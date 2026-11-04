A Better Life with Brandon Turner

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208 episodes
- What does it REALLY take to become a millionaire in 2026 and 2027?
I sat down with Cam Cathcart, Michael Ketchen, and Geoff Gane to talk about building wealth in today's real estate market.
But things got HEATED when Michael challenged Cam on his goal of making $100,000 PER MONTH in cash flow.
And honestly? I realized I needed to hear some of the same things.
In this episode:
Why successful investors struggle to reach the NEXT level
Where the biggest real estate opportunities are right now
How your network can accelerate your success
Why being busy doesn't mean you're going ALL IN
How fear and lifestyle inflation hold investors back
What it actually takes to become a millionaire today
The biggest takeaway? Your goals don't matter if your daily actions don't match them.
This conversation challenged all of us, and I think it'll challenge you too.
Heads-up: There's some strong language in this episode! We decided to leave the conversation intact, so keep that in mind if you're listening with kids around.
Drop a comment: Are YOU actually putting in the work your goals require?
Subscribe 🔔 for more conversations about real estate, wealth, and building a BetterLife.
TIMESTAMPS
00:00 – Why This Episode Changed How I Think
01:29 – How to Make Millions in Today's Real Estate Market
05:30 – How the Right Network Can Change Your Life
10:54 – The Conversation Gets HEATED
13:28 – How to Find Deals When the Numbers Don't Work
17:14 – Why Investors Are Losing Money in Today's Market
24:20 – Cam's $100,000/Month Goal Gets Challenged
26:14 – Are You Working Hard or Just Staying Busy?
34:39 – Can You Build Wealth Without Sacrificing Family?
46:43 – Why Successful Investors Stop Growing
52:10 – How to Find Your Fire Again
58:06 – What It REALLY Takes to Become a Millionaire
🧔♂️ WHO AM I?
My name is Brandon Turner! I teach people how to BUILD WEALTH WITHOUT LOSING THEIR SOUL through real estate investing!
💰 NEED TO REFINANCE OR GET A LOAN?
https://betterliferef.com/
🤝 CONNECT WITH ME ON INSTAGRAM
https://www.instagram.com/beardybrandon/
📚 READ ONE OF MY BOOKS
http://bit.ly/4wJyPwc
❌ DISCLAIMER
This content is for educational and informational purposes only and is not financial, legal, tax, or investment advice. Real estate investing involves risk, and results are not guaranteed. Always do your own due diligence and consult qualified professionals before making financial or investment decisions.
- Depending on who you ask, real estate is either falling apart or presenting some of the best buying opportunities we've seen in years.
So which is it?
I sat down with Cam Cathcart, Ben Humble, and Michael Miller to figure out what's ACTUALLY happening in the real estate market right now. And as usual, we didn't exactly agree on everything.
We're talking falling home prices, rising foreclosures, struggling house flippers, and why some investors are finding incredible deals while others can't seem to make the numbers work.
In this episode:
- Why the real estate market might be frozen rather than crashing
- What's happening to multifamily properties versus single-family homes
- Why rising foreclosures don't necessarily mean another 2008
- How new investors can find off-market deals without spending thousands on marketing
- Whether house flipping still makes sense in today's market
- Why luxury real estate might be outperforming traditional housing
- What we'd each do differently if we were starting over today
🏠 WANT TO FIND OFF-MARKET DEALS?
I put together a FREE playbook showing you how to approach pre-foreclosure opportunities and start conversations with potential sellers.
Just head to my Instagram and DM me the word PRE26:
https://www.instagram.com/beardybrandon/
Drop a comment: Do YOU think the real estate market is crashing or crushing right now?
Subscribe and hit the bell 🔔 for more conversations about real estate, business, financial freedom, and building a BetterLife.00:00 – Is the Real Estate Market Crashing?
02:16 – What's Actually Happening to Home Prices?
04:45 – Why the Housing Market Might Be Frozen
08:18 – Price Cuts, Builder Confidence, and Foreclosures
11:01 – Are Foreclosures Really Surging?
15:03 – How to Find Distressed Properties
19:55 – Finding Real Estate Deals With Almost NO Marketing Budget
26:07 – What Investors Are Seeing on the Ground
30:30 – Should You Sell at a Loss or Hold?
34:03 – Is House Flipping Still a Good Business?
36:51 – Why Luxury Real Estate Is Different
39:59 – Our Best Advice for Investors Right Now
🧔♂️ WHO AM I?
