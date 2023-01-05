News comes at you fast. Join us at the end of your day to understand it. Today, Explained is your all-killer, no-filler, Monday to Friday news explainer co-host... More
Get used to higher interest rates
The Federal Reserve has once again raised interest rates, which means borrowing money for your mortgage or your business is once again more expensive. New York Times economics reporter Talmon Joseph Smith explains why this might keep happening.
This episode was produced by Miles Bryan and Amanda Lewellyn, edited by Matt Collette, fact-checked by Serena Solin, engineered by Michael Raphael and Paul Robert Mounsey, and hosted by Noel King.
5/4/2023
Disney vs. DeSantis
Once upon a time, a Magic Kingdom took issue with a ruler’s law and, well, everyone ended up suing each other. The Wall Street Journal’s Robbie Whelan explains the feud between the Walt Disney Company and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
This episode was produced by Hady Mawajdeh, edited by Matt Collette, fact-checked by Serena Solin, engineered by Paul Robert Mounsey and Michael Raphael, and hosted by Noel King.
5/3/2023
The Supreme Court’s corruption crisis
In a hearing today, the Senate Judiciary Committee took on the Supreme Court’s lack of ethics standards. ProPublica’s Joshua Kaplan explains how his reporting on Justice Clarence Thomas’s history of accepting gifts from a conservative megadonor led to increased scrutiny of the court.
This episode was produced by Haleema Shah and Siona Peterous, edited by Amina Al-Sadi, fact-checked by Laura Bullard and Serena Solin, engineered by Paul Robert Mounsey, and hosted by Sean Rameswaram.
5/2/2023
Why parents are suing social media
Congress has yet to pass legislation regulating social media companies, so parents are taking matters into their own hands. A lawyer representing them explains how a new spin on an old legal theory might lead to a big win.
This episode was produced by Haleema Shah, edited by Jolie Myers, fact-checked by Laura Bullard, engineered by Paul Robert Mounsey and Michael Raphael, and hosted by Sean Rameswaram.
5/1/2023
Fake Drake
The Verge’s Nilay Patel explains how a spurious collaboration between Drake and The Weeknd started a copyright fight over generative AI. Holly Herndon introduces her AI alterego, Holly+.
This episode was produced by Amanda Lewellyn, edited by Amina Al-Sadi, fact-checked by Avishay Artsy, engineered by Paul Robert Mounsey, and hosted by Sean Rameswaram.
