Hello everyone,Here are 3 podcast-related things you may be interested in.Roman Graphic NovelFriend of the show Marco Capelli has made a comic book set in 6th century Italy. It follows two figures that we know about from an Ostrogothic jewellery collection that was discovered in 1938. A Roman Patrician Stephanus who marries a Gothic noblewoman Valatrud. They are subjects of King Theodoric who is trying to create a functioning Gothic-Roman kingdom in Italy. But their union comes shortly before Italy submerges into chaos. And Justinian sends Belisarius out to retake the home peninsula.You can get your hands on a copy in English or Italian. In paper or in a digital format. Plus loads of other goodies are available from Marco's Kickstarter campaign.The Kickstarter ends on October 11th so act now.Tour of GreeceLantern Jack, the host of the podcast Ancient Greece Declassified, is leading a tour to Greece.It's taking place from January 3rd to the 11th 2025. And it visits every site connected with the famous war between the Persians and the Athenians and Spartans. If you want to go you will visit the Acropolis, the Straits of Salamis, Marathon, Eubeoa, Thermopylae, Delphi, Plataea and you'll get to try on Hoplite Armour!Click here to find out moreThe History of Byzantium T-ShirtsFinally my new friend Magnus who creates Roman themed merchandise on Etsy has created an actual History of Byzantium podcast t-shirt. Or I should say t-shirts. Branded with the podcast logo you have several to choose from. I'm sure they will light up any occasion you go to with looks of confusion and bewilderment. But I think they look beautiful.Check them out here. He also has t-shirts and mugs celebrating lesser figures than me – such as Constantine, Justinian, Basil II, Marcus Aurelius and others.