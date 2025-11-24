Powered by RND
Creative Entrepreneur: A Podcast For Business Growth, Strategy and Monetization

Julie Lokun and Dominick Domasky
BusinessNews
Creative Entrepreneur: A Podcast For Business Growth, Strategy and Monetization
  • Before You Write Your Book With Lauren Erickson
    ️️️️️️️️️JOIN US LIVE AT CRE8TIVE CON IN CHICAGO IN FEBRUARY www.cre8tivecon.com A SPECIAL THANK YOU TO OUR HOMEGIRL LAUREN ERICKSON FOR HOSTING THIS EPISODE OF CREATIVE ENTREPRENEUR PODCAST! PLEASE REACH OUT TO HEAR! SHE IS FAMILY AND HELPED TO GROW THIS PODCAST AND CRE8TIVE CON SINCE DAY ONE!️ Home - Lauren Erickson When should I start marketing my book? You should begin marketing as soon as you start writing your book. Early marketing builds anticipation, visibility, and an engaged audience before launch. Do I need a niche as an author? Yes. Identifying your niche helps you attract the right audience, shape your messaging, and create content that resonates deeply with your ideal readers. How do I build an author platform? Start by creating consistent content, engaging with your audience, and choosing two to three strong communication channels such as a podcast, email list, or social media presence. What matters more—followers or engagement? Engagement is far more important. A small, loyal audience that interacts with your content will have a much greater impact on your book’s success than a large, passive following. What types of marketing should authors use? A combination of long-term organic marketing (content creation, audience building, branding) and short-term campaigns (paid ads, launch promos, media appearances) works best. Why is waiting to market a book a mistake? Waiting until the end creates pressure, limits visibility, and reduces your ability to build relationships with readers. Early marketing provides momentum and long-term reach. What You’ll Learn in This Episode Start Marketing Early Why beginning your marketing efforts as soon as you start writing your book prevents rush, stress, and missed opportunities—and dramatically increases your success. Identify Your Niche and Target Audience How defining your niche and understanding your ideal reader influences your messaging, marketing direction, and the overall purpose of your book. Create Targeted, Meaningful Content How to develop content that speaks directly to your audience’s pain points, interests, questions, and needs using your own personal experiences and insights. Explore Multiple Communication Channels Lauren shares how experimenting with various platforms—podcasts, newsletters, social media, blogs—helps you discover where your audience is most engaged. Engagement Over Follower Count Why engagement, trust, and connection matter more than having thousands of passive followers. Build a Personal Brand with Purpose How aligning your brand with your mission, vision, and values creates connection, credibility, and long-term reader loyalty. Long-Term vs. Short-Term Marketing Strategies Insight into balancing organic, long-term content creation with short-term promotional campaigns to maximize your reach and book sales. Why This Episode Matters Many authors wait too long to market their books, leaving them scrambling when launch time arrives. Lauren explains how early, intentional marketing empowers writers to build momentum, establish anticipation, and create a community ready to support and promote their work the moment it's released. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • 4 Questions to Ask Before Chasing Your Next Shiny Object with Emily Aborn
    MEET US LIVE IN FEBRUARY AT CRE8TIVE CON: www.cre8tivecon.com This week, the Creative Entrepreneur Pod welcomes a fresh voice! Emily Aborn, host of Small Business Casual and seasoned small business copywriter, takes the mic for Julie and Dom in a value-packed solo episode designed to help creative entrepreneurs simplify their decision-making process. What’s Inside: Meet Emily! Emily Aborn introduces herself and shares her passion for helping entrepreneurs cut the noise, get focused, and enjoy a thriving business. The Entrepreneurial Roller Coaster Feeling overwhelmed by shiny new ideas, opportunities, and endless “shoulds” in business and creativity? You’re not alone! Emily Aborn opens up about her own journey—from chasing every idea to learning the power of discernment. The Four Questions That Will Change Your YESes (and NOs!) Before saying yes (or no) to that next project, platform, collaboration, or opportunity, Emily Aborn shares her four-question framework: Do I want this?