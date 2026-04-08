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Our Thing with Sammy The Bull

Sammy "The Bull" Gravano
HistorySociety & Culture
Our Thing with Sammy The Bull
Latest episode

123 episodes

  • Our Thing with Sammy The Bull

    Fireside With The Underboss - “Even the Moths Wanted Out.” - An ADX Supermax Story

    05/27/2025 | 10 mins.
    In this raw and intimate episode, Sammy "The Bull" Gravano takes us back to his days in the infamous ADX Florence the so-called Alcatraz of the Rockies. Locked down 23 hours a day, surrounded by concrete and silence, a letter from his daughter becomes a lifeline. But it’s a surprise visitor, a moth, that sparks a moment of reflection that still haunts him to this day.What most would swat without a second thought, Sammy saw as a sign... a message that even in the darkest corners of the world, there’s still light, beauty, and something worth holding onto.This isn’t just a prison story. It’s a meditation on survival, sanity, and the small, unexpected moments that remind us we’re still human. Don’t miss this one.
  • Our Thing with Sammy The Bull

    Fireside with the Underboss - How the MAFIA is like CHESS

    02/13/2023 | 17 mins.
    This week Sammy discusses how the Mafia is similar to Chess. He breaks down the process of having to always be three steps ahead of your opponent. These skills can be applied to real life situations. Sit back and enjoy the latest video!
  • Our Thing with Sammy The Bull

    Fireside With The Underboss - "When I got out of PRISON"

    02/10/2023 | 11 mins.
    When you don’t have the support, I don’t see how it’s even possible to succeed when you get out of prison. They release you with no ID, no nothing and expect you to find your way. You can’t get a job with livable wages, you can’t get a place to live and they wonder why so many people end back in prison. There has to be a better way. We need prison reform and I will speak out about it. For now, here’s my story…
  • Our Thing with Sammy The Bull

    Fireside With The Underboss - "He's A Killer Some Of Us Will End Up In The Trunk Of A Car"

    09/27/2022 | 11 mins.
    Sammy tells a story about one of the mafias most brutal killers, Tommy Karate. Tommy's wife dies of an overdose and he will stop at nothing to find the woman who witnessed it.
  • Our Thing with Sammy The Bull

    Fireside With The Underboss - Exposed - John Gotti's Heroin Scam

    09/22/2022 | 17 mins.
    Patsy Conte, a wealthy heroin dealer and friend of the Gambios, doesn't seem to be treating John Gotti the same as he did Paul. Sammy is assigned to straighten out the confusion.
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About Our Thing with Sammy The Bull
Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano (born March 12, 1945) is an American gangster who became the underboss of the Gambino crime family. This is his story. Directed by James Carroll.
Podcast website
HistorySociety & CultureTrue Crime

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