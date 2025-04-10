59: Using AI for Agentic Workflows and Personalization with Claire Bouvier

Send us a textAI isn’t just a tool—it’s a game-changer in how we work and communicate. In this episode, Chris Daigle sits down with Claire Bouvier, one of Canada’s top AI experts, to discuss the rise of AI agents and their transformative impact on business and personal productivity. Claire shares her insights on voice AI, neurodivergent-friendly workflows, and how AI can enhance human relationships rather than replace them. From leveraging AI for strategic thinking to creating hyper-personalized workflows, Claire provides a fresh perspective on making AI work for you. Whether you're an AI pro or just starting, this episode is packed with actionable insights on using AI in a way that elevates both productivity and human potential.🔎 Find Out More About Claire Bouvier and Brightlight:https://clairebouvier.comhttps://britelite.io🛠 AI Tools and Resources Mentioned in This Episode:Sesame ➡ https://sesame.chatClaude ➡ https://claude.aiChatGPT ➡ https://openai.com/chatgptFireflies ➡ https://fireflies.aiChapters:00:00 - Introduction to Claire Bouvier02:19 - The Rise of AI Agents in Business05:15 - Using Sesame for Strategic Thinking08:33 - Voice AI vs. Text-Based AI: When to Use Each12:07 - The Power of Brain Dumping with AI18:35 - Why 2025 is the Year of AI Implementation25:12 - Building Custom AI Agents for Your Business32:26 - AI as a Thought Partner for Entrepreneurs40:51 - How AI Can Enhance Human Communication50:17 - Where to Find Claire and Her Work🔸 Be sure to download this week's Smartcut: https://smartcuts.io/59And check out the related prompts at: https://PromptVault.studioSponsored by Chief AI Officer. Empowering businesses with AI education and training. Visit chiefaiofficer.com for a free AI readiness assessment & AI strategy guide to help you get started using AI at work.Please Like & Subscribe!https://twitter.com/usingaiatworkhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/chiefaiofficer/🌐 https://usingaiatwork.com