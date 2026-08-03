The Civil War (1861-1865): A History Podcast

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The Civil War & Reconstruction

Richard Youngdahl
History
The Civil War & Reconstruction
Latest episode

555 episodes

  • The Civil War & Reconstruction

    #536- THE ATLANTA CAMPAIGN: Peach Tree Creek

    08/03/2026 | 24 mins.
    in which we start to look at the Battle of Peach Tree Creek, which took place outside Atlanta on July 20, 1864.
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  • The Civil War & Reconstruction

    #532- THE ATLANTA CAMPAIGN (Part the Thirtieth)

    07/27/2026 | 24 mins.
    In which Sherman comes up with a plan for "a general right wheel" now that the Federal armies are across the Chattahoochee, and there's a shake-up in the Confederate Army of Tennessee's high command.
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  • The Civil War & Reconstruction

    #535- THE ATLANTA CAMPAIGN: Hood's Daunting Task

    07/26/2026 | 21 mins.
    In which we look at the daunting task facing John B Hood when he assumed command of the Army of Tennessee, and we set the stage for the Battle of Peachtree Creek.
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  • The Civil War & Reconstruction

    #534- THE ATLANTA CAMPAIGN: Hood Takes Command

    07/19/2026 | 25 mins.
    In which we look at the change in command at the top of the Army of Tennessee between Joseph E Johnston and John B Hood.
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  • The Civil War & Reconstruction

    #533- THE ATLANTA CAMPAIGN (Part the Thirty-first)

    07/12/2026 | 29 mins.
    In which we set the Atlanta Campaign within the larger context of what was happening in the war during the summer of 1864.
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About The Civil War & Reconstruction
A history podcast in which Rich & Tracy weave together a chronological narrative of the Civil War era. Visit us at www.civilwarpodcast.org
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