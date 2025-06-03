A Quickie Weird of the Week: 24 skeletons Found in an English garden & Alien Warp Drives..as one does.
Jess takes a break from showing her parents around Europe in order to cover a lil' Weird o' the Week & regain her sanity.
--------
13:50
Jacob Strunk & His Convos in Coffins!
Jess invite's her friend Jacob Strunk to join her on this week's podcast to discuss the JFK conspiracy theories, her new obsession w. the CIA and an experiment to turn this podcast into a video.
--------
1:24:16
Scotland's Serial Killer - Bible John
New evidence has been revealed which may help identify Scotland's serial killer: Bible John and finally close this unsolved case.
--------
42:15
My Favorite CIA Conspiracies! Also known as, "Do you really like Jackson Pollock or did the CIA make you like him?
This Week, Jessica lists some of her favorite CIA conspiracy theories from the fairly well-known MK Ultra program, to the ongoing debate surrounding whether or not the CIA created the Abstract Expressionist art movement.
Occulture Shock is a new paranormal podcast brought to you by TV and Internet personality, Jessica Chobot from the Discovery Channel's Expedition X, an investigator of the esoteric and unknown.
From the paranormal to witchcraft to ghosts in the machine, Jessica connects the dots between the occult, and the paranormal and how it's all linked to today’s everyday reality.