(Not just the task, but the outcome!) Do I have time for this?The hidden costs you didn’t think about. Can I do this now?Skills, resources, and sometimes, a permission slip. Will I do this?The ultimate gut-check for follow-through. Practical Takeaways How to pause before progressing, say yes from a place of authenticity, and give yourself permission to rest, regroup, and make space for what truly matters. Actions for Listeners After listening, take one step toward the project, idea, or decision that gets an authentic YES across the board! Connect with Emily: If this episode resonates, binge her show, Small Business Casual, or connect at the links in the show notes. Thank you Julie and Dom: A big thanks to Julie and Dom for the collaboration, and for letting Emily Aborn share her insights with the Creative Entrepreneur Pod audience. Listeners, your big ideas are important! Simplify, get cozy, and make every yes count. About Emily Aborn: www.emilyaborn.com Emily Aborn can all but promise she'll help you make your marketing more fun and bring a sense of ease to your visibility efforts! She's a Small Business Copywriter, Speaker, and Content Marketing Consultant. Over the last decade, she's written it all (from hypnosis to home-bulding), and has over a decade of business ownership experience. She's collaborated with 1,000's of individuals in their marketing and written for 115+ industries. For fun, she enjoys reading, exploring nature, nerding out on word games, and spending time with her husband and family. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • How Can I Sell My Book and Stop Crying with Alexa Bigwarfe
    MEET US LIVE IN CHICAGO FEBRUARY 20-22nd@ CRE8TIVE CON- www.cre8tivecon.com In this powerful, heart-centered episode of The Creative Entrepreneur Podcast, hosts Julie Lokun and Dom Domasky sit down withAlexa Bigwarfe the inspiring—founder of the Women in Publishing Summit and the creative voice behind her rom-com pen name, Lexi Haddock. Alexa reveals how she transformed grief into purpose and built a thriving publishing empire that empowers writers—especially women—to share their stories with professionalism and profit. From her early blogging days to building Write | Publish | Sell, Alexa opens up about the power of storytelling, healing through writing, and how every entrepreneur can leverage a book as a credibility-building tool. What You’ll Learn How to turn writing into a healing practice and sustainable business Why professional editing, cover design, and formatting are non-negotiable The real cost of self-publishing or hybrid publishing in 2025-26 How to spot predatory publishing contracts and scams Why every entrepreneur needs a book as part of their business strategy The mindset shift from “writer” to “author-preneur” How Alexa balances her serious publishing work with her rom-com alter ego, Lexi Haddock Key Takeaways Writing is healing—and strategic. Alexa’s journey from grief blogging to publishing showed how words can heal the writer and inspire readers. Professionalism sells. Editing, design, and formatting matter. Even Stephen King has an editor. Know your numbers. A realistic publishing investment ranges from $5K–$15K for professional results. Protect yourself. Always vet publishers, ask questions, and read contracts carefully. Books build business. Your book is a lead magnet, credibility builder, and gateway to speaking and coaching opportunities. Perfection isn’t required—progress is. “Done is better than never published.” Community accelerates success. Surround yourself with mentors and other authors through resources like the Women in Publishing Summit. Episode Chapters & Timestamps00:00 – Julie & Dom introduce Alexa Bigwarfe and her incredible influence in the publishing world03:15 – Alexa shares her accidental journey from Homeland Security to writing and blogging after loss09:50 – How grief fueled her first book Sunshine After the Storm and led to a passion for publishing13:45 – The creation of Write | Publish | Sell and her mission to help others publish professionally18:20 – The thrill of book launch day and why it never gets old22:00 – Red flags in publishing: avoiding scams and overpriced services28:10 – Cost breakdowns for self, hybrid, and traditional publishing options34:45 – Advice for first-time authors and bootstrappers publishing on a budget40:00 – Why entrepreneurs and business owners must write a book46:25 – How a book can generate consulting and speaking revenue51:10 – Alexa’s alter ego Lexi Haddock: writing rom-coms for joy and creativity55:30 – Favorite romantic comedies from Alexa, Julie, and Dom59:00 – Where to find Alexa online and how to join her author community1:01:45 – Final reflections on storytelling, credibility, and community Power Quotes “Books are more than just stories or business cards—they are vehicles for change, empowerment, and lasting impact.” — Alexa Bigwarfe“You only get one chance to make a first impression. Make your book professional.” — Alexa Bigwarfe“Done