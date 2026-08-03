The Civil War (1861-1865): A History Podcast

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555 episodes
- In which Sherman comes up with a plan for "a general right wheel" now that the Federal armies are across the Chattahoochee, and there's a shake-up in the Confederate Army of Tennessee's high command.
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About The Civil War & Reconstruction
A history podcast in which Rich & Tracy weave together a chronological narrative of the Civil War era. Visit us at www.civilwarpodcast.orgPodcast website
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