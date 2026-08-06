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Ridiculous History

iHeartPodcasts
HistorySociety & Culture
Ridiculous History
Latest episode

1047 episodes

  • Ridiculous History

    Oof! A Lot of Baby Gear was Absolutely Ridiculous

    08/06/2026 | 31 mins.
    In today's episode, Ben, Noel, and Max want to begin by shouting out all new parents in the crowd (we hope you get some sleep)! These days, every expecting or new parent is endlessly inundated with advertisments for products, services, and treatments. And as the crew discovers in today's episode -- the past wasn't that different. In fact, a ton of this baby gear of yesteryear was patently ridiculous.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Ridiculous History

    A Ridiculous History of 'Soft Serve'

    08/04/2026 | 50 mins.
    Nowadays, ice cream is a pretty popular treat across the planet. In this episode -- at the height of a blistering Atlanta summer -- Ben, Noel and Max learn more ice cream's kissing cousin: the 'soft serve'. Where did it come from? What makes it such a hit? Also... why doesn't it count as actual ice cream?
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Ridiculous History

    CLASSIC: The Honorary Citizens of the United States

    08/01/2026 | 42 mins.
    Did you know you can become an honorary citizen of the United States? It's true -- but it isn't easy. Join the guys as they explore the life and times of the rare few who managed to become honorary citizens in the United States.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Ridiculous History

    Who was the real John Henry?

    07/30/2026 | 35 mins.
    For well over a century, schoolchildren across the United States learned the story of John Henry. According to the legend, John was a formerly enslaved man who found work with a railroad after the Civil War. Widely known as the best steel driver in the area, John wins a Phyrric victory against an automated steel driving machine -- he beats the machine, but dies as a result of exhaustion. The story has resurged in popularity as modern society squares off against AI... but how much of the original story is fact, and how much is fiction? In today's episode, Ben, Noel and Max continue their exploration of American folklore by diving into the tale of John Henry. And, quickly, things go off the rails.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Ridiculous History

    From Slaves to Superpower: The Rise and Fall of the Ottoman Janissaries

    07/28/2026 | 38 mins.
    While often forgotten by the global West, the Ottoman Empire was an absolute superpower in its heyday. As the Empire expanded across three separate continents, they also practiced mass enslavement -- and used it to power their army. In today's episode, Ben, Noel and Max explore the rise of the Empire's elite fighting force: the Jannisaries. Originally composed of kidnapped and enslaved children from conquered lands, over time the Janissaries gained a unique social position that frightened the Sultan. Eventually, this led to their downfall -- and, arguably, the downfall of the Ottoman Empire overall.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Ridiculous History
History is beautiful, brutal and, often, ridiculous. Join Ben Bowlin and Noel Brown as they dive into some of the weirdest stories from across the span of human civilization in Ridiculous History, a podcast by iHeartRadio.
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HistorySociety & Culture

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