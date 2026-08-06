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2226 episodes
- A Massachusetts jury is weighing whether a woman should be convicted in the deaths of her three young children or found not guilty based on her defense of postpartum psychosis.
This episode was produced by Avishay Artsy, edited by Amina Al-Sadi, fact-checked by Gabriel Dunatov, engineered by Patrick Boyd, and hosted by Noel King.
Lindsay Clancy attends her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court on July 29, 2026. Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images.
Listen to Today, Explained ad-free by becoming a Vox Member: vox.com/members. New Vox members get $20 off their membership right now. Transcript at vox.com/today-explained-podcast.
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- There's a new Red Scare bubbling up in politics. Just how real is the communist threat?
This episode was produced by Dustin DeSoto, edited by Amina Al-Sadi, fact-checked by Gabriel Dunatov, engineered by Patrick Boyd and David Tatasciore, and hosted by Noel King.
"Are you a Communist?" poster in Forest Hills, New York City. Photo by Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.
Listen to Today, Explained ad-free by becoming a Vox Member: vox.com/members. New Vox members get $20 off their membership right now. Transcript at vox.com/today-explained-podcast.
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- Young people used to vote reliably blue. But they're burnt out on politics as usual, which means their votes are up for grabs.
This episode was produced by Peter Balonon-Rosen, edited by Jolie Myers, fact-checked by Gabriel Dunatov, engineered by Patrick Boyd and David Tatasciore, and hosted by Noel King.
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Michigan Abdul El-Sayed at a youth coffee event in Ann Arbor. Photo by Peter Balonon-Rosen/Vox.
Listen to Today, Explained ad-free by becoming a Vox Member: vox.com/members. New Vox members get $20 off their membership right now. Transcript at vox.com/today-explained-podcast.
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- A new book imagines the chaos that could unfold if a biological weapon were released — either accidentally or on purpose.
This episode was produced in partnership with Vox's Future Perfect. It was produced by Avishay Artsy, edited by Miranda Kennedy with help from Jolie Myers, fact-checked by Gabriel Dunatov, engineered by Patrick Boyd and David Tatasciore, and hosted by Noel King.
A person wearing an orange protective suit and a gas mask is seen at an event to promote the German government's new initiative to strengthen civil defence nationwide. Photo by Maryam Majd/Getty Images.
Listen to Today, Explained ad-free by becoming a Vox Member: vox.com/members. New Vox members get $20 off their membership right now. Transcript at vox.com/today-explained-podcast.
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- Americans spend billions on healthcare products, from green powders and cold plunges to costly gym memberships. Last summer we asked: what good do they do?
This episode was produced by Hady Mawajdeh, edited by Miranda Kennedy, fact-checked by Melissa Hirsch, engineered by Matthew Billy, and hosted by Jonquilyn Hill.
Visitors wear the Myblend myLEDmask2 "Anti-Aging" product at the FIBO trade show for health, fitness and wellness in Cologne, Germany. Photo by Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images.
If you have a question, give us a call at 1-800-618-8545 or email askvox@vox.com.Listen to Explain It to Me ad-free by becoming a Vox Member: vox.com/members.
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About Today, Explained
Today, Explained is Vox's daily news explainer podcast. Hosts Sean Rameswaram and Noel King will guide you through the most important stories of the day. Part of the Vox Media Podcast Network.Podcast website
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