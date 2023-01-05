#251 - AMA #46: Optimizing brain health: Alzheimer's disease risk factors, APOE, prevention strategies, and more
We discuss: Diagnosing Alzheimer's disease [2:45]; Biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease, the C2N test, and other tools for diagnosis [7:30]; Genetic component of Alzheimer's disease: genes that confer risk [12:45]; Understanding your APOE status and why it's important to know [17:15]; The prevalence of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, and who is at higher risk [21:15]; Can the risk of Alzheimer's disease be decreased with behavioral changes? [24:15]; Overview of modifiable behaviors that potentially play a role in risk reduction of neurodegeneration [30:15]; Things that clearly impact brain health: smoking, alcohol, sleep, head injuries, blood pressure, and more [34:15]; How nutrition impacts brain health: common diets, metabolic health, energy balance, and more [46:15]; Comparing common diets: data showing the association between the incidence of Alzheimer's disease and specific diets [59:45]; Supplements: EPA and DHA, vitamin D, and B vitamins [1:13:00]; Supplements: theracurmin, cocoa flavonols, and magnesium L-threonate [1:25:15]; Impact of exercise on brain health, minimum effective dose, and the most important types of exercise [1:33:00]; Challenging the mind with brain games—does it impact neurodegeneration? [1:43:00]; The data on sauna and brain health [1:49:45]; Oral health and its association with brain health [1:52:45]; How reducing lipids can improve brain health and prevent neurodegeneration [1:55:30]; The potential impact of hearing loss on brain health and neurodegeneration [2:04:30]; and More.