RFK's Fateful Meeting With Baldwin And Belafonte (1963) w/ Paul Kix

It's the second of two episodes we're doing with Paul Kix about the critical weeks in Birmingham, Alabama in May 1963. This day, in New York City, a group of civil rights leaders meets with Attorney General Robert F Kennedy to talk about the incidents in Birmingham and the state of the movement. The meeting is contentious, but it pushes RFK to ultimately support significant legislation. Jody, Niki, and Kellie are joined by Paul Kick to discuss the meeting, and the critical role that Harry Belafonte played in the movement. Paul's new book is You Have to Be Prepared to Die Before You Can Begin to Live: Ten Weeks in Birmingham That Changed America — it's available everywhere now!