Cocaine & Rhinestones: The History of Country Music
Cocaine & Rhinestones: The History of Country Music

Tyler Mahan Coe
Step right up. Come on in.
History

  • BOOK NEWS: Signed Pre-Orders, Wayne White Art Giveaway & Sept. 14th Live Event in Nashville
    Please select "BOOK" from the main menu on the C&R website for more info on any of these things.
    --------  
    3:19
  • ANNOUNCEMENT: Book Adaptation of Season 2
    Season 2 has been adapted into a book from Simon & Schuster, available now
    --------  
    0:56
  • CR032/PH18 - Glenn
    The end of one story is just the beginning of another.
    --------  
    1:37:05
  • CR031/PH17 - Choices: George Jones' Last Run
    At least this whole story has a happy ending, right? Of course, whether or not that's true depends a lot on your personal definitions of both "happy ending" and "whole story" but, either way, today we reach the final chapter of George Jones' life. Don't worry, it'll all be over soon.
    --------  
    2:44:41
  • CR030/PH16 - Another Lonely Song: The Tammy Wynette & George Richey Story
    Oh, you thought Jones had a hard time dealing with George Richey? Imagine being married to the guy. Today we say one of the saddest and most infuriating goodbyes we'll ever have to say, the one we say to Tammy Wynette.
    --------  
    2:20:03

About Cocaine & Rhinestones: The History of Country Music

Step right up. Come on in.
