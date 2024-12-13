Wave of Pardons, Winter Chill & Stanley Mug Warning - Friday, December 13, 2024
The news to know for Friday, December 13, 2024! We're telling you about the largest single-day act of clemency in modern American history and why President Biden's allies say it's not enough. Also, millions of Americans are getting below-freezing temperatures, even as far south as Texas and Florida. Plus, new research shows some cancers may be overtreated; recent action could pave the way for a reality star union, and get ready for the brightest meteor shower of the year. Those stories and even more news to know in about 10 minutes! Join us every Mon-Fri for more daily news roundups! See sources: https://www.theNewsWorthy.com/shownotes Become an INSIDER to get AD-FREE episodes here: https://www.theNewsWorthy.com/insider Sign-up for our Friday EMAIL here: https://www.theNewsWorthy.com/email Get The NewsWorthy MERCH here: https://www.theNewsWorthy.com/merch Sponsors: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with Lume Deodorant and get 15% off with promo code NEWSWORTHY at LumeDeodorant.com Get 50% off your first order of Hiya's best-selling children's vitamin at hiyahealth.com/newsworthy. To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to [email protected]
--------
13:46
Unusual FBI Shakeup, Largest Immigration Surge, & Person of the Year- Thursday, December 12, 2024
The news to know for Thursday, December 12, 2024! We'll tell you about a top official's decision to quit, making room for an overhaul in the FBI. Also, why there is new backlash over the most popular sporting event in the world. Plus, what's behind a recent increase in food recalls, which new features are now available for iPhones, and who was named TIME magazine's Person of the Year. Those stories and even more news to know in about 10 minutes! Join us every Mon-Fri for more daily news roundups! See sources: https://www.theNewsWorthy.com/shownotes Become an INSIDER to get AD-FREE episodes here: https://www.theNewsWorthy.com/insider Sign-up for our Friday EMAIL here: https://www.theNewsWorthy.com/email Get The NewsWorthy MERCH here: https://www.theNewsWorthy.com/merch Sponsors: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with Lume Deodorant and get 15% off with promo code NEWSWORTHY at LumeDeodorant.com Get 50% off your first order of Hiya's best-selling children's vitamin at hiyahealth.com/newsworthy. To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to [email protected]
--------
13:49
Executive Hit Lists, NJ Drone Mystery & Year’s Top Searches - Wednesday, December 11, 2024
The news to know for Wednesday, December 11, 2024! We're talking about a growing movement of people expressing sympathy for a suspected killer and how companies and public officials are trying to put a stop to it. Also, firefighters are going door to door to evacuate parts of southern California, including some celebrity homes in the path of a wildfire. Plus, why more American workers seem to be failing a basic skills test, how Amazon is now competing with car dealerships, and the top Google searches of 2024. Those stories and even more news to know in about 10 minutes! Join us every Mon-Fri for more daily news roundups! See sources: https://www.theNewsWorthy.com/shownotes Become an INSIDER to get AD-FREE episodes here: https://www.theNewsWorthy.com/insider Sign-up for our Friday EMAIL here: https://www.theNewsWorthy.com/email Get The NewsWorthy MERCH here: https://www.theNewsWorthy.com/merch Sponsors: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with Lume Deodorant and get 15% off with promo code NEWSWORTHY at LumeDeodorant.com Get 50% off your first order of Hiya's best-selling children's vitamin at hiyahealth.com/newsworthy. To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to [email protected]
--------
13:25
Ivy League Assassin?, Everyday Chemicals Banned & Real-Life Succession - Tuesday, December 10, 2024
The news to know for Tuesday, December 10, 2024! We'll tell you about the person now arrested for assassinating UnitedHealthcare's CEO: how he went from prep school valedictorian to murder suspect. Also, we'll explain the outcome of a complicated case against a veteran who's been described as either a hero or a killer. Plus, a recent decision in a succession battle could impact one of the largest media empires; the Golden Globe nominations are dominated by a few TV shows and movies, and hippo sweat could be the next big thing in sunscreen. Those stories and even more news to know in about 10 minutes! Join us every Mon-Fri for more daily news roundups! See sources: https://www.theNewsWorthy.com/shownotes Become an INSIDER to get AD-FREE episodes here: https://www.theNewsWorthy.com/insider Sign-up for our Friday EMAIL here: https://www.theNewsWorthy.com/email Get The NewsWorthy MERCH here: https://www.theNewsWorthy.com/merch Sponsors: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with Lume Deodorant and get 15% off with promo code NEWSWORTHY at LumeDeodorant.com Get 50% off your first order of Hiya's best-selling children's vitamin at hiyahealth.com/newsworthy. To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to [email protected]
--------
13:23
Dynasty Defeated, TikTok Ban Closer & ‘Eras Tour’ Farewell- Monday, December 9, 2024
The news to know for Monday, December 9, 2024! We'll tell you how a decades-long dynasty came crashing down in Syria and how the U.S. is responding with force. Also, President-elect Trump sat for his first TV interview since the election. He talked about pardons, inflation, immigration, and more. Plus, learn why America's milk is now being tested in bulk, what's next for TikTok after another setback in court, and how Taylor Swift wrapped up her record-breaking 'Eras Tour.' Those stories and even more news to know in about 10 minutes! Join us every Mon-Fri for more daily news roundups! See sources: https://www.theNewsWorthy.com/shownotes Become an INSIDER to get AD-FREE episodes here: https://www.theNewsWorthy.com/insider Sign-up for our Friday EMAIL here: https://www.theNewsWorthy.com/email Get The NewsWorthy MERCH here: https://www.theNewsWorthy.com/merch Sponsors: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with Lume Deodorant and get 15% off with promo code NEWSWORTHY at LumeDeodorant.com Get 50% off your first order of Hiya's best-selling children's vitamin at hiyahealth.com/newsworthy. To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to [email protected]
The day’s news made fast, fair and fun – in 10 minutes. Erica Mandy is like a trusted friend who always ‘gets’ both sides. She’s a veteran journalist who was tired of talking heads, alarmist headlines and monotone voices, so she created something different. The NewsWorthy is packed with politics, tech, business and entertainment from a variety of sources -- brought together in one, convenient place (and with a fun twist). Join the thousands of people already listening each weekday!