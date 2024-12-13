The day’s news made fast, fair and fun – in 10 minutes. Erica Mandy is like a trusted friend who always ‘gets’ both sides. She’s a veteran journalist who was ti...

About The NewsWorthy

The day’s news made fast, fair and fun – in 10 minutes. Erica Mandy is like a trusted friend who always ‘gets’ both sides. She’s a veteran journalist who was tired of talking heads, alarmist headlines and monotone voices, so she created something different. The NewsWorthy is packed with politics, tech, business and entertainment from a variety of sources -- brought together in one, convenient place (and with a fun twist). Join the thousands of people already listening each weekday!