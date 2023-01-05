The Civil War (1861-1865): A History Podcast
Richard Youngdahl
A history podcast in which Rich & Tracy weave together a chronological narrative of the Civil War era. Visit us at www.civilwarpodcast.org More
Available Episodes
5 of 427
#413- CHICKAMAUGA (Part the Twenty-third)
In which we look at the aftermath of the battle.
#412- CHICKAMAUGA (Part the Twenty-second)
In which the battle of Chickamauga comes to a fitful, confusing end on the evening of September 20, 1863.
#411- CHICKAMAUGA (Part the Twenty-first)
In which the Confederates launch fierce attacks against Horseshoe Ridge, while the Federals struggle to hold onto the high ground.
#410- CHICKAMAUGA (Part the Twentieth)
In which we tell a tale of two generals...
#409- CHICKAMAUGA (Part the Nineteenth)
In which Longstreet's assault column rolls right through the hole in the Federal line.
About The Civil War (1861-1865): A History Podcast
The Civil War (1861-1865): A History Podcast
