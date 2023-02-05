The most entertaining and enraging stories from mythology told casually, contemporarily, and (let's be honest) sarcastically. Greek and Roman gods did some pret... More
Slow But Steady Wins the Race, Ancient Aesop & His Fables
Not at all a children's author... We're talking ancient Aesop and his oh so famous fables. Help keep LTAMB going by subscribing to Liv's Patreon for bonus content!
CW/TW: far too many Greek myths involve assault. Given it's fiction, and typically involves gods and/or monsters, I'm not as deferential as I would be were I referencing the real thing.
Sources: Aesop, the Complete Fables, translated by Olivia and Robert Temple; Aesop's Fables, translated by George Fyler Townsend.
Attributions and licensing information for music used in the podcast can be found here: mythsbaby.com/sources-attributions.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/2/2023
37:05
Conversations: It’s Better Down Where It’s Wetter, Deities of The Sea w/ Dr. Ryan Denson
Liv speaks with Dr. Ryan Denson about the mythology of the sea (again!), this time about the Nereid nymphs, daughters of the Old Man of the Sea, and Triton(s), the son(s) of Poseidon (sometimes there's one, sometimes many... such is Greek myth). Follow Ryan on Twitter. Help keep LTAMB going by subscribing to Liv's Patreon for bonus content!
4/28/2023
1:36:34
Apollo, God of Traumatic Transformations… the Many Mythologies of Daphne
The most famous woman ever turned into a tree: Daphne and her horrible encounters with Apollo. Help keep LTAMB going by subscribing to Liv's Patreon for bonus content!
Sources: Ovid's Metamorphoses, translated by Stephanie McCarter; Theoi.com; Early Greek Myths by Timothy Gantz.
4/25/2023
31:34
Liv Reads Ovid: The Metamorphoses Book VI
Liv reads Ovid's Metamorphoses, Book VI, translated by Brookes More. Minerva battles weaving with Arachne, Procne and Philomela face the horrors of Tereus, and more. CW/TW: PROCNE AND PHILOMELA IS PARTICULARLY TRIGGERING. Help keep LTAMB going by subscribing to Liv's Patreon for bonus content!
This is not a standard narrative story episode, it's a reading of an ancient source, audiobook style. For regular episodes look for any that don't have "Liv Reads..." in the title!
4/21/2023
1:00:25
Enter Apollo, to Tie Everything In a Nice Little Bow (Euripides’ Orestes Part 3)
In the final episode covering Euripides' Orestes... sh*t goes down. So much of it. Murder, mayhem, weirdly helpful gods! Help keep LTAMB going by subscribing to Liv's Patreon for bonus content!
Sources: Euripides' Orestes, translations by Anne Carson (main reference and short quotes throughout); EP Coleridge (long quotes and intro quote); Euripides by Isabelle Torrance. Re: that misspoken line by Hegelochus, Wikipedia's description and the scholia itself.
The most entertaining and enraging stories from mythology told casually, contemporarily, and (let's be honest) sarcastically. Greek and Roman gods did some pretty weird (and awful) things. Liv focuses on Greek and Roman mythology's (mis)treatment of women, the wild things the gods did, and the all around incredible minds of the ancient world. Gods, goddesses, heroes, monsters, and everything in between. Regular episodes every Tuesday, conversations with authors and scholars or readings of ancient epics every Friday.