Y'all, this is such a good episode!! Does AI confuse you? Would you like to learn how to use it effectively for your business? 🤖
If you answered yes to either, you won't want to miss this episode with Adam Nathan, the CEO and co-founder of Blaze, the #1 marketing AI tool for teams of one 🥳
Adam shares AI tips and tricks that most businesses don't know about that can save them time and make them more money 💸 and how AI is leveling the playing field for small businesses 💥 Grab a glass and let's chat 🥂
Learn more about Blaze here:
https://www.blaze.ai
Connect with Adam here:
@blaze_ai_app
Want to join an awesome community and have access to the latest marketing info? Join us in the Bubbles & Biz Community!
31:43
Bubbles & Biz with Amy McMillin
Happy Wednesday, y'all 🥳
In this episode of Bubbles & Biz, I sit down with Amy McMillin, founder of Custom Care Rehab, the first mobile fleet of concierge physical therapists in Northern Ohio. 🥂
Amy shares her inspiring journey from a 15-year healthcare career to building a thriving business that brings personalized care directly to a person's home. ❤️
We discuss Amy’s innovative approach to physical therapy, her passion for community-focused healthcare, and the launch of her women’s health division for 2025! Along the way, Amy offers invaluable insights for entrepreneurs, from trusting your instincts to documenting systems early for smoother growth. ✨
We also dive into Amy’s experiences as a YouTube creator, author of The McMillan Method, and advocate for organic marketing strategies. Whether you’re a small business owner, a healthcare professional, or just looking for inspiration, this episode is packed with tips, laughs, and actionable advice. 🔥
So grab a glass and let's chat!
Connect with Amy here:
https://customcarerehab.com
Want to join an awesome group of business owners with weekly events including networking, co-working and guest speakers? Join us in the Bubbles & Biz Community
https://bubblesandbiz.co
36:58
Bubbles & Biz: Marketing + Mindset Monday
Wonder if Facebook is even a viable marketing channel these days? Well at 3.3 billion users daily, it probably is a good fit for your business! Learn what's new and what's working in 2025 ✨ Also, a daily mindset tip to help kickstart your week! 🔥
Read it here:
https://www.socialmediaexaminer.com/facebook-content-strategy-2025-whats-actually-working-right-now/
Read it here:

https://www.socialmediaexaminer.com/facebook-content-strategy-2025-whats-actually-working-right-now/
8:47
Bubbles & Biz with Lindsey Paulson
Happy New Year, y'all 🎉
We're back and this week on Bubbles & Biz I sit down with Lindsey Paulson, founder of Lindsey Paulson Consulting and host of the Mess to Mission podcast. Lindsey shares her journey from the corporate world to entrepreneurship, where she helps small business owners streamline operations and turn chaos into clarity.
We dive into practical tips for simplifying systems, tackling administrative hurdles, and overcoming the unknowns of running a business—like BOI filing confusion and the importance of proactive planning. Lindsey also discusses the power of turning personal challenges into impactful missions and shares tools and hacks to help entrepreneurs reclaim their time and focus.
Grab a glass and get inspired to take control of your business with actionable advice from an expert who knows how to turn a mess into a mission! 🥂
Connect with Lindsey here:
https://www.lindspaulson.com
If you're ready to stop struggling with growing your business, you've landed in the right place.
45:26
Bubbles & Biz with Danielle Hendon
Happy Wednesday, y'all! 🥳 In this episode of Bubbles & Biz, I chat with Danielle Hendon, founder of Four Corners CFO!
Danielle shares her journey from corporate accounting to entrepreneurship and highlights the importance of financial strategies and mindset for small business success. 💸
Danielle dives into how business owners can navigate financial complexities, from balance sheets to budgeting, and the crucial role of mindset in achieving financial goals.
She shares practical tips on managing your business finances, the value of accountability, and how to leverage debt as a tool. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting out, this episode offers valuable insights to help you grow and sustain a profitable business, so grab a glass and let's chat! 🥂
Connect with Danielle here:
www.4cornerscfo.com
I'm excited to share that the the official coursmmunity (course + community) of small business owners is LIVE!
If you're ready to stop struggling with growing your business, this is for you!
Also, Marketing + Mindset Mondays will be back, but they'll be streaming on LinkedIn! Join me there live if you want to chat!