
Why basic research and nature's biological innovations are the foundation of medical progress [10:45];
The discovery of statins: how fungi provided the blueprint for cholesterol-lowering drugs [15:15];
From snake venom to ACE inhibitors: the discovery of a cornerstone therapy for cardiovascular disease [21:00];
From Yellowstone hot springs to PCR: how Thermus aquaticus transformed modern biology and medicine [28:00];
The discovery of CRISPR: from salt flats to gene editing and genetic medicine [37:15];
The discovery of GLP-1 receptor agonists: from Gila monster venom to a new era in metabolic medicine [47:30];
Why curiosity-driven basic research is essential for the future of medical innovation [54:15]; and
More.
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#400 ‒ AMA #87: Environmental pollution and longevity: air pollution, noise, light, EMFs, and practical strategies to mitigate health risks07/20/2026 | 19 mins.View the Show Notes Page for This Episode
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In this "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) episode, Peter explores the evidence behind environmental pollution and its impact on long-term health, separating well-supported risks from less substantiated claims while providing a practical framework for deciding which exposures deserve attention. He explains what environmental pollution encompasses, where it fits within the broader hierarchy of longevity interventions, and why studying its health effects is uniquely challenging. Peter examines the evidence linking air pollution to disease and shares actionable strategies for improving indoor and outdoor air quality. He also discusses how noise and light pollution can influence sleep, cardiovascular health, and overall well-being, offering practical ways to reduce their effects in daily life. Finally, Peter takes an evidence-based look at electromagnetic fields (EMFs) and 5G technology, evaluating the current science and whether concerns about these exposures are supported by the available data.
If you're not a subscriber and are listening on a podcast player, you'll only be able to hear a preview of the AMA. If you're a subscriber, you can now listen to this full episode on your private RSS feed or our website at the AMA #87 show notes page. If you are not a subscriber, you can learn more about the subscriber benefits here.
We discuss:
Defining environmental pollution and its role in longevity [1:45];
Why the topic of environmental pollution is both polarizing and difficult to study [6:00];
Where environmental exposures fit within the hierarchy of health priorities, and a framework for evaluating which environmental risks are worth addressing [13:15];
Understanding air pollution: the major pollutants and why PM2.5 is a key marker of health risk [16:00];
Indoor air pollution: why indoor air quality often matters most for reducing personal air pollution exposure [21:45];
How air pollution is measured and how the Air Quality Index (AQI) translates pollution data into practical guidance [25:00];
The health effects of air pollution: evidence linking exposure to respiratory and cardiovascular disease [27:00];
How air pollution causes disease: biological mechanisms linking pollution to respiratory and cardiovascular health [29:15];
Who is most susceptible to the health effects of air pollution? [31:45];
Understanding air pollution thresholds and the differences between WHO and EPA air quality guidelines [34:15];
Comparing acute air pollution events with chronic exposure and cumulative health risk [36:15];
Best strategies for mitigating air pollution exposure [38:00];
Noise pollution: effects on hearing, sleep, and cardiovascular health [44:30];
Measuring noise exposure and understanding the thresholds for hearing loss and chronic health effects [48:00];
Practical strategies to reduce noise exposure and protect your hearing [54:15];
Light pollution: defining light pollution and the importance of timing for circadian health [58:15];
The health effects of artificial light at night and the evidence behind blue light and blue light-blocking glasses [1:00:00];
Practical strategies for optimizing light exposure to support circadian rhythms and sleep [1:04:00];
Concerns about EMF and 5G exposure: understanding electromagnetic fields and the distinction between ionizing and non-ionizing radiation [1:06:30];
Evaluating the evidence linking radiofrequency electromagnetic fields to cancer risk [1:10:15];
Evaluating the evidence for electromagnetic hypersensitivity and EMF-related symptoms [1:14:00];
Practical recommendations for managing everyday EMF and 5G exposure and avoiding unnecessary interventions [1:15:30];
Prioritizing environmental exposures based on their impact on health and longevity [1:18:00];
The highest-ROI strategies for reducing environmental pollution exposure and protecting long-term health [1:19:30]; and
More.
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#399 ‒ The evolution of Alzheimer's disease and dementia care: how early detection, personalized treatment, new therapies, and a multimodal approach are changing the landscape | Gayatri Devi, M.D.07/13/2026 | 1h 56 mins.View the Show Notes Page for This Episode
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Gayatri Devi is a nationally recognized neurologist specializing in memory disorders, including Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. In this episode, Gayatri explains how to think about dementia as a spectrum—including Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, and mixed presentations—while exploring the evolving biology of amyloid, tau, and neuroinflammation and why brain pathology does not always correlate with symptoms. She discusses her approach to detecting subtle cognitive decline in high-functioning individuals, the role of biomarkers and APOE4 testing in asymptomatic patients, the benefits and risks of anti-amyloid therapies such as lecanemab and donanemab, and strategies for minimizing treatment-related complications. Gayatri also examines why some patients may stabilize or even improve with individualized care, the overlap among different dementia syndromes, and the relationship between menopause, estrogen, and cognition—including her concept of menopause-related cognitive impairment. Finally, she discusses how advances in early detection, AI-assisted monitoring, targeted therapies, and precision medicine are reshaping the future of dementia care.