is better than never published.” — Alexa Bigwarfe Where to Find Alexa Bigwarfe Website: alexabigwarfe.com Women in Publishing Summit: womeninpublishingsummit.com Write | Publish | Sell: writepublishsell.com Instagram: @alexabigwarfe | @writepublishsell Perfect For Entrepreneurs, coaches, and speakers who want to use a book to build credibility First-time authors navigating the publishing world Writers seeking ethical, transparent publishing guidance Fans of empowering, heart-driven creative business stories LEARN MORE!If you’re ready to bring your story to life, start by downloading Alexa’s publishing checklist from Write | Publish | Sell. Join the Women in Publishing Summit to connect with mentors and peers, and visit cre8tivecon.com to attend the next Cre8tive Con live event. Subscribe to The Creative Entrepreneur Podcast and leave a review—because your story deserves to be heard. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • How to Overcome Writer’s Block and Create Content That Converts with Emily Aborn
    Learn How to Overcome Writer’s Block and Create Content That Converts with Julie Lokun, JD and Dom Domasky. This show is where visionary entrepreneurs, authors, and creators learn how to elevate their brands, master storytelling, and build businesses that inspire. In this episode, Julie and Dom sit down with Emily Aborn, a professional copywriter, content strategist, and host of the Small Business Casual podcast. Known as The Content Whisperer, Emily helps entrepreneurs turn uncertainty and creative paralysis into clear, powerful messaging that drives results. If you’ve ever stared at a blinking cursor with no idea where to begin, you’re not alone. Emily dives into why writer’s block happens, how to overcome it, and how entrepreneurs can create content that not only connects emotionally but also converts readers into loyal customers. Emily, Julie, and Dom share a deep and practical conversation about visibility, connection, and authentic communication. They explore how to build your brand voice, how to write with purpose, and why you don’t need to depend solely on social media to grow your business. Key Insights You’ll Learn in This Episode: How to overcome writer’s block and find clarity when you’re creatively stuck. Why understanding your ideal audience transforms your content and conversions. How to write in a conversational, human tone that connects with readers and listeners. Why visibility doesn’t come from posting more, but from creating relationships that matter. How collaboration and real-world networking amplify your message and credibility. Strategies for creating consistent, searchable content that builds your authority online. The difference between writing content for algorithms versus writing content for humans. Emily Aborn’s Approach to Authentic Content Creation Emily believes every business has a unique voice—and that voice can be used to connect, inspire, and sell. She discusses her process for identifying a brand’s message, asking the right questions, and transforming ideas into compelling copy. Emily explains that true visibility begins when entrepreneurs understand their audience’s needs and write through their perspective, rather than focusing solely on their own story. Her insights are particularly valuable for small business owners, podcasters, and creatives who want to stop spinning their wheels and start publishing content that actually moves people to action. Beyond Social Media: Real Visibility and Collaboration Julie and Dom share their belief that entrepreneurs are relying too heavily on social media as their main visibility strategy. Emily reinforces this by explaining how relationships, collaborations, and in-person connections can grow your brand faster and more sustainably. She also shares how collaboration has been a cornerstone of her business success, from co-creating with web designers to appearing on podcasts. By combining visibility strategies—SEO, in-person networking, content partnerships, and podcasts—entrepreneurs can achieve growth that’s both authentic and measurable. Connect with Emily Aborn Discover more about Emily’s work at www.emilyaborn.com. Her website is filled with resources for small business owners, copywriting tips, and ways to work with her one-on-one. You can also listen to her show, Small Business Casual, on your favorite podcast platform to hear her weekly insights into entrepreneurship, storytelling, and marketing. About the Hosts Julie Lokun, JD is a communications and media strategist, founder of The Mediacasters and Cre8tive Con. She helps entrepreneurs, authors, and thought leaders grow their visibility through brand strategy, podcasting, and public relations. Dom Domasky is an author, speaker, and founder of Motivation Champs, a company dedicated to spreading positivity