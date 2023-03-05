Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
When life gives you lemons, what do you do with them? Over here at The Squeeze—we talk about it—"it" being our mental health and well being. Host Taylor Lautner
  • Nick Viall and Natalie Joy: The Value of Therapy
    TW: suicidal ideation (35:18 - 35:31), PTSD (38:15 - 39:34), sexual assault (40:25 - 41:30). Please note there may be programmatic ads that affect the timestamp for each listener. Please find resources, including BetterHelp, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, National Suicide Prevention Hotline, and more at https://www.lemonsbytay.com/resources  For 10% off your first month of BetterHelp visit betterhelp.com/thesqueeze  Additional resources:  National Child Abuse Hotline - www.childhelp.org  National Domestic Violence Hotline - www.thehotline.org  Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network - www.rainn.org  National Teen Dating Abuse Helpline - www.loveisrespect.org  National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) - https://www.nsvrc.org/how-to-help  Joyful Heart Foundation - https://www.joyfulheartfoundation.org/learn/sexual-assault-and-rape/resources/family-friends-and-support In this episode, the Lautners are joined by #1 podcaster Nick Viall and his fiancée Natalie Joy for an incredibly vulnerable conversation about their relationship and their experience with therapy. First, they discuss their recent visit to NYC, where they recreated their first date, as well as their first impressions of one another and any “red flags" they were cautious of. Natalie, like Tay, works in healthcare (as a surgical technician) and wasn't in the spotlight prior to her relationship with Nick. They discuss the scrutiny that comes from dating someone in the public eye and supporting someone struggling with their mental health. Nick and Natalie also share the value they’ve found in couples therapy to help them stay connected, and Natalie opens up about past traumas resurfacing and her experience with EMDR therapy. Lastly, your hosts ask Nick what it is about his podcast that explains its remarkable success. The Squeeze team would like to sincerely thank Nick and Natalie for being so vulnerable, and we hope Natalie’s story inspires someone out there to reach out for help.  Be sure to follow Nick and Natalie @nickviall and @nnataliejjoy and tune into The Viall Files wherever you get your podcasts.   Thanks to our awesome sponsors for making this episode possible:   Cozy Earth — Go to cozyearth.com for up to 35% off site wide when you use the code THESQUEEZE  Manscaped — Go to manscaped.com for 20% off and free shipping with code THESQUEEZE   To email us your questions or share your story, you can reach out to [email protected]  Be sure to rate, review, and follow the podcast so you don't miss an episode! Plus, follow us on Instagram, @thesqueeze and personally @taylautner and @taylorlautner. To learn more from The Lemons Foundation, follow @lemonsbytay on Instagram and visit lemonsbytay.com  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    1:07:27
  • Nastia Liukin: A Fall, Not a Fail
    Olympic champion Nastia Liukin joins the Lautners to discuss rebuilding yourself after success at a young age and the pressure that comes with competing at the highest level of a sport centered around perfection. Despite being gymnasts themselves, Nastia’s parents tried everything to keep her away from the sport, but her passion and talent were undeniable. Nastia talks about the effects of achieving her “life-long” dream at age 18 and the years trying to find her identity following her “retirement”. She speaks to her 2007 injury and the toll it took on her confidence, as well as falling on her face—a fall she calls the defining moment of her career, and a fall that earned her a standing ovation for the first time. Nastia also discusses her time on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, and talks about the Nastia Liukin Cup, an annual competition offering gymnasts an opportunity to be mentored and to feel proud of their accomplishments—a joy Nastia says shouldn’t be reserved for just the 5 girls on the Olympic team.  Be sure to follow Nastia @nastialiukin and check out nastialiukincup.com  Thanks to our awesome sponsor for making this episode possible:   Babbel — Go to babbel.com/thesqueeze to get up to 60% off your subscription  To email us your questions or share your story, you can reach out to [email protected]  Be sure to rate, review, and follow the podcast so you don't miss an episode! Plus, follow us on Instagram, @thesqueeze and personally @taylautner and @taylorlautner. To learn more from The Lemons Foundation, follow @lemonsbytay on Instagram and visit lemonsbytay.com  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    1:18:28
  • Hyram Yarbro: Pain Demands to Be Felt
    TW: restrictive eating disorder, self-harm, suicidal ideation  At a quick glance, you may recognize Hyram Yarbro as a skincare influencer, popular on YouTube and TikTok. After today’s conversation, we believe you’ll see him as so much more. Coming from a career in the makeup industry as a skincare specialist, cosmetic salesman, and makeup artist, Hyram had a real grasp on what people were spending their money on, as well as the lack of education for the regular consumer. Today, he opens up about his childhood trauma, including not being accepted by his family for being gay. This experience led him to face mental health challenges, but he is grateful for it nonetheless, as it made him stronger. He explains how his childhood was experienced through a survivalist mindset, and once he finally stepped away, he truly felt the magnitude of his pain. As John Green wrote, “pain demands to be felt.” Hyram also shares what prompted him to start his skincare brand and the importance to him of doing something in the industry that would create a philanthropic affect. His products have a direct and measurable social impact. To date, he has been able to protect over 300, 000 acres of rainforest from deforestation and provide over 8, 000 people with clean water—for 50 years. This conversation radiates with love and kindness, and we hope you will join us in supporting Hyram’s incredible efforts.  