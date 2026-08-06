A new book imagines the chaos that could unfold if a biological weapon were released — either accidentally or on purpose.



This episode was produced in partnership with Vox's Future Perfect. It was produced by Avishay Artsy, edited by Miranda Kennedy with help from Jolie Myers, fact-checked by Gabriel Dunatov, engineered by Patrick Boyd and David Tatasciore, and hosted by Noel King.



A person wearing an orange protective suit and a gas mask is seen at an event to promote the German government's new initiative to strengthen civil defence nationwide. Photo by Maryam Majd/Getty Images.



Listen to Today, Explained ad-free by becoming a Vox Member: vox.com/members. New Vox members get $20 off their membership right now. Transcript at ⁠vox.com/today-explained-podcast.⁠

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices