The Civil War (1861-1865): A History Podcast

Podcast The Civil War (1861-1865): A History Podcast
Richard Youngdahl
A history podcast in which Rich & Tracy weave together a chronological narrative of the Civil War era. Visit us at www.civilwarpodcast.org More
History
  • #413- CHICKAMAUGA (Part the Twenty-third)
    In which we look at the aftermath of the battle.
    5/1/2023
    16:55
  • #412- CHICKAMAUGA (Part the Twenty-second)
    In which the battle of Chickamauga comes to a fitful, confusing end on the evening of September 20, 1863.
    4/24/2023
    29:23
  • #411- CHICKAMAUGA (Part the Twenty-first)
    In which the Confederates launch fierce attacks against Horseshoe Ridge, while the Federals struggle to hold onto the high ground.
    4/16/2023
    35:42
  • #410- CHICKAMAUGA (Part the Twentieth)
    In which we tell a tale of two generals...
    3/27/2023
    26:06
  • #409- CHICKAMAUGA (Part the Nineteenth)
    In which Longstreet's assault column rolls right through the hole in the Federal line.
    3/13/2023
    25:54

About The Civil War (1861-1865): A History Podcast

A history podcast in which Rich & Tracy weave together a chronological narrative of the Civil War era. Visit us at www.civilwarpodcast.org
