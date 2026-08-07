Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta

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641 episodes
- More Americans are traveling abroad for medical care. Sanjay talks with Harvard Law professor Glenn Cohen about vetting providers, understanding risks and asking the right questions, plus a practical checklist for navigating the process.
Harvard Law Bulletin, “Patient Without Borders,” July 1, 2013
We're taking a short summer break and will be back in September with plenty of exciting new episodes.
This episode was produced by Jennifer Lai and Sofia Sanchez.
Video production by Ross Helman, Bob Nebel, Jasmine Brooks
Medical Writer: Andrea Kane
Showrunner: Dan Bloom
Technical Director: Dan Dzula
Sr. Director of Podcasts: Zach Goldbaum
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- CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has been covering the weather for more than 20 years, and sees the increasing rate of extreme weather events as our new reality. He shares some of his stories and tips for staying safe in dangerous conditions with Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
This episode was produced by Madeleine Thompson and Leying Tang
Medical Writer: Andrea Kane
Showrunner: Dan Bloom
Technical Director: Dan Dzula
Sr. Director of Podcasts: Zach Goldbaum
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- The diabetes drugs that transformed weight loss may be key to treating addiction, too. Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks with Dr. Dhruv Khullar about how GLP-1s affect the brain, its reward system, and maybe even addiction.
This episode was produced by Jennifer Lai and Sofia Sanchez.
Video production by Ross Helman, Bob Nebel and Jasmine Brooks.
Medical Writer: Andrea Kane
Showrunner: Dan Bloom
Technical Director: Dan Dzula
Sr. Director of Podcasts: Zach Goldbaum
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- An FDA panel has recommended allowing compounding pharmacies to make six unapproved peptides. Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CNN Health's John Bonifield discuss their popularity, safety concerns and what comes next.
This episode was produced by Madeleine Thompson and Leying Tang.
Medical Writer: Andrea Kane
Showrunner: Dan Bloom
Technical Director: Dan Dzula
Sr. Director of Podcasts: Zach Goldbaum
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks with Dr. Paul Hoff, an Ear, Nose and Throat specialist (otolaryngologist) at the University of Michigan, about why sleep apnea is often missed, how it can harm the body and mind, and the latest treatment options.
This episode was produced by Madeleine Thompson and Andrea Kane.
Video production: Bob Nebel and Jasmine Brooks.
Medical Writer: Andrea Kane
Showrunner: Dan Bloom
Techical Director: Dan Dzula
Sr. Director of Podcasts: Zach Goldbaum
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta
All over the world, there are people who are living extraordinary lives, full of happiness and health – and with hardly any heart disease, cancer or diabetes. Dr. Sanjay Gupta has been on a decades-long mission to understand how they do it, and how we can all learn from them. Scientists now believe we can even reverse the symptoms of Alzheimer’s dementia, and in fact grow sharper and more resilient as we age. Sanjay is a dad – of three teenage daughters, he is a doctor - who operates on the brain, and he is a reporter with more than two decades of experience - who travels the earth to uncover and bring you the secrets of the happiest and healthiest people on the planet – so that you too, can Chase Life.Podcast website
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