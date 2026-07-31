Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsHistoryDan Carlin's Hardcore History
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Dan Carlin's Hardcore History
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Dan Carlin's Hardcore History

Dan Carlin
History
Dan Carlin's Hardcore History
Latest episode

13 episodes

  • Dan Carlin's Hardcore History

    Show 74 - Mania for Subjugation IV

    07/31/2026 | 4h 1 mins.
    The stage is set for an in-person showdown between Alexander and Persia's Great King. The resulting Battle of Issus, although often ignored by Hollywood, is one of the most important battles in all ancient history. It gets its due here.
  • Dan Carlin's Hardcore History

    Show 73 - Mania for Subjugation III

    12/22/2025 | 4h 14 mins.
    Attacking the largest empire the world had ever seen is a huge endeavor at any age, but try doing it at 21. Alexander, fusing the qualities of a Napoleon with a gladiator, aims for immortality. The Persians are just in his way.
  • Dan Carlin's Hardcore History

    Show 72 - Mania for Subjugation II

    01/02/2025 | 3h 51 mins.
    Is it safe to hand control of the deadliest army in the world to a 20-year old? If you are Thracian, Triballian, Illyrian or Theban, the answer is definitely no. Alexander becomes king and fights off threats to his rule in all directions.
  • Dan Carlin's Hardcore History

    Show 71 - Mania for Subjugation

    06/07/2024 | 4h 11 mins.
    What's the recipe for making a historically world-class apex predator? In the case of Alexander the Great, it might be the three Ns: Nature, Nurture, and Nepotism.
  • Dan Carlin's Hardcore History

    Show 70 - Twilight of the Aesir II

    11/19/2023 | 6h 23 mins.
    Pagan Viking Sea Kings spend the 10th and 11th centuries morphing into Christian monarchs. But with rulers like Harald Bluetooth and Svein Forkbeard it's debatable whether things will be any less horrific for Scandinavia's neighbors
More History podcasts
Trending History podcasts
About Dan Carlin's Hardcore History
In "Hardcore History" journalist and broadcaster Dan Carlin takes his "Martian", unorthodox way of thinking and applies it to the past. Was Alexander the Great as bad a person as Adolf Hitler? What would Apaches with modern weapons be like? Will our modern civilization ever fall like civilizations from past eras? This isn't academic history (and Carlin isn't a historian) but the podcast's unique blend of high drama, masterful narration and Twilight Zone-style twists has entertained millions of listeners.
Podcast website
History

Listen to Dan Carlin's Hardcore History, Dan Snow's History Hit and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Dan Carlin's Hardcore History: Podcasts in Family
  • Podcast Dan Carlin's Hardcore History: Addendum
    Dan Carlin's Hardcore History: Addendum
    History
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 9:57:00 AM
A company fromMADSACK