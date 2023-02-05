History is beautiful, brutal and, often, ridiculous. Join Ben Bowlin and Noel Brown as they dive into some of the weirdest stories from across the span of human... More
Available Episodes
A History of Sampling, Part Two: Creativity in Court
What happens when your favorite artist uses a sample in their own work? Are they merely inspired, or are they stealing? In the second part of this special two-part episode, Ben, Noel and Max explore the -- wait for it -- ridiculously complicated legalities surrounding the science and art of sampling in the modern day.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/27/2023
56:38
A History of Sampling, Part One: An Origin Story
In the world of music, sampling is somewhere between an art and a science. In this week's special two-part episode, Ben, Noel and Max explore the strange, fascinating evolution of sampling, from the early days of cutting physical tape to the dawn of hiphop and more. (Spoiler, we also spend some time talking about our recent Monster Jam adventure.)See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/25/2023
52:47
How Did Monster Trucks Become a Thing?
Even if you're not a fan of cars or racing, you've heard of monster trucks -- they're the huge, modded vehicles famous for committing acts of wanton destruction in arenas and stadiums across the United States. In today's episode, Ben, Noel and Max dive into their strange origin story... along with the rivalries that ensued offstage.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/20/2023
52:53
The Ridiculous, Scrumptious Desserts of Mardi Gras
From the epic parade to the krewes and flambeaux, Mardi Gras is a celebration chock-full of tradition -- and these traditions include some pretty amazing desserts. In today's episode, Ben, Noel and Max dive into the most ridiculous Mardi Gras desserts (spoiler: it goes way past king cake).See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/18/2023
50:30
The Amazing History of Japanese Toys, Part Two: The World Takeover
As Matsuzo Kosuge struggled to keep his business afloat amid the chaos of war, he became incredibly inventive, using cast-off beer and soup cans as raw materials and setting up shop in abandoned cattle sheds. In the second part of this two-part episode, Ben, Noel and Max explore the rise of Japanese toys.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
