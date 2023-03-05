TW: restrictive eating disorder, self-harm, suicidal ideation
At a quick glance, you may recognize Hyram Yarbro as a skincare influencer, popular on YouTube and TikTok. After today’s conversation, we believe you’ll see him as so much more. Coming from a career in the makeup industry as a skincare specialist, cosmetic salesman, and makeup artist, Hyram had a real grasp on what people were spending their money on, as well as the lack of education for the regular consumer. Today, he opens up about his childhood trauma, including not being accepted by his family for being gay. This experience led him to face mental health challenges, but he is grateful for it nonetheless, as it made him stronger. He explains how his childhood was experienced through a survivalist mindset, and once he finally stepped away, he truly felt the magnitude of his pain. As John Green wrote, “pain demands to be felt.” Hyram also shares what prompted him to start his skincare brand and the importance to him of doing something in the industry that would create a philanthropic affect. His products have a direct and measurable social impact. To date, he has been able to protect over 300, 000 acres of rainforest from deforestation and provide over 8, 000 people with clean water—for 50 years. This conversation radiates with love and kindness, and we hope you will join us in supporting Hyram’s incredible efforts.
Visit selflessbyhyram.com and be sure to follow @hyram on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Plus, be sure to check out Hyram’s dream partnership, Kiva.org.