We discuss:
Gayatri's training and clinical focus, why dementia is a spectrum disease, and how personalized treatment is changing Alzheimer's care [3:45];
How Alzheimer's disease fits within the broader spectrum of dementia: diagnosis, biomarkers, and early pathophysiology [7:15];
The emerging role of neuroinflammation and viral infections in Alzheimer's disease [13:30];
Gayatri's comprehensive approach to evaluating cognitive decline in high-functioning patients [17:45];
Why forgetting names is usually normal and when word-finding problems become concerning [29:00];
Why women are at higher risk for Alzheimer's disease and how menopause influences cognition [33:45];
The promise and limitations of blood-based biomarkers for diagnosing Alzheimer's disease [40:15];
When preclinical Alzheimer's screening is appropriate and how to interpret positive biomarker results [45:00];
Case study: early Alzheimer's prevention in a highly-functional woman in her 50s with two copies of APOE4 [47:15];
Anti-amyloid therapies: balancing clinical benefit with ARIA risk using slow titration [51:45];
The aducanumab controversy, why it was discontinued, and why Gayatri would still choose it [1:00:00];
How anti-amyloid therapies cause ARIA, strategies for detecting and managing these complications, and how future therapies may improve safety and accessibility [1:03:30];
Two patient examples of exceptional responses to anti-amyloid therapy [1:12:30];
A multimodal approach to Alzheimer's treatment: combination therapy, MRI-guided TMS, GLP-1 receptor agonists, and more [1:15:00];
Vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, and the overlap with Alzheimer's disease [1:21:00];
Lewy body dementia and Parkinson's disease: distinguishing two alpha-synuclein disorders [1:26:45];
Risk factors for Lewy body dementia and what remains unknown [1:36:15];
Treating menopause-related cognitive impairment: hormone therapy, brain rehabilitation, and balancing breast cancer risk [1:38:45];
How biomarkers changed Gayatri's perspective on the potential for Alzheimer's patients to improve [1:47:15];
The future of Alzheimer's care: AI, precision medicine, and personalized treatment [1:49:30]; and
More.
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Building strength and muscle mass: how to optimize training, nutrition, and more for longevity (AMA #71 rebroadcast)07/06/2026 | 1h 44 mins.View the Show Notes Page for This Episode
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In this "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) episode, Peter dives deep into the topic of muscle mass and strength, examining their essential roles in both lifespan and healthspan. Drawing from over 30 hours of prior discussions with experts including Layne Norton, Andy Galpin, and Mike Israetel, this episode distills the most important insights into one comprehensive and up-to-date conversation. Peter explores why muscle matters for longevity, metabolic health, and injury prevention, and clarifies the differences between muscle mass and strength, including which is more vital for aging well. He breaks down practical strategies for building muscle safely and effectively, including progressive overload, training intensity, rep ranges, and the importance of explosive power. Peter also covers key nutrition strategies—like protein intake, timing, and creatine supplementation—and offers practical advice for everyone from beginners to seasoned lifters on building and maintaining muscle safely and sustainably.
We discuss:
Peter's humorous experience talking nutrition with a second grader [3:00];
Overview of topics, episode structure, and reasoning for focus on muscle mass and strength [6:30];
Defining key terms: muscle mass, strength, hypertrophy, power, and more [8:45];
The importance of muscular strength, muscle mass, and cardiorespiratory fitness for longevity [11:00];
Grip strength as a simple yet powerful predictor of all-cause mortality [17:15];
Is muscle strength causal or just a marker of health? [20:30];
Why VO2 max, strength, and muscle mass are powerful health markers: a reflection of long-term consistent effort [23:00];
How muscle mass and strength enhance healthspan by supporting metabolic health, inflammation control, recovery from illness, mobility, and fall prevention [24:15];
How muscle mass and strength decline with age, and why it's essential to act early to slow decline and preserve function later in life [31:00];
The foundational principles of building muscle strength and size through resistance training [36:00];
How to apply "progressive overload" for long-term strength and muscle gains [40:00];
The difference between concentric and eccentric muscle contractions and how each impacts strength, hypertrophy, and injury prevention [45:15];
The differences between muscle fiber types, and how aging disproportionately affects fast-twitch fibers responsible for power [50:45];
How to effectively train for power [52:30];
Training intensity: the benefits and safety of using the "reps in reserve" method [53:30];
How to balance compound and isolation exercises in a workout routine, and why compound lifts are foundational [56:15];
Can bodyweight exercises build muscle as effectively as weight training? [58:15];
How women can effectively build strength and muscle: key considerations [59:45];
Effective methods for tracking progress in strength [1:01:45];
Effective methods for tracking progress in muscle mass, and how to interpret results from a DEXA scan [1:05:00];
How to balance workout frequency with recovery for optimal results [1:07:15];
How to recognize signs of overtraining and when to consider taking rest days [1:10:45];
Avoiding injury: how beginners or returning lifters can start resistance training safely [1:15:45];
Protein: recommended intake, quality sources, timing of consumption, and more [1:18:00];
How fasting and calorie restriction affect muscle mass and what can be done to minimize muscle loss [1:24:45];
Key nutritional factors beyond protein that support muscle growth: hydration, creatine, and recovery [1:28:15];
The impact of hormones, sleep, stress, and consistency on muscle building and recovery [1:29:15];
How to structure an effective workout routine for a younger person who is new to resistance training [1:32:00];
How to modify beginner resistance training programs for older individuals to prioritize safety and gradual progress [1:36:00];
Should beginners start with machines or free weights when resistance training? [1:37:00];
How experienced lifters should modify their training to support healthspan and performance in later life [1:38:30]; and
More.
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About The Peter Attia Drive
Expert insight on health, performance, longevity, critical thinking, and pursuing excellence. Dr. Peter Attia (Stanford/Hopkins/NIH-trained MD) talks with leaders in their fields.Podcast website
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