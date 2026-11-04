A Better Life with Brandon Turner

Depending on who you ask, real estate is either falling apart or presenting some of the best buying opportunities we've seen in years.

So which is it?

I sat down with Cam Cathcart, Ben Humble, and Michael Miller to figure out what's ACTUALLY happening in the real estate market right now. And as usual, we didn't exactly agree on everything.

We're talking falling home prices, rising foreclosures, struggling house flippers, and why some investors are finding incredible deals while others can't seem to make the numbers work.

In this episode:

- Why the real estate market might be frozen rather than crashing

- What's happening to multifamily properties versus single-family homes

- Why rising foreclosures don't necessarily mean another 2008

- How new investors can find off-market deals without spending thousands on marketing

- Whether house flipping still makes sense in today's market

- Why luxury real estate might be outperforming traditional housing

- What we'd each do differently if we were starting over today

🏠 WANT TO FIND OFF-MARKET DEALS?

I put together a FREE playbook showing you how to approach pre-foreclosure opportunities and start conversations with potential sellers.

Just head to my Instagram and DM me the word PRE26:

https://www.instagram.com/beardybrandon/

Drop a comment: Do YOU think the real estate market is crashing or crushing right now?

Subscribe and hit the bell 🔔 for more conversations about real estate, business, financial freedom, and building a BetterLife.00:00 – Is the Real Estate Market Crashing?

02:16 – What's Actually Happening to Home Prices?

04:45 – Why the Housing Market Might Be Frozen

08:18 – Price Cuts, Builder Confidence, and Foreclosures

11:01 – Are Foreclosures Really Surging?

15:03 – How to Find Distressed Properties

19:55 – Finding Real Estate Deals With Almost NO Marketing Budget

26:07 – What Investors Are Seeing on the Ground

30:30 – Should You Sell at a Loss or Hold?

34:03 – Is House Flipping Still a Good Business?

36:51 – Why Luxury Real Estate Is Different

39:59 – Our Best Advice for Investors Right Now

🧔‍♂️ WHO AM I?

My name is Brandon Turner! I teach people how to BUILD WEALTH WITHOUT LOSING THEIR SOUL through real estate investing!

💰 NEED TO REFINANCE OR GET A LOAN?

https://betterliferef.com/

🤝 CONNECT WITH ME ON INSTAGRAM

https://www.instagram.com/beardybrandon/

📚 READ ONE OF MY BOOKS

http://bit.ly/4wJyPwc

❌ DISCLAIMER

This content is for educational and informational purposes only and is not financial, legal, tax, or investment advice. Real estate investing involves risk, and results are not guaranteed. Always do your own due diligence and consult qualified professionals before making financial or investment decisions.