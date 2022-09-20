Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano (born March 12, 1945) is an American gangster who became the underboss of the Gambino crime family. This is his story. Direct... More
Available Episodes

5 of 122
  • Fireside with the Underboss - How the MAFIA is like CHESS
    This week Sammy discusses how the Mafia is similar to Chess. He breaks down the process of having to always be three steps ahead of your opponent. These skills can be applied to real life situations. Sit back and enjoy the latest video!
    2/13/2023
    17:48
  • Fireside With The Underboss - "When I got out of PRISON"
    When you don’t have the support, I don’t see how it’s even possible to succeed when you get out of prison. They release you with no ID, no nothing and expect you to find your way. You can’t get a job with livable wages, you can’t get a place to live and they wonder why so many people end back in prison. There has to be a better way. We need prison reform and I will speak out about it. For now, here’s my story…
    2/10/2023
    11:22
  • Fireside With The Underboss - "He's A Killer Some Of Us Will End Up In The Trunk Of A Car"
    Sammy tells a story about one of the mafias most brutal killers, Tommy Karate. Tommy's wife dies of an overdose and he will stop at nothing to find the woman who witnessed it.
    9/27/2022
    11:05
  • Fireside With The Underboss - Exposed - John Gotti's Heroin Scam
    Patsy Conte, a wealthy heroin dealer and friend of the Gambios, doesn't seem to be treating John Gotti the same as he did Paul. Sammy is assigned to straighten out the confusion.
    9/22/2022
    17:30
  • Fireside With The Underboss - "I Hung Up The Phone 10 Minutes Later Swat Was At My Door"
    Sammy goes in for questioning in Quantico with a heavyweight agent from Washington, and he is instructed to keep his composure during the conversation. Sammy does his best, but towards the end of their talk things get a little dicey.
    9/20/2022
    15:34

About Our Thing with Sammy The Bull

Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano (born March 12, 1945) is an American gangster who became the underboss of the Gambino crime family. This is his story. Directed by James Carroll.
Podcast website

