CNN's lead DC anchor and chief Washington correspondent, Jake Tapper, hosts this two-hour long weekday afternoon program, with headlines from around the country... More
Trump advisor: “we have a playbook now”
Did Donald Trump just publicly admit to the very crimes he was arrested for a mere few hours after he was arrested and arraigned? Plus, an up close look at the front lines of Ukraine’s counteroffensive and the items Ukrainian troops say are key to defeating the Russians. Also, if inflation is supposedly easing, why does it seem like every trip to the grocery store is getting more expensive?To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
6/14/2023
1:18:15
Trump pleads not guilty to all 37 charges
Donald Trump leaves the Miami courthouse after pleading not guilty to all 37 counts in the indictment related to his alleged handling of classified documents. The indictment makes him the first former president in the history of the United States to be a criminal defendant in a federal prosecution. This may be one of several indictments Donald Trump may face in the coming weeks, such as his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia and his role in January 6th. CNN provides in-depth analysis and detailed coverage of this momentous event. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
6/13/2023
1:26:15
Sources: mounting security concerns from law enforcement officials ahead of Trump arraignment
Former President Donald Trump has arrived in Florida for his court date. Tomorrow, he will be the first person to have held that office to be arraigned on federal criminal charges. This as growing concerns emerge from law enforcement about Trump supporters amassing at the courthouse. Plus, one of the busiest highways in America shuts down in both directions after a section of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia.To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
6/12/2023
1:18:43
Federal indictment of Trump and an aide unsealed in classified docs probe
The federal indictment against former President Donald Trump and one of his associates has been unsealed. Trump now faces 31 counts related to his handling of national defense documents after he left the presidency. His aide, Walt Nauta, faces six counts, including several obstruction- and concealment-related charges. Special counsel Jack Smith said his office will seek a "speedy trial" while urging Americans to read the indictment to understand the "gravity of the crimes charged."To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
6/9/2023
1:33:00
Supreme Court backs Alabama black voters
A majority of the Supreme Court has ordered Alabama to redraw their states' congressional map to allow an additional black majority congressional district, giving more opportunities for minority voters to elect the representative of their choice. Also, Donald Trump has been told he’s a target of a federal investigation ahead of what could be his next legal fight. Plus, major cities in the U.S. are elevating their alert as the air quality is getting worse.To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
