Today Liv is joined by Jasmine Elmer all about Medea in her new book Slay! We are always down to talk that wonderful goddess/woman/general badass Medea and there was much fun had talking about how she could be considered a dragon slayer and what exactly that means!

AVAILABLE NOW! The Odyssey: a Modern Retelling. Submit your question for the next Q&A via email or a voice note. Get ad-free episodes and so, so much more, by subscribing to the Oracle Edition at patreon.com/mythsbaby. Enter our podcast guest form if you'd like to be on the show as a conversation guest!

CW/TW: far too many Greek myths involve assault. I try to provide direct warnings when there is reference to anything with overtly traumatic themes but be aware that Greek mythology regularly features assault, death, and many other potentially triggering events.

Attributions and licensing information for music used in the podcast can be found here: mythsbaby.com/sources-attributions.

Learn more about Liv's next group trip to GREECE, this time following along with Ariadne's escape from Theseus. Check out Liv's new book, The Odyssey: a Modern Retelling. Get ad-free episodes and so, so much more, by subscribing to the Oracle Edition at patreon.com/mythsbaby.

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