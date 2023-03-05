Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr

From the creators of Who What Wear—your trusted source for celebrity style, the latest fashion and beauty trends, and shopping suggestions—comes the brand new p... More
Available Episodes
5 of 110
Aurora James on Her Brilliant (and Heartbreaking) New Memoir, Wildflower
Thought leader, founder, designer, activist, and author Aurora James may be best known as the founder of the accessories and footwear brand Brother Vellies, which has supported artisan communities across Africa and beyond. In 2020, she launched the Fifteen Percent Pledge, a call to action for major corporations to create sustainable and supportive ecosystems for Black-owned business which has signed on companies like Sephora and Nordstrom. On this episode however, she’s here to discuss her highly personal, emotional, and absolutely brilliant memoir, Wildflower. In the book, Aurora shares both beautiful and heartbreaking stories from her childhood to the present day. Preorder now: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/wildflower-aurora-james/1141987008;jsessionid=BF345FD71EF295895AC6677E4DE5B64D.prodny_store01-atgap13?ean=9780593239452&st=AFF&2sid=Random%20House%20Inc_8373827_NA&sourceId=AFFRandom%20House%20IncSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/3/2023
42:14
With Jéan: Creating a Cult-Followed Fashion Label By Sami Lorking-Tanner and Evangeline Titilas
Independent fashion label With Jéan’s viral designs (such as its cult-favorite Andy dress, signature corsets, and best-selling ribbon-trimmed silhouettes) have been spotted on everyone from Rosalía to Bella Hadid. On this episode, founders Sami Lorking-Tanner and Evangeline Titilas join Hillary to discuss bringing their vision to life, what to expect from their upcoming drops, and the items on repeat in their own wardrobes. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/26/2023
30:32
How to Optimize Your Closet and Define Your Style With Wardrobe Specialist Allison Bornstein
Allison Bornstein is a stylist, wardrobe specialist, and content creator popular for her signature systems outlining how to optimize your style and closet. On this episode, she walks Hillary through her signature closet editing system, the three-word method for defining your style, the seven questions you should ask when buying a new item, and so much more.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/19/2023
36:14
WWW 100: Your Definitive (and Exhaustive) Guide to Spring Shopping
Hillary talks to Editorial Director Lauren Eggertsen about our brand-new seasonal series, Who What Wear 100. For this story, Lauren created the ultimate spring shopping guide featuring 100 editor-approved products across every major category, including season-defining It buys and must-have wardrobe staples. Essentially, it’s your shopping bible.Shop the story here: https://www.whowhatwear.com/who-what-wear-100-springSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/12/2023
28:10
Mara Founder Allison McNamara on Skincare Formulations, Actives, and Product Cycling
Allison McNamara is the founder of Mara skincare. Previously an on-camera host for outlets like PopSugar and E!, today, Allison is known as a force within the skincare space, launching Mara with a single innovative SKU: the Universal Face Oil. The brand is beloved by everyone from Chrissy Teigan to Hailey Bieber and has now expanded to include a tight yet robust product assortment. She’s here to discuss what it’s been like building her brand from the ground up, including formulations, active ingredients, and what’s next on the horizon.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
From the creators of Who What Wear—your trusted source for celebrity style, the latest fashion and beauty trends, and shopping suggestions—comes the brand new podcast, Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion and beauty world. Each week, Who What Wear Co-Founder and Second Life podcast host, Hillary Kerr, will cover everything from the latest emerging trends and talent to candid conversations with industry icons. This is what style sounds like.