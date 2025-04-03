Standoff: What Happened at Ruby Ridge?

1. Two Shotguns

Randy and Vicki Weaver moved their family to a remote Idaho cabin. They feared their world would be destroyed in an apocalyptic confrontation with the federal government. They were right. In this first episode of our new narrative miniseries Standoff, host Ruth Graham explores the ideologies and influences that led to the deadly siege at Ruby Ridge in 1992. Episode Art: John Magaw (L), director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, shows weapons to US Sen. Arlen Specter, R-PA, during Senate hearings 08 September on Capitol Hill. The committee is investigating the actions of federal agencies involved in the raid in Ruby Ridge, Idaho. The weapons were those that white separatist Randy Weaver sold to an undercover ATF agent. Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Mannie Garcia/AFP via Getty Images.