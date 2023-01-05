A Better Life with Brandon Turner

Uncover the secrets to living a better life with author, investor and BetterLife Tribe founder Brandon Turner. Join conversations with expert guests – from busi... More
#8: Lexi and Camron Cathcart
Lexi and Camron Cathcart are real estate investors and parents to kids ages 1, 3, and 5. Just a few years ago, Cam was working as a pastor and their family was living paycheck-to-paycheck. Then came a $15,000 medical bill... an event that ignited their journey to financial freedom.Lexi and Camron's charitable cause: Hope Haven Rwanda
5/1/2023
2:00:25
#7: Adel Sayegh
Adel Sayegh built a billion-dollar company and had it all taken away… not to mention nearly losing his life to cancer. He survived both ordeals, and today he shares what he’s learned about avoiding disaster, hiring the right people, fighting for your principles, and the power of gratitude and faith.Adel’s charitable cause: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
4/24/2023
1:01:51
#6: Steve Chou
Steve Chou is a business owner and e-commerce expert who helps people start and scale online ventures without sacrificing their time and freedom. He hosts the My Wife Quit Her Job Podcast and his new book is called "The Family-First Entrepreneur."
4/17/2023
1:33:25
#5: Maria Friström
Maria Friström is a multinational real estate investor, business owner, designer, and coach. She has lived and invested in both the U.S. and her native Finland.Maria's charitable cause: Organizations that benefit children who have trisomy 13
4/10/2023
1:23:43
#4: Ryan Kennedy
Ryan Kennedy is a functional medicine practitioner and nutritionist. He works with clients – including today's sit-in co-host Ryan Murdock – to build a holistic approach to improve their diet, sleep, and overall physical and mental well-being. Ryan's charitable cause:
Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research
