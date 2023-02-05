Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta

If you’re reading this, you’re probably looking at a phone or a computer screen. These days we spend most of our lives looking at screens – whether it’s for wor... More
Available Episodes
5 of 394
Chasing Life presents The Assignment with Audie Cornish
Chasing Life is taking a short break and will be back with new episodes next month. In the meantime, we want to highlight some amazing work from CNN. This week, The Assignment with Audie Cornish. This podcast knows the fiery twitter threads and endless news notifications never capture the full story. Each week host Audie Cornish pulls listeners out of their digital echo chambers to hear from the people who live the headlines. This week, just in time for Mental Health Awareness month, she dives into “therapy speak” with two psychologists, Dr. Arianna Brandolini and Dr. Luana Marques.To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
5/2/2023
26:42
The Guptas on Parenting in the Social Media Era
This season, we’ve heard from experts, parents, and teens about how screen time is shaping our lives. But this has also been a family affair. On today’s episode, Dr. Sanjay Gupta sits down with his wife, Rebecca, to reflect on their biggest lessons learned along the way, and the pressure on parents to get it right. Plus, we hear from some of our listeners about how they have changed their own habits. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
4/4/2023
34:05
Inside a Lab Studying Toddlers and Touchscreens
Think back to the first time you held a smartphone or tablet in your hands. For most adults, this probably happened later in life. Now, a new generation of kids is growing up exposed to screen time as toddlers, or even babies. What impact will this screen time have on their very young and still growing brains? Dr. Dimitri Christakis takes us inside his lab at the Seattle Children's Research Institute and demonstrates how he studies some very young research participants. Plus, Dr. Christakis sits down with CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and shares his most realistic tips for setting screen time limits. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
3/28/2023
32:54
Will Banning TikTok Help Kids?
Gen Z is the first generation to truly grow up online and now they’re joining the fight to log off. In February, college student and founder of the Log Off Movement, Emma Lembke, testified in front of a Senate committee about the impact that social media companies have on youth mental health. Emma is one of many activists, including parents and politicians from both sides of the aisle, calling for increased government regulation of social media companies. Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks with CNN Technology Reporter Brian Fung about a Supreme Court case that could open those companies to more lawsuits. Plus, we dive into what we actually know about the privacy concerns surrounding TikTok and if a nationwide ban is possible.To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
3/21/2023
35:42
The Selfie Effect on Your Brain
American teens are experiencing a rise in mental health challenges according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This includes high levels of sadness amid significant declines in overall well-being, especially among girls and LGBQ+ youth. Could social media be part of the problem? Dr. Sanjay Gupta turns to Professor Keneisha Sinclair-McBride, a child psychologist at Boston Children’s Hospital, to unpack this data and discuss the connection between social media and youth mental health. Sanjay also asks his teenage daughter, Sky, about how social media affects our self-esteem. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
If you’re reading this, you’re probably looking at a phone or a computer screen. These days we spend most of our lives looking at screens – whether it’s for work, school, or fun – but how is it shaping us? On season six of Chasing Life, Dr. Sanjay Gupta takes us on his most personal journey yet, while he dives into the science behind how technology is impacting our brains. As a dad of three teenage girls, he explores how worried we should be about the effect screen time is having on kids’ health. Join us each Tuesday as we bring everyone to the table – from members of the Gupta family to content creators and medical professionals – and look for guidance on how to navigate a world surrounded by screens.