Episode 313 - A Roman Comic Book with Marco Cappelli
Marco Cappelli, the man behind the Storia D'Italia podcast, has created a Roman history comic book. Ammianus - the Twilight of an Era tells the story of the incredible change that took place across Italy during the 6th century.The comic is so good it made me cry. I interview Marco about why he decided to make this and where the inspiration came from.Get your own copy in Italian, English or Latin! And in physical or digital form here. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Episode 312 - The Mediterranean in the Crusading era with Nicholas Morton
Professor Nicholas Morton returns to tell us about developments on the sea during the Crusading era. We discuss why Venice, Genoa, Pisa and Amalfi were able to dominate the waves. And talk about the ships they used and how they fought.Dr Morton is Associate Professor in Middle Eastern and Global history at Nottingham Trent University in the UK. His new book The Mongol Storm: Making and Breaking Empires in the Medieval Near East is available now. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Episode 311 - The Next Generation
When Andronikos' son dies he ponders whether to disinherit his Grandson Andronikos III. This prompts two bouts of civil war as the younger generation try to force change on their elders.Period: 1310-1328 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Episode 310 - The Catalan Company
Andronikos roles the dice and hires the Catalan Grand Company to fight the Turks. Those who advised the Emperor not to hire them could never have imagined just how badly things would go. Meanwhile Latin forces continue to take Aegean islands for themselves.Period: 1281-1303 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.