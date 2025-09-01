Rory Stewart: The Long History of...

Rory Stewart explores ideas of what it means to be a hero from the ancient world to the present day. How have these ideas changed? Why do heroes matter? Who are the heroes we need today?With the help of leading historians, psychologists, philosophers and theologians, he examines how heroism is continually questioned and re-invented in every age, and how these contrasting visions of the hero might speak to us in our own time. What does it mean for our moral life? How should we perceive and pursue human excellence?In this episode, Rory explores ideas of the hero today.Presenter: Rory Stewart
Producer and sound design: Dan Tierney
Editor: Tim Pemberton
Commissioning Editor: Dan Clarke
28:40
Heroism: 4. Poster Heroes
Heroism: 4. Poster Heroes

In this episode, Rory explores ideas of the hero from the middle of the 20th century.
28:38
Heroism: 3. The Death of the Hero
Heroism: 3. The Death of the Hero

In this episode, Rory explores ideas of the hero in the early 20th century.
29:01
Heroism: 2. Revolution and Pragmatism
Heroism: 2. Revolution and Pragmatism

In this episode, Rory explores ideas of the hero in the 18th and 19th centuries.
28:32
Heroism: 1. The Classical Hero
Heroism: 1. The Classical Hero

In this episode, Rory explores ideas of the hero from the classical world to the middle ages.
