The news to know for Tuesday, December 10, 2024! We'll tell you about the person now arrested for assassinating UnitedHealthcare's CEO: how he went from prep school valedictorian to murder suspect. Also, we'll explain the outcome of a complicated case against a veteran who's been described as either a hero or a killer. Plus, a recent decision in a succession battle could impact one of the largest media empires; the Golden Globe nominations are dominated by a few TV shows and movies, and hippo sweat could be the next big thing in sunscreen.