Nick Viall and Natalie Joy: The Value of Therapy

TW: suicidal ideation (35:18 - 35:31), PTSD (38:15 - 39:34), sexual assault (40:25 - 41:30). Please note there may be programmatic ads that affect the timestamp for each listener. Please find resources, including BetterHelp, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, National Suicide Prevention Hotline, and more at https://www.lemonsbytay.com/resources For 10% off your first month of BetterHelp visit betterhelp.com/thesqueeze Additional resources: National Child Abuse Hotline - www.childhelp.org National Domestic Violence Hotline - www.thehotline.org Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network - www.rainn.org National Teen Dating Abuse Helpline - www.loveisrespect.org National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) - https://www.nsvrc.org/how-to-help Joyful Heart Foundation - https://www.joyfulheartfoundation.org/learn/sexual-assault-and-rape/resources/family-friends-and-support In this episode, the Lautners are joined by #1 podcaster Nick Viall and his fiancée Natalie Joy for an incredibly vulnerable conversation about their relationship and their experience with therapy. First, they discuss their recent visit to NYC, where they recreated their first date, as well as their first impressions of one another and any "red flags" they were cautious of. Natalie, like Tay, works in healthcare (as a surgical technician) and wasn't in the spotlight prior to her relationship with Nick. They discuss the scrutiny that comes from dating someone in the public eye and supporting someone struggling with their mental health. Nick and Natalie also share the value they've found in couples therapy to help them stay connected, and Natalie opens up about past traumas resurfacing and her experience with EMDR therapy. Lastly, your hosts ask Nick what it is about his podcast that explains its remarkable success. The Squeeze team would like to sincerely thank Nick and Natalie for being so vulnerable, and we hope Natalie's story inspires someone out there to reach out for help.