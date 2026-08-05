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187 episodes
- In this week's episode, Tay sits down with dancer and choreographer Kameron N. Saunders! Kameron opens up about what it's like working in an industry where your body is both your instrument and something constantly being evaluated, including his relationship with body image in a dance world where his body type may not fit the "typical" mold and the advice he'd give to anyone struggling with insecurities of their own. Kameron talks about his first tour, what it looks like to prioritize mental health on the road as a dancer, and what it was like joining The Eras Tour with Taylor Swift. He gets into what those first few shows felt like with thousands of people in the audience, the pressure that came with it, and how performing for a crowd never once felt like work. He also shares when he started therapy and what made him take that step, as well as his relationship with social media. Kameron wraps up by reflecting on what he wants this next chapter to reveal about him, what he hopes people remember about him beyond the performances and choreography, and what he's most proud of in himself!
Be sure to follow Kameron on https://instagram.com/kamnsaunders/!
To email us your questions or share your story, you can reach out to lautner.thesqueezepodcast@gmail.com
Be sure to rate, review, and follow the podcast so you don't miss an episode! Plus, follow us on all of our socials:
The Squeeze
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TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@mrstaylautner
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Taylor Lautner
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TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@taylorlautner
To learn more from The Lemons Foundation, follow https://instagram.com/lemonsbytay/ and visit https://lemonsbytay.com
Episode Sponsors:
Go to lululemon.com right now. New styles drop all the time and the colors go fast, so don't wait.
Go to ButcherBox.com/squeeze to get $20 off your first box, plus your choice of free ground beef for life, or free chicken thighs or top sirloins in every box for a year, with free shipping always.
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- In this week's episode, Tay sits down with actress, singer, content creator, and podcaster Lele Pons! Lele opens up about her pregnancy journey, including what it was like to come off her mental health medications during pregnancy and how she navigated that transition. She gets candid about pregnancy weight gain, the biggest adjustments motherhood has brought, and the parts of postpartum she wishes more people talked about. Lele also shares how becoming a mom has changed the way she approaches social media and where she landed on the decision of whether to show her baby online. She opens up about her mental health journey, including why she decided to speak publicly about it, when she was diagnosed with OCD and the signs she noticed, as well as her experiences with depression, anxiety, and ADHD. She shares why weekly therapy has become a non-negotiable and the other ways she prioritizes her mental health. Lele wraps up by talking about her new podcast, Suite 305 with Lele Pons, a weekly interview show from iHeartMedia's My Cultura and TikTok Podcast Networks, available on the iHeartRadio app, Netflix, and everywhere podcasts are heard!
Be sure to follow Lele on https://instagram.com/lelepons/ and https://tiktok.com/@lelepons!
Check out Suite 305 with Lele Pons: https://www.netflix.com/title/82980862!
To email us your questions or share your story, you can reach out to lautner.thesqueezepodcast@gmail.com
Be sure to rate, review, and follow the podcast so you don't miss an episode! Plus, follow us on all of our socials:
The Squeeze
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thesqueeze/
TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@thesqueezepodcast
Tay Lautner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/taylautner/
TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@mrstaylautner
Amazon Storefront https://urlgeni.us/amazon/FDXj7
Taylor Lautner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/taylorlautner/
TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@taylorlautner
To learn more from The Lemons Foundation, follow https://instagram.com/lemonsbytay/ and visit https://lemonsbytay.com
Episode Sponsors:
Go to http://shadyrays.com and use code SQUEEZE for 40% off 2+ pairs of polarized sunglasses.
Get 15% off Branch Basics with the code SQUEEZE at https://branchbasics.com/SQUEEZE #branchbasicspod
Find your nearest Ross at RossStores.com.
Visit https://justingredients.com/SQUEEZE and use code SQUEEZE for 20% off your first order.
Go to lululemon.com right now. New styles drop all the time and the colors go fast, so don't wait.
Check out staples.com/TheSqueeze for the most wonderful deals of the season.
Shop Honest on Amazon, Walmart and Target.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In this week's episode, Tay sits down with Natasha Perry and Amy Atia for their second Bump Club episode! The three get into the unusual pregnancy symptoms they've each experienced, the foods they've been eating and avoiding throughout their pregnancies, and what their first meal after having their babies will be. They talk about what hasn't quite lived up to expectations, their favorite thing about being pregnant, and what it's really meant to them to be going through this journey all at the same time. They also get candid about how their relationships have changed during pregnancy and how they've each been prioritizing their marriages, plus the realization that this is the end of an era. Their conversation also covers practical pregnancy topics like pelvic floor therapy, hip stretching, the best pregnancy products, what they've been wearing, and whether they plan to share their babies online.
Be sure to follow Natasha on https://instagram.com/natashaperry/ and https://tiktok.com/@natashaperry!
And follow Amy on https://instagram.com/amyatiaa/ and https://tiktok.com/@amyatiaa!
Watch their first Bump Club episode here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=VBLzIQysVow!
Pregnancy pillow - https://urlgeni.us/amzn/iYQxnb
Nausea stick - https://urlgeni.us/amzn/F89wp4
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To email us your questions or share your story, you can reach out to lautner.thesqueezepodcast@gmail.com
Be sure to rate, review, and follow the podcast so you don't miss an episode! Plus, follow us on all of our socials:
The Squeeze
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thesqueeze/
TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@thesqueezepodcast
Tay Lautner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/taylautner/
TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@mrstaylautner
Amazon Storefront https://urlgeni.us/amazon/FDXj7
Taylor Lautner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/taylorlautner/
TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@taylorlautner
To learn more from The Lemons Foundation, follow https://instagram.com/lemonsbytay/ and visit https://lemonsbytay.com
Episode Sponsors:
Go to tempomeals.com/squeeze for 60% off your first box!
Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at square.com/go/squeeze! #squarepod
Go to lululemon.com right now. New styles drop all the time and the colors go fast, so don't wait.
You can find Opill at most major retailers, in-stores and online.
Find your nearest Ross at RossStores.com
To shop the most wonderful deals for school, check out staples.com/TheSqueeze.
Go to brooklynbedding.com and use my promo code SQUEEZE at checkout to get 30% off sitewide during the Summer Sale.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In this week's episode, Tay sits down with motherhood and mental health creator, podcast host of Conversations with Cam, and founder Cameron Rogers! Cameron, who is currently pregnant with her third child, opens up about the symptoms she's experienced across her pregnancies, why she swears by pelvic floor therapy, and how every pregnancy and postpartum experience has looked completely different for her. She talks about being very open about her anxiety and intrusive thoughts journey and how medication has helped her live a fuller life. Cameron gets candid about her postpartum experiences and her postpartum depression journey, and shares advice for women navigating pregnancy or postpartum right now. She also talks about what she tried to put in place before having a baby, including division of labor conversations, her experiences with breastfeeding and placenta encapsulation, and how she prioritizes her mental health with kids. Cameron then shares all about her journal, the intention behind naming it "quiet your mind and busy your hands," and what healing truly means to her!
Be sure to follow Cameron https://instagram.com/cameronoaksrogers/!
Watch Tay’s episode on Conversations with Cam here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=KuHSyD-LUOU
Check out Cameron’s journals here: https://quiet-your-mind.com/collections/journal
To email us your questions or share your story, you can reach out to lautner.thesqueezepodcast@gmail.com
Be sure to rate, review, and follow the podcast so you don't miss an episode! Plus, follow us on all of our socials:
The Squeeze
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thesqueeze/
TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@thesqueezepodcast
Tay Lautner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/taylautner/
TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@mrstaylautner
Amazon Storefront https://urlgeni.us/amazon/FDXj7
Taylor Lautner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/taylorlautner/
TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@taylorlautner
To learn more from The Lemons Foundation, follow https://instagram.com/lemonsbytay/ and visit https://lemonsbytay.com
Episode Sponsors:
Ready to upgrade your eyewear to something functional, fashionable, fun, and affordable? Head to goodr.com/SQUEEZE to claim $10 off your first order.
Get 10% off your first order sitewide with code SQUEEZE at oseamalibu.com.
Visit https://justingredients.com/SQUEEZE and use code SQUEEZE for 20% off your first order.
Go to lululemon.com right now. New styles drop all the time and the colors go fast, so don’t wait. And if something doesn’t work for you, free returns, always.
To shop the most wonderful deals for school, check out staples.com/TheSqueeze.
Go to brooklynbedding.com and use my promo code SQUEEZE at checkout to get 30% off sitewide during their Summer Sale.
Shop Honest on Amazon, Walmart and Target.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- This week, Tay sits down for part two of a two-part conversation with identical twin influencers and entrepreneurs Brooklyn and Bailey! In last week's episode, they talked about how they got started on social media, handling hate and setting boundaries, Brooklyn's pregnancy journey and postpartum experience, and so much more. This week, Bailey bravely opens up about navigating infertility while her identical twin sister got pregnant easily, sharing how lonely the journey has felt and how it caught her completely off guard. She talks about how infertility has affected her relationship with her husband, including getting to a point where they had to choose to start having fun again instead of letting it feel like a chore. She shares the hardest part mentally and what made her decide to share her story online. Bailey also gets candid about what this season has been like within her relationship with Brooklyn, reflecting on the fact that they've done everything together their whole lives and this is the first thing they truly can't relate on and how it has ultimately made their bond even stronger. They wrap up by sharing what they're each most proud of in the other!
Check out Part 1 of their episode: https://youtube.com/watch?v=McGJNB4-2Aw
Be sure to follow Brooklyn & Bailey on https://instagram.com/brooklynandbailey/ and https://youtube.com/@BrooklynAndBailey!
To email us your questions or share your story, you can reach out to lautner.thesqueezepodcast@gmail.com
Be sure to rate, review, and follow the podcast so you don't miss an episode! Plus, follow us on all of our socials:
The Squeeze
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thesqueeze/
TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@thesqueezepodcast
Tay Lautner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/taylautner/
TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@mrstaylautner
Amazon Storefront https://urlgeni.us/amazon/FDXj7
Taylor Lautner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/taylorlautner/
TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@taylorlautner
To learn more from The Lemons Foundation, follow https://instagram.com/lemonsbytay/ and visit https://lemonsbytay.com
Episode Sponsors:
As an exclusive offer, new listeners can get their choice between free ribeyes for a year, or ground beef or chicken breast for life, PLUS $20 off when you go to ButcherBox.com/squeeze
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The Squeeze listeners get 20% off their first service when you visit facefoundrie.com
To shop the most wonderful deals for school, check out staples.com/TheSqueeze
Please donate today at ronaldmcdonaldhouse.org/donate/mcbridefamily to help more families stay.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Squeeze
When life gives you lemons, what do you do with them? Over here at The Squeeze—we talk about it—"it" being our mental health and well being. Host Taylor Lautner's (no, not that guy, but she is married to that guy) introduction to mental health was at a young age, witnessing friends and family suffer in ways she couldn't fully understand. She started a nursing career in the peak of the pandemic and has been struggling with her own mental health ever since. Tay is joined co-host, husband Taylor Lautner, in addition to celebrity and expert guests to further the conversation surrounding mental wellness. At the end of the day, we're all pretty similar; even those living in the lime-est of lights can be weighed down by sour lemons. In addition to sharing coping strategies and stories, we hope that above all, this podcast offers the comfort of knowing you are not alone.Podcast website
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