My name is Brandon Turner! I teach people how to BUILD WEALTH WITHOUT LOSING THEIR SOUL through real estate investing!
💰 NEED TO REFINANCE OR GET A LOAN?
https://betterliferef.com/
🤝 CONNECT WITH ME ON INSTAGRAM
https://www.instagram.com/beardybrandon/
📚 READ ONE OF MY BOOKS
http://bit.ly/4wJyPwc
❌ DISCLAIMER
This content is for educational and informational purposes only and is not financial, legal, tax, or investment advice. Real estate investing involves risk, and results are not guaranteed. Always do your own due diligence and consult qualified professionals before making financial or investment decisions.
Ryan Pineda & Graham Stephan Quit Real Estate? What’s Really Going On | Ep. 20510/20/2026 | 1h 8 mins.Two of the biggest names in real estate just announced they're quitting.
Ryan Pineda is shutting down his flipping and wholesaling business. Graham Stephan is selling his Los Angeles rental portfolio.
So... do they know something the rest of us don't?
I got Cam Cathcart, Ben Humble, and Michael Miller together to talk about what's REALLY happening in real estate right now. And then, in the middle of the conversation, I decided to call Ryan Pineda himself.
And he actually picked up.
In this episode:
- Why Ryan Pineda is walking away from flipping and wholesaling after nearly 1,000 deals
- What Graham Stephan's decision to sell his rentals says about today's market
- How real estate teaches you skills that can make you successful in almost ANY business
- Why hiring cheap talent could be costing you millions
- The difference between making active income and building long-term wealth
- Who should (and shouldn't) be getting into real estate right now
Drop a comment: Are Ryan and Graham making the right move, or would you be buying MORE real estate right now?
Subscribe and hit the bell 🔔 for more conversations about real estate investing, financial freedom, and building a BetterLife.
00:00 – A $12,000 Rental Car Deposit?!
03:20 – Ryan Pineda and Graham Stephan Are Quitting Real Estate?
06:02 – Why Ryan Is Walking Away From Flipping
11:26 – Is Real Estate the Best Way to Learn Business?
16:35 – The Hiring Mistake That Could Cost You Millions
20:39 – Why Graham Stephan Is Selling His Rentals
23:04 – Ryan Pineda Calls Into the Podcast!
29:17 – Inside Ryan's $10 Million Golf Mastermind
35:36 – Ryan's Advice for New Real Estate Investors
41:25 – Why Now Might Be the Best Time to Start Investing
50:00 – Should You Chase Cash Flow or Long-Term Wealth?
01:05:59 – Who Should NOT Invest in Real Estate Right Now?
🧔♂️ WHO AM I?
My name is Brandon Turner! I teach people how to BUILD WEALTH WITHOUT LOSING THEIR SOUL through real estate investing!
💰 NEED TO REFINANCE OR GET A LOAN?
https://betterliferef.com/
🤝 CONNECT WITH ME ON INSTAGRAM
https://www.instagram.com/beardybrandon/
📚 READ ONE OF MY BOOKS
http://bit.ly/4wJyPwc
❌ DISCLAIMER
This content is for educational and informational purposes only and is not financial, legal, tax, or investment advice. Real estate investing involves risk, and results are not guaranteed. Always do your own due diligence and consult qualified professionals before making financial or investment decisions.
How to Make Friends With Rich People (Without Being Weird) with Omni Casey | Ep. 20410/13/2026 | 52 mins.Networking sucks.
At least, that's what my buddy Omni Casey and I think. But here's the problem... some of the biggest opportunities I've ever had in real estate came from the PEOPLE I knew.
Not the properties. Not the money. The relationships.
So I brought Omni on the podcast to talk about how to actually build a network of successful investors, mentors, and friends WITHOUT being that weird guy handing out business cards and asking to "pick your brain."
In this episode:
🞄 How Omni went from selling surfboards to building a massive real estate portfolio
🞄 The right (and wrong) way to approach successful people for mentorship
🞄 8 strategies for building relationships that can change your business
🞄 Why the people you surround yourself with determine how far you'll go
🞄 How to turn a room full of strangers into actual friendships and opportunities
🞄 Why Omni and I are teaming up to bring free real estate investing communities across America
Here's the thing: you don't need to know a thousand people.
You need to build genuine relationships with the RIGHT people. And sometimes, one conversation can change the entire direction of your life.
Drop a comment: What's the most valuable relationship you've built through real estate investing?
