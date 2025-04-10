59: Using AI for Agentic Workflows and Personalization with Claire Bouvier
AI isn't just a tool—it's a game-changer in how we work and communicate. In this episode, Chris Daigle sits down with Claire Bouvier, one of Canada's top AI experts, to discuss the rise of AI agents and their transformative impact on business and personal productivity. Claire shares her insights on voice AI, neurodivergent-friendly workflows, and how AI can enhance human relationships rather than replace them. From leveraging AI for strategic thinking to creating hyper-personalized workflows, Claire provides a fresh perspective on making AI work for you. Whether you're an AI pro or just starting, this episode is packed with actionable insights on using AI in a way that elevates both productivity and human potential.🔎 Find Out More About Claire Bouvier and Brightlight:https://clairebouvier.comhttps://britelite.io🛠 AI Tools and Resources Mentioned in This Episode:Sesame ➡ https://sesame.chatClaude ➡ https://claude.aiChatGPT ➡ https://openai.com/chatgptFireflies ➡ https://fireflies.aiChapters:00:00 - Introduction to Claire Bouvier02:19 - The Rise of AI Agents in Business05:15 - Using Sesame for Strategic Thinking08:33 - Voice AI vs. Text-Based AI: When to Use Each12:07 - The Power of Brain Dumping with AI18:35 - Why 2025 is the Year of AI Implementation25:12 - Building Custom AI Agents for Your Business32:26 - AI as a Thought Partner for Entrepreneurs40:51 - How AI Can Enhance Human Communication50:17 - Where to Find Claire and Her Work
58: Using AI for Building Multi-Agent Systems with Jake George
AI agents are one of the hottest topics in 2025, but what are they really capable of? In this episode, Chris Daigle sits down with Jake George, co-founder of Agentic Brain, to break down the real-world applications of AI-driven agents in sales and business operations. Jake shares his journey from building developer teams in the crypto space to becoming an expert in AI automation, and he explains how businesses can integrate AI agents to improve sales processes, automate workflows, and boost efficiency. If you've been wondering how to harness AI agents without falling for the hype, this conversation is packed with insights you won't want to miss.🔎 Find Out More About Jake George and Agentic Brain:https://agenticbrain.comhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/jake-george-ai-genie/🛠 AI Tools and Resources Mentioned in This Episode:LangChain ➡ https://www.langchain.comAutoGen ➡ https://microsoft.github.io/autogen/Relevance AI ➡ https://www.relevanceai.comOpenAI Assistant API ➡ https://openai.com/research/assistantDevin AI ➡ https://www.cognition-labs.comChapters:00:00 - Introduction to Jake George03:22 - Jake's Journey into AI and Automation08:15 - What Defines an AI Agent?12:40 - Differences Between Agents and Automated Workflows18:05 - How Businesses Can Implement AI Agents Today24:30 - Common Misconceptions About AI Agents30:55 - The Role of AI in Decision-Making Processes36:45 - The Future of AI Agents in 202542:10 - Why AI Adoption Requires Process Optimization49:00 - How to Get Started with AI Agents in Business53:30 - Closing Thoughts and Jake's Final Advice
57: Using AI for Training and Custom Copilots with Mike Allton
In this episode of Using AI at Work, Chris Daigle sits down with Mike Allton, a seasoned content creator and strategist, to discuss the impact of AI on business and marketing. Mike shares his journey from keeping AI at arm's length to fully embracing its potential, offering insights into how businesses can use AI tools like Gemini, Claude, and Magai for content creation, strategic planning, and efficiency. They explore AI literacy, practical adoption strategies, and the importance of building a personal AI copilot to enhance decision-making and productivity. If you're looking for actionable ways to integrate AI into your work, this conversation is packed with invaluable insights.