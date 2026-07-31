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13 episodes
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About Dan Carlin's Hardcore History
In "Hardcore History" journalist and broadcaster Dan Carlin takes his "Martian", unorthodox way of thinking and applies it to the past. Was Alexander the Great as bad a person as Adolf Hitler? What would Apaches with modern weapons be like? Will our modern civilization ever fall like civilizations from past eras? This isn't academic history (and Carlin isn't a historian) but the podcast's unique blend of high drama, masterful narration and Twilight Zone-style twists has entertained millions of listeners.Podcast website
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Dan Carlin's Hardcore History
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Dan Carlin's Hardcore History: Podcasts in Family