🏠 FIND A LOCAL REAL ESTATE INVESTING COMMUNITY:
Omni and I are teaming up to expand the Cash Flow Breakfast Club! These are FREE local meetups designed to help investors learn, connect, and actually build relationships.
Want to attend a club or help launch one in your area?
https://beardybrandon.com/launch
Subscribe and hit the bell 🔔 for more conversations about real estate, business, financial freedom, and building a BetterLife.
00:00 – Why Networking Actually Matters
02:18 – From Selling Surfboards to Real Estate
06:29 – How to Find a Mentor (Without Being Weird)
08:56 – Is Paying to Get in the Room Worth It?
12:38 – Strategy #1
15:31 – Introducing the Cash Flow Breakfast Club
25:41 – Strategy #2
29:42 – Strategy #3
34:04 – Strategy #4
39:44 – Strategy #5
43:11 – Strategy #6
47:11 – Strategy #7
49:50 – Strategy #8
🧔♂️ WHO AM I?
My name is Brandon Turner! I teach people how to BUILD WEALTH WITHOUT LOSING THEIR SOUL through real estate investing!
💰 NEED TO REFINANCE OR GET A LOAN?
https://betterliferef.com/
🤝 CONNECT WITH ME ON INSTAGRAM
https://www.instagram.com/beardybrandon/
📚 READ ONE OF MY BOOKS
http://bit.ly/4wJyPwc
❌ DISCLAIMER
This content is for educational and informational purposes only and is not financial, legal, tax, or investment advice. Real estate investing involves risk, and results are not guaranteed. Always do your own due diligence and consult qualified professionals before making financial or investment decisions.
- Real estate has changed.
Strategies that felt almost impossible to screw up five years ago are getting investors crushed today... while other corners of the market are quietly producing some incredible opportunities.
So Cam, Ben, Michael, and I sat down and asked a simple question:
What real estate strategies would we ACTUALLY bet on going into 2026 and 2027?
In this episode:
🞄 The real estate strategies we're actively avoiding right now
🞄 Why simply buying a rental and waiting might not cut it anymore
🞄 10 strategies we believe can still work extremely well in today's market
🞄 Why operations are becoming more important than the asset itself
🞄 The strategies we're personally buying, watching, and staying away from
🞄 Why the “best” strategy still comes with problems you'll have to solve
Here's the biggest takeaway: there is no easy strategy.
Every one of these has problems. The opportunity is finding a problem YOU are willing to become world-class at solving.
Pick your thing. Go all in. Get good at it.
Drop a comment: Which strategy would YOU bet on for 2026-2027?
Subscribe and hit the bell 🔔 for more conversations about real estate, business, financial freedom, and building a BetterLife.
00:00 – The Strategies We're AVOIDING
11:03 – The Problem With Subject To
26:05 – Our Top 10 Strategies for 2026
26:17 – Strategy #10
29:15 – Strategy #9
31:09 – Strategy #8
38:04 – Strategy #7
41:08 – Strategy #6
48:47 – Strategy #5
1:10:53 – Strategy #4
1:11:56 – Strategy #3
1:15:19 – Strategy #2
1:17:31 – Strategy #1
🏠 WANT TO FIND THE BEST REAL ESTATE DEAL OF YOUR LIFE?
Ben and I are hosting a 75-day challenge to help you find, negotiate, and buy an incredible real estate deal.
Join us here for just $13:
https://beardybrandon.com/bestever
🧔♂️ WHO AM I?
My name is Brandon Turner! I teach people how to BUILD WEALTH WITHOUT LOSING THEIR SOUL through real estate investing!
💰 NEED TO REFINANCE OR GET A LOAN?
https://betterliferef.com/
🤝 CONNECT WITH ME ON INSTAGRAM
https://www.instagram.com/beardybrandon/
📚 READ ONE OF MY BOOKS
http://bit.ly/4wJyPwc
❌ DISCLAIMER
This content is for educational and informational purposes only and is not financial, legal, tax, or investment advice. Real estate investing involves risk, and results are not guaranteed. Always do your own due diligence and consult qualified professionals before making financial or investment decisions.
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About The BetterLife Podcast
Uncover the secrets to living a BetterLife with us - investors and friends, Brandon Turner & Cam Cathcart. Join our conversations about real estate investing, wealth building, and lifestyle design with industry experts and seasoned entrepreneurs. Join us as we explore the habits, actions, and beliefs that will lead you to your BetterLife without losing your soul.Podcast website
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