and inspiration through books, speaking, and media. Together, Julie and Dom bring honest, real-world conversations to The Creative Entrepreneur Podcast, helping listeners understand the balance between creativity, communication, and connection. Meet Us Live at Cre8tive Con Join Julie, Dom, and other global creators February 21–23, 2025, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Chicago for Cre8tive Con, the premier conference for entrepreneurs, podcasters, and content creators. Use code VIP50 at checkout to save 50% on your ticket today at www.cre8tivecon.com. This live event is an opportunity to connect with visionaries, learn from industry leaders, and gain the tools to elevate your creative and entrepreneurial journey. Support the Show If this episode inspired you, share it with another entrepreneur who needs to hear it. Subscribe, rate, and review The Creative Entrepreneur Podcast so more creators can discover strategies to grow their business, master storytelling, and thrive in today’s fast-changing world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is writer’s block and how can entrepreneurs overcome it?Writer’s block is the mental pause where creativity and clarity vanish. Emily Aborn explains that overcoming it starts with asking questions—about your audience, your message, and your goals. By identifying who you’re speaking to and what they need, you can move from paralysis to productivity. Q2: How can entrepreneurs create content that actually converts?Conversion happens when your content speaks directly to your audience’s challenges. Emily shares that understanding your ideal client and writing from their perspective makes your message far more effective than focusing solely on your achievements or story. Q3: Do I need to post daily on social media to build my business?No. Consistency matters more than frequency. Emily, Julie, and Dom discuss how entrepreneurs can gain visibility through collaborations, SEO-optimized blogs, podcasts, and real-life networking—strategies that create lasting credibility and trust. Q4: What is the key to keeping audiences engaged in your content?Engagement comes from relevance and connection. Emily teaches that when content reflects your audience’s values and emotions, they pay attention. The goal is not to impress but to connect. Q5: How can collaboration help grow my brand visibility?Collaborations expand your reach exponentially. By sharing audiences and creating joint content, you build relationships that multiply exposure, build credibility, and bring new opportunities organically. Q6: Where can I learn more from Emily Aborn?Visit www.emilyaborn.com for resources, services, and her latest podcast episodes. Q7: Where can I connect with the hosts?Connect with Julie Lokun, JD for communications and media strategy, and Dom Domasky for motivational speaking, publishing, and positive content creation. Q8: How can I meet Julie and Dom in person?Attend Cre8tive Con, February 21–22, 2026, in Chicago. Save 50% today with code VIP50 at www.cre8tivecon.com. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • How to Learn Faster and Remember More: Rewire Your Brain for Success in Business and Life with Jim Kwik
    In this debut episode of The Creative Entrepreneur Podcast, host Julie Lokun sits down with Jim Kwik—the world-famous brain coach, memory expert, and New York Times bestselling author of Limitless. Known as the “boy with the broken brain” who became a mentor to icons like Oprah Winfrey, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates, Jim Kwik reveals how to learn faster, remember more, and rewire your brain for success in the modern business world. Jim shares practical strategies from his Limitless Expanded Edition, explaining how belief drives behavior, how to use AI as a tool—not a crutch—and how entrepreneurs can cultivate cognitive flexibility, focus, and creativity to thrive in an AI-driven economy. What You’ll Learn Jim Kwik’s proven brain-training techniques to help you learn faster and remember more. The neuroscience of rewiring your brain for success and breaking limiting beliefs. How belief drives behavior—and how entrepreneurs can change their self-talk to change outcomes. Why cognitive flexibility is the most important entrepreneurial skill in the age of AI. How to use AI intelligently to enhance creativity, focus, and innovation. Why curiosity beats certainty, and how staying curious keeps your business evolving. Jim Kwik’s philosophy of being a thermostat, not a thermometer—and how leaders set the tone for success. Key Takeaways All behavior is belief-driven. Reprogram your mental operating system for growth and success. Your brain is your greatest business asset. Strengthen it daily to improve focus, creativity, and decision-making. AI + HI (Human Intelligence) creates