Cocaine & Rhinestones: The History of Country Music

BOOK NEWS: Signed Pre-Orders, Wayne White Art Giveaway & Sept. 14th Live Event in Nashville
--------
3:19
ANNOUNCEMENT: Book Adaptation of Season 2
Season 2 has been adapted into a book from Simon & Schuster, available now
--------
0:56
CR032/PH18 - Glenn
The end of one story is just the beginning of another.
--------
1:37:05
CR031/PH17 - Choices: George Jones' Last Run
At least this whole story has a happy ending, right? Of course, whether or not that's true depends a lot on your personal definitions of both "happy ending" and "whole story" but, either way, today we reach the final chapter of George Jones' life. Don't worry, it'll all be over soon.
--------
2:44:41
CR030/PH16 - Another Lonely Song: The Tammy Wynette & George Richey Story
Oh, you thought Jones had a hard time dealing with George Richey? Imagine being married to the guy. Today we say one of the saddest and most infuriating goodbyes we'll ever have to say, the one we say to Tammy Wynette.