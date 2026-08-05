This week, Tay sits down for part two of a two-part conversation with identical twin influencers and entrepreneurs Brooklyn and Bailey! In last week's episode, they talked about how they got started on social media, handling hate and setting boundaries, Brooklyn's pregnancy journey and postpartum experience, and so much more. This week, Bailey bravely opens up about navigating infertility while her identical twin sister got pregnant easily, sharing how lonely the journey has felt and how it caught her completely off guard. She talks about how infertility has affected her relationship with her husband, including getting to a point where they had to choose to start having fun again instead of letting it feel like a chore. She shares the hardest part mentally and what made her decide to share her story online. Bailey also gets candid about what this season has been like within her relationship with Brooklyn, reflecting on the fact that they've done everything together their whole lives and this is the first thing they truly can't relate on and how it has ultimately made their bond even stronger. They wrap up by sharing what they're each most proud of in the other!



Check out Part 1 of their episode: https://youtube.com/watch?v=McGJNB4-2Aw



Be sure to follow Brooklyn & Bailey on https://instagram.com/brooklynandbailey/ and https://youtube.com/@BrooklynAndBailey!



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