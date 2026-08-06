For well over a century, schoolchildren across the United States learned the story of John Henry. According to the legend, John was a formerly enslaved man who found work with a railroad after the Civil War. Widely known as the best steel driver in the area, John wins a Phyrric victory against an automated steel driving machine -- he beats the machine, but dies as a result of exhaustion. The story has resurged in popularity as modern society squares off against AI... but how much of the original story is fact, and how much is fiction? In today's episode, Ben, Noel and Max continue their exploration of American folklore by diving into the tale of John Henry. And, quickly, things go off the rails.

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