limitless potential when used intentionally. Curiosity is greater than certainty. Keep learning, adapting, and innovating to remain unstoppable. Why This Episode MattersIf you’re a founder, creative professional, or entrepreneur looking to elevate your mindset and master your brain, Jim Kwik’s insights are a game-changer. Learn how to leverage AI, expand your learning capacity, and develop cognitive flexibility to lead with purpose, clarity, and innovation. Julie Lokun and Jim Kwik explore how today’s leaders can stay relevant by combining cutting-edge neuroscience, AI literacy, and an entrepreneurial mindset—a conversation that’s shaping the future of business news and innovation. Connect & ResourcesListen and subscribe: The Creative Entrepreneur Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.Read Limitless by Jim Kwik: limitlessbook.comExplore Jim’s programs: jimkwik.comMeet Jim Kwik live at Cre8tive Con 2025 in Chicago: cre8tivecon.comLearn more about Julie Lokun:www.julielokunconsulting.com Learn more about Dom Domasky: www.motivationchamps.com Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
About Creative Entrepreneur: A Podcast For Business Growth, Strategy and Monetization

We are entrepreneurs on the search for real tools that will elevate our brands and business. We build our businesses by becoming authorities in our industries. We write books, we guest on and launch podcastswe speak on stages, create content, network, and more! We continue this journey of growth together because being an entreprenuer can be isolating and confusing. Being a creative entrepreneur in today's digital landscape offers unparalleled opportunities for brand growth and recognition.By leveraging networking, relationships, and creative industries like podcasting, publishing, and public speaking, you can significantly boost your brand's visibility and influence.WHY THESE CREATIVE AVENUES TO BUILD YOUR BUSINESS?Podcasting allows you to connect with a global audience, share your expertise, and build a loyal community. Hosting a podcast, especially one that ranks in the top 1%, positions you as a thought leader in your industry and helps you reach potential clients and collaborators.Publishing articles in reputable outlets like Entrepreneur Magazine enhances your credibility and showcases your knowledge. Written content serves as a powerful tool for SEO, helping your brand rank higher on Google and attract organic traffic.Public speaking at conferences like Cre8tive Con or on platforms like Breakfast with Champions on Clubhouse elevates your brand’s authority. Speaking engagements allow you to share your story, inspire others, and create meaningful connections with your audience.Combining these strategies can drive significant brand growth, establish your authority, and ensure long-term success. Embrace the power of podcasting, publishing, and public speaking to transform your brand and reach new heights.Most of all we support connection, building relationships and networking. Welcome to the Creative Entrepreneur Podcast with Julie Lokun and Dominick Domasky. Looking for an AMAZING LIVE EXPERIENCE-where you will gain access to thought leaders in business, podcasting, publishing and public speaking-- CHECK out Cre8tive Con!⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️Join Us At Our Flagship Conference: Cre8tive Con in February of 2026 in Chicago! --> ï½¿ cre8tive con | networking conference Create a Buzz For Your Biz with Julie - www.julielokunconsulting.comMeet Lauren at- www.laurenericksonofficial.comMeet Dom at- www.motivationchamps.comJulie Lokun, JD. a legal eagle and facilitator of dreams, is changing the trajectory of underserved entrepreneurs who are using their voice to make an impact. As a mom of four (4) boys, Julie has learned to leverage her power to lead a bustling household while also serving as the head maven of Crown & Compass Life Coaching. She adeptly "anoints and points" -- directing the strategic growth of businesses and professionals around the globe. Julie has delivered presentations on the big stage, and in virtual events. With a background in law, she teases through complex information and gets to the root of issues, telling deep, compelling stories that resonate with audiences far and wide. She is a celebrated best-selling author of the entrepreneurial series, Hustle Smart, the owner of The Mediacasters Publishing House with several bestselling titles, and is a 5-star business coach. In the spring of 2021, Julie launched a swiftly growing podcast, Obsessed with Humans On The Verge of Change which is already in the top 1% of all podcasts globally.**as reported by Listennotes.Check out Dominick Domasky: www.motivationchamps.comCheck out Lauren Erickson: www.laurenericksonofficial.com Join our Facebook Community: CRE8TIVE CON | Facebook