🔎 Find Out More About Mike Allton and The AI Hat:https://www.theaihat.comhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/mikeallton🛠 AI Tools and Resources Mentioned in This Episode:Gemini ➡ https://gemini.google.comClaude ➡ https://claude.aiMagai ➡ https://magai.coPerplexity ➡ https://www.perplexity.aiChapters:00:00 - Introduction to Mike Allton02:00 - Mike's Journey into AI and Content Strategy08:15 - How Businesses Should Approach AI Adoption14:05 - AI Literacy: The Key to Staying Competitive20:30 - The Power of AI Copilots for Employees27:45 - AI Tools That Make the Biggest Impact34:10 - Using AI to Strategize Business Growth41:00 - How to Start Speaking on AI in Your Local Community48:15 - The Future of AI and Key Trends to Watch55:00 - Final Thoughts and Where to Learn More
56: Using AI for Community-Driven Education with Angie Carel
AI adoption isn't just about using new tools—it's about changing mindsets, training employees, and navigating the challenges of corporate resistance. In this episode, host Chris Nagle sits down with AI consultant and community builder Angie Carel to explore her journey from marketing agency owner to AI adoption strategist. Angie shares her insights on the challenges companies face when implementing AI, the importance of AI literacy at all levels, and how individual learners are leading the charge in AI education. She also discusses the power of local AI communities and why human connection is key in the AI revolution. Whether you're a business leader, an aspiring AI consultant, or just curious about AI's impact on the workforce, this episode is packed with valuable takeaways! 🔎 Find Out More About Angie Carel and Her Work:https://www.linkedin.com/in/angiecarel/https://www.angiecarel.com 🛠 AI Tools and Resources Mentioned in This Episode: ChatGPT Custom GPTs ➡ https://openai.com/chatgpt Gemini Gems ➡ https://ai.google.dev/gemini Anthropic Claude Projects ➡ https://www.anthropic.com Chapters: 00:00 - Introduction to Angie Carel 02:18 - From Marketing to AI Consulting 06:47 - Challenges in AI Adoption for Businesses 12:41 - Why AI Literacy is Critical for Companies 20:33 - AI Adoption: Individual Learners vs. Corporations 26:35 - The Role of AI in Workforce Reduction 32:15 - Building and Growing an AI Community 40:11 - The Value of In-Person AI Meetups 49:29 - Why Experience Matters in AI Usage 58:17 - Closing Thoughts and Where to Find Angie
55: Using AI for Upscaling Your Career Trajectory with Chris Daigle
In this special episode of Using AI at Work, host Chris Daigle flips the script as guest host Segovia Smith leads the conversation. They dive into how professionals at all levels can embrace AI to enhance productivity, break into leadership roles, and future-proof their skill sets. Segovia also explores the growing demand for Chief AI Officers, how businesses are adopting AI, and the key traits that make this role a must-have in today's landscape. Whether you're an entrepreneur, executive, or consultant, this episode is packed with insights to inspire your next steps in the AI-powered future.🔎 Find Out More About Chris Daigle and Chief AI Officer:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/doctordaigle/Chief AI Officer: https://chiefaiofficer.comUsing AI at Work Free Challenge ➡ https://chiefaiofficer.com/challenge🛠 AI Tools and Resources Mentioned in This Episode:ChatGPT ➡ https://openai.com/chatgptElevenLabs ➡ https://elevenlabs.ioPerplexity AI ➡ https://perplexity.aiChapters:00:00 - Introduction to Using AI at Work01:17 - What Inspired the Chief AI Officer Role?07:33 - The Exploding Demand for AI Experts16:17 - AI in Small Teams and Solopreneurs24:40 - How to Start Thinking Like a Chief AI Officer31:00 - The Free Challenge for Learning AI at Work46:17 - Success Stories from AI Certification Graduates58:01 - Final Insights and How to Get Started
"Using AI at Work" shares real life stories of how business professionals are using generative AI in their daily operations. Join us to explore innovative AI use cases, overcome adoption challenges, and gain insights that drive business success.