Visit selflessbyhyram.com and be sure to follow @hyram on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Plus, be sure to check out Hyram’s dream partnership, Kiva.org.  Thanks to our awesome sponsors for making this episode possible:   BetterHelp — This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/thesqueeze and get on your way to being your best self  To email us your questions or share your story, you can reach out to [email protected]  Be sure to rate, review, and follow the podcast so you don't miss an episode! Plus, follow us on Instagram, @thesqueeze and personally @taylautner and @taylorlautner. To learn more from The Lemons Foundation, follow @lemonsbytay on Instagram and visit lemonsbytay.com  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/19/2023
    1:05:29
  • Patrick Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver: Parenting, Holistic Health, and Alzheimer's Awareness
    The Lautners are joined by one of Taylor’s longest friends and their mother, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, to discuss raising children, holistic health, and Alzheimer's awareness, as they talk about their brain-healthy protein bar company, Mosh. We get insight into Patrick and Maria’s personal and working relationship, and Maria offers a mother’s perspective on mental health and raising kids. Patrick discusses the various roles he has played as an actor that have highlighted mental illness, and the importance of putting yourself in others shoes and understanding what others are going through. The two also discuss their protein bar company, Mosh, a brain healthy alternative that raises money for Alzheimer's Awareness. Maria shares the biggest misconception when it comes to Alzheimer’s, and offers advice for families facing that diagnosis. Today’s episode is all about health and family as the Lautners sit down with two people they respect tremendously. We hope you enjoy this conversation as much as we did.  You can follow Patrick @patrickschwarzenegger and Maria @mariashriver. Be sure to check out Mosh and Life Worth Living: A Guide to What Matters Most by Yale faculty Miroslav Volf, Matthew Croasmun, and Ryan McAnnally-Linz.  Thanks to our awesome sponsors for making this episode possible:   Athletic Greens — Go to athleticgreens.com/SQUEEZE to get a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase  Babbel — Go to Babbel.com/thesqueeze to get up to 60% OFF your subscription  To email us your questions or share your story, you can reach out to [email protected]  Be sure to rate, review, and follow the podcast so you don't miss an episode! Plus, follow us on Instagram, @thesqueeze and personally @taylautner and @taylorlautner. To learn more from The Lemons Foundation, follow @lemonsbytay on Instagram and visit lemonsbytay.com  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/12/2023
    1:08:02
  • Cassie Randolph: Being a Private Public Person
    Today’s episode of The Squeeze feels like grabbing coffee with an old friend. Taylor was busy this day so Tay caught up with Bachelor star Cassie Randolph, who she’s actually never met! The Lautners are friends with her sister, Michelle, and knew they’d love Cassie just the same. Cassie opens up about going through such a public breakup, and the two discuss going from living a normal life to being thrust into the public eye. Cassie shares that she was naive going into reality TV, and that social media has been the biggest adjustment for her, hearing mean comments directly, and feeling them personally. She speaks about having her family as her support system after the show, and the denim line she created with her sister, LNDN (named after her brother). She shares her biggest takeaway as a new entrepreneur, and also shares what she’s hoping to do in the field of speech pathology. With this being our 11th episode, the two wrap up by tackling the Lemon 11!  Be sure to check out LNDN denim at lndndenim.com, @lndndenim and follow Cassie personally @cassierandolph.  Thanks to our awesome sponsor for making this episode possible:   HelloFresh — Go to HelloFresh.com/thesqueeze50 and use code thesqueeze50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free  To email us your questions or share your story, you can reach out to [email protected]  Be sure to rate, review, and follow the podcast so you don't miss an episode! Plus, follow us on Instagram, @thesqueeze and personally @taylautner and @taylorlautner. To learn more from The Lemons Foundation, follow @lemonsbytay on Instagram and visit lemonsbytay.com  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/5/2023
    1:01:08

About The Squeeze

When life gives you lemons, what do you do with them? Over here at The Squeeze—we talk about it—"it" being our mental health and well being. Host Taylor Lautner's (no, not that guy, but she is married to that guy) introduction to mental health was at a young age, witnessing friends and family suffer in ways she couldn't fully understand. She started a nursing career in the peak of the pandemic and has been struggling with her own mental health ever since. Tay is joined co-host, husband Taylor Lautner, in addition to celebrity and expert guests to further the conversation surrounding mental wellness. At the end of the day, we're all pretty similar; even those living in the lime-est of lights can be weighed down by sour lemons. In addition to sharing coping strategies and stories, we hope that above all, this podcast offers the comfort of knowing you are not alone.
