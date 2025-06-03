Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsHistoryOcculture Shock
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Occulture Shock
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Occulture Shock

Jessica Chobot
HistoryComedy
Occulture Shock
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 25
  • Break Update!
    A little update from Jess. See you soon!
    --------  
    2:10
  • A Quickie Weird of the Week: 24 skeletons Found in an English garden & Alien Warp Drives..as one does.
    Jess takes a break from showing her parents around Europe in order to cover a lil' Weird o' the Week & regain her sanity.  
    --------  
    13:50
  • Jacob Strunk & His Convos in Coffins!
    Jess invite's her friend Jacob Strunk to join her on this week's podcast to discuss the JFK conspiracy theories, her new obsession w. the CIA and an experiment to turn this podcast into a video.
    --------  
    1:24:16
  • Scotland's Serial Killer - Bible John
    New evidence has been revealed which may help identify Scotland's serial killer: Bible John and finally close this unsolved case.
    --------  
    42:15
  • My Favorite CIA Conspiracies! Also known as, "Do you really like Jackson Pollock or did the CIA make you like him?
    This Week, Jessica lists some of her favorite CIA conspiracy theories from the fairly well-known MK Ultra program, to the ongoing debate surrounding whether or not the CIA created the Abstract Expressionist art movement.
    --------  
    39:02

More History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About Occulture Shock

Occulture Shock is a new paranormal podcast brought to you by TV and Internet personality, Jessica Chobot from the Discovery Channel's Expedition X, an investigator of the esoteric and unknown. From the paranormal to witchcraft to ghosts in the machine, Jessica connects the dots between the occult, and the paranormal and how it's all linked to today’s everyday reality.
Podcast website
HistoryComedy

Listen to Occulture Shock, A Twist of History and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/7/2025 - 9:37:51 AM