Creative Entrepreneur: A Podcast For Business Growth, Strategy and Monetization

How to Overcome Writer’s Block and Create Content That Converts with Emily Aborn

Learn How to Overcome Writer’s Block and Create Content That Converts with Julie Lokun, JD and Dom Domasky. This show is where visionary entrepreneurs, authors, and creators learn how to elevate their brands, master storytelling, and build businesses that inspire. In this episode, Julie and Dom sit down with Emily Aborn, a professional copywriter, content strategist, and host of the Small Business Casual podcast. Known as The Content Whisperer, Emily helps entrepreneurs turn uncertainty and creative paralysis into clear, powerful messaging that drives results. If you’ve ever stared at a blinking cursor with no idea where to begin, you’re not alone. Emily dives into why writer’s block happens, how to overcome it, and how entrepreneurs can create content that not only connects emotionally but also converts readers into loyal customers. Emily, Julie, and Dom share a deep and practical conversation about visibility, connection, and authentic communication. They explore how to build your brand voice, how to write with purpose, and why you don’t need to depend solely on social media to grow your business. Key Insights You’ll Learn in This Episode: How to overcome writer’s block and find clarity when you’re creatively stuck. Why understanding your ideal audience transforms your content and conversions. How to write in a conversational, human tone that connects with readers and listeners. Why visibility doesn’t come from posting more, but from creating relationships that matter. How collaboration and real-world networking amplify your message and credibility. Strategies for creating consistent, searchable content that builds your authority online. The difference between writing content for algorithms versus writing content for humans. Emily Aborn’s Approach to Authentic Content Creation Emily believes every business has a unique voice—and that voice can be used to connect, inspire, and sell. She discusses her process for identifying a brand’s message, asking the right questions, and transforming ideas into compelling copy. Emily explains that true visibility begins when entrepreneurs understand their audience’s needs and write through their perspective, rather than focusing solely on their own story. Her insights are particularly valuable for small business owners, podcasters, and creatives who want to stop spinning their wheels and start publishing content that actually moves people to action. Beyond Social Media: Real Visibility and Collaboration Julie and Dom share their belief that entrepreneurs are relying too heavily on social media as their main visibility strategy. Emily reinforces this by explaining how relationships, collaborations, and in-person connections can grow your brand faster and more sustainably. She also shares how collaboration has been a cornerstone of her business success, from co-creating with web designers to appearing on podcasts. By combining visibility strategies—SEO, in-person networking, content partnerships, and podcasts—entrepreneurs can achieve growth that’s both authentic and measurable. Connect with Emily Aborn Discover more about Emily’s work at www.emilyaborn.com. Her website is filled with resources for small business owners, copywriting tips, and ways to work with her one-on-one. You can also listen to her show, Small Business Casual, on your favorite podcast platform to hear her weekly insights into entrepreneurship, storytelling, and marketing. About the Hosts Julie Lokun, JD is a communications and media strategist, founder of The Mediacasters and Cre8tive Con. She helps entrepreneurs, authors, and thought leaders grow their visibility through brand strategy, podcasting, and public relations. Dom Domasky is an author, speaker, and founder of Motivation Champs, a company dedicated to spreading positivity and inspiration through books, speaking, and media. Together, Julie and Dom bring honest, real-world conversations to The Creative Entrepreneur Podcast, helping listeners understand the balance between creativity, communication, and connection. Meet Us Live at Cre8tive Con Join Julie, Dom, and other global creators February 21–23, 2025, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Chicago for Cre8tive Con, the premier conference for entrepreneurs, podcasters, and content creators. Use code VIP50 at checkout to save 50% on your ticket today at www.cre8tivecon.com. This live event is an opportunity to connect with visionaries, learn from industry leaders, and gain the tools to elevate your creative and entrepreneurial journey. Support the Show If this episode inspired you, share it with another entrepreneur who needs to hear it. Subscribe, rate, and review The Creative Entrepreneur Podcast so more creators can discover strategies to grow their business, master storytelling, and thrive in today’s fast-changing world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is writer’s block and how can entrepreneurs overcome it?Writer’s block is the mental pause where creativity and clarity vanish. Emily Aborn explains that overcoming it starts with asking questions—about your audience, your message, and your goals. By identifying who you’re speaking to and what they need, you can move from paralysis to productivity. Q2: How can entrepreneurs create content that actually converts?Conversion happens when your content speaks directly to your audience’s challenges. Emily shares that understanding your ideal client and writing from their perspective makes your message far more effective than focusing solely on your achievements or story. Q3: Do I need to post daily on social media to build my business?No. Consistency matters more than frequency. Emily, Julie, and Dom discuss how entrepreneurs can gain visibility through collaborations, SEO-optimized blogs, podcasts, and real-life networking—strategies that create lasting credibility and trust. Q4: What is the key to keeping audiences engaged in your content?Engagement comes from relevance and connection. Emily teaches that when content reflects your audience’s values and emotions, they pay attention. The goal is not to impress but to connect. Q5: How can collaboration help grow my brand visibility?Collaborations expand your reach exponentially. By sharing audiences and creating joint content, you build relationships that multiply exposure, build credibility, and bring new opportunities organically. Q6: Where can I learn more from Emily Aborn?Visit www.emilyaborn.com for resources, services, and her latest podcast episodes. Q7: Where can I connect with the hosts?Connect with Julie Lokun, JD for communications and media strategy, and Dom Domasky for motivational speaking, publishing, and positive content creation. Q8: How can I meet Julie and Dom in person?Attend Cre8tive Con, February 21–22, 2026, in Chicago. Save 50% today with code VIP50 at www.cre8tivecon.com.