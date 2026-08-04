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847 episodes
- Liv reads Book 18 of Homer's Odyssey, translated by Ian Johnston. Odysseus returns to the palace in the disguised, things aren't looking good in Ithaca! This modern translation is used with immense gratitude to translator Ian Johnston and Vancouver Island University. Submit questions and prompts for future Odyssey readings at mythsbaby.com/questions and get ad-free episodes and so, so much more, by subscribing to the Oracle Edition at patreon.com/mythsbaby
CW/TW: far too many Greek myths involve assault. I try to provide direct warnings when there is reference to anything with overtly traumatic themes but be aware that Greek mythology regularly features assault, death, and many other potentially triggering events.
This is not a standard narrative story episode, it's a reading of an ancient source, audiobook style. For regular episodes look for any that don't have "Liv Reads..." in the title!
Attributions and licensing information for music used in the podcast can be found here: mythsbaby.com/sources-attributions.
Learn more about Liv's next group trip to GREECE, this time following along with Ariadne's escape from Theseus. Check out Liv's new book, The Odyssey: a Modern Retelling. Get ad-free episodes and so, so much more, by subscribing to the Oracle Edition at patreon.com/mythsbaby.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Today Liv is joined by Jasmine Elmer all about Medea in her new book Slay! We are always down to talk that wonderful goddess/woman/general badass Medea and there was much fun had talking about how she could be considered a dragon slayer and what exactly that means!
AVAILABLE NOW! The Odyssey: a Modern Retelling. Submit your question for the next Q&A via email or a voice note. Get ad-free episodes and so, so much more, by subscribing to the Oracle Edition at patreon.com/mythsbaby. Enter our podcast guest form if you'd like to be on the show as a conversation guest!
CW/TW: far too many Greek myths involve assault. I try to provide direct warnings when there is reference to anything with overtly traumatic themes but be aware that Greek mythology regularly features assault, death, and many other potentially triggering events.
Attributions and licensing information for music used in the podcast can be found here: mythsbaby.com/sources-attributions.
Learn more about Liv's next group trip to GREECE, this time following along with Ariadne's escape from Theseus. Check out Liv's new book, The Odyssey: a Modern Retelling. Get ad-free episodes and so, so much more, by subscribing to the Oracle Edition at patreon.com/mythsbaby.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
SPOILER SPECIAL: Truly ADHD-fueled Ramblings on Nolan's Odyssey and Wilson's Review of It07/29/2026 | 1h 11 mins.This is a bonus episode for a reason! Liv rants and rambled and goes on various ADHD tangents about Christopher Nolan's Odyssey and (thank the GODS!) Emily Wilson's recent review of the movie in the LRB.
AVAILABLE NOW! The Odyssey: a Modern Retelling. Submit your question for the next Q&A via email or a voice note. Get ad-free episodes and so, so much more, by subscribing to the Oracle Edition at patreon.com/mythsbaby. Enter our podcast guest form if you'd like to be on the show as a conversation guest!
CW/TW: far too many Greek myths involve assault. I try to provide direct warnings when there is reference to anything with overtly traumatic themes but be aware that Greek mythology regularly features assault, death, and many other potentially triggering events.
Attributions and licensing information for music used in the podcast can be found here: mythsbaby.com/sources-attributions.
Learn more about Liv's next group trip to GREECE, this time following along with Ariadne's escape from Theseus. Check out Liv's new book, The Odyssey: a Modern Retelling. Get ad-free episodes and so, so much more, by subscribing to the Oracle Edition at patreon.com/mythsbaby.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Liv answers listener questions about the Ethiopian king Memnon, the missing pieces of the Trojan War, and more. This episode (and Emily Wilson's recent review of Nolan's Odyssey!) have inspired another rambling Odyssey episode which will be in your feeds soon after this one. AVAILABLE NOW! The Odyssey: a Modern Retelling. Submit your question for the next Q&A via email or a voice note. Get ad-free episodes and so, so much more, by subscribing to the Oracle Edition at patreon.com/mythsbaby. Enter our podcast guest form if you'd like to be on the show as a conversation guest!
CW/TW: far too many Greek myths involve assault. I try to provide direct warnings when there is reference to anything with overtly traumatic themes but be aware that Greek mythology regularly features assault, death, and many other potentially triggering events.
Attributions and licensing information for music used in the podcast can be found here: mythsbaby.com/sources-attributions.
Learn more about Liv's next group trip to GREECE, this time following along with Ariadne's escape from Theseus. Check out Liv's new book, The Odyssey: a Modern Retelling. Get ad-free episodes and so, so much more, by subscribing to the Oracle Edition at patreon.com/mythsbaby.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Liv reads Books 16 and 17 of Homer's Odyssey, translated by Ian Johnston. Time for the Father-Son reunion Nobody asked for... Telemachus is back in Ithaca and it's time for him and dad to make a (deadly) plan. This modern translation is used with immense gratitude to translator Ian Johnston and Vancouver Island University. Submit questions and prompts for future Odyssey readings at mythsbaby.com/questions and get ad-free episodes and so, so much more, by subscribing to the Oracle Edition at patreon.com/mythsbaby
CW/TW: far too many Greek myths involve assault. I try to provide direct warnings when there is reference to anything with overtly traumatic themes but be aware that Greek mythology regularly features assault, death, and many other potentially triggering events.
This is not a standard narrative story episode, it's a reading of an ancient source, audiobook style. For regular episodes look for any that don't have "Liv Reads..." in the title!
Attributions and licensing information for music used in the podcast can be found here: mythsbaby.com/sources-attributions.
Learn more about Liv's next group trip to GREECE, this time following along with Ariadne's escape from Theseus. Check out Liv's new book, The Odyssey: a Modern Retelling. Get ad-free episodes and so, so much more, by subscribing to the Oracle Edition at patreon.com/mythsbaby.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Let's Talk About Myths, Baby! | Greek Mythology & the Ancient Mediterranean
The most entertaining and enraging stories from 'Classical' mythology (and, often, ancient history of the wider Mediterranean!) told casually, contemporarily, and (more often than not) sarcastically. The world of Greek mythology and the history of the wider ancient Mediterranean is full of wonder, horror, and utter hilarity. These myths and stories are timeless for a reason, they're just as relevant today as they were 2500+ years ago. With over 700 episodes and counting, we dive deep into the realm of gods, goddesses, heroes, monsters, and everything in between.Scripted myth and history episodes every Tuesday, conversations with authors and scholars or readings of ancient epics every Friday. LTAMB: The Oracle Edition has ad-free episodes and so much more. Learn more about the podcast, and Liv's work at mythsbaby.com. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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