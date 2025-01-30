Bubbles & Biz with Danielle Hendon

Happy Wednesday, y'all! 🥳 In this episode of Bubbles & Biz, I chat with Danielle Hendon, founder of Four Corners CFO! Danielle shares her journey from corporate accounting to entrepreneurship and highlights the importance of financial strategies and mindset for small business success. 💸 Danielle dives into how business owners can navigate financial complexities, from balance sheets to budgeting, and the crucial role of mindset in achieving financial goals. She shares practical tips on managing your business finances, the value of accountability, and how to leverage debt as a tool. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting out, this episode offers valuable insights to help you grow and sustain a profitable business, so grab a glass and let's chat! 🥂 Connect with Danielle here: www.4cornerscfo.com 🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾 I'm excited to share that the the official coursmmunity (course + community) of small business owners is LIVE! If you're ready to stop struggling with growing your business, this is for you! Learn more about our affordable options here: https://bubblesandbiz.co Also, Marketing + Mindset Mondays will be back, but they'll be streaming on LinkedIn! Join me there live if you want to chat!