Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
279 episodes
Celebrity Hairstylist Adir Abergel Talks Crafting Charlize Theron's Stunning "The Odyssey" Press Tour Hair08/05/2026 | 40 mins.This week, Hillary Kerr chats with celebrity hairstylist and Creative Director of haircare brand Virtue Labs Adir Abergel. Abergel works with the likes of Kristen Stewart and Nicole Kidman, but today, he's here to talk about Charlize Theron's The Odyssey press tour looks. From styling her gravity-defying bob to the exact products he uses on his clients' hair to achieve such flawless results, they cover it all.
Watch this episode on our new YouTube channel, and be sure to subscribe!
Celebrity Stylist Micaela Erlanger Talks Dressing Lupita Nyong'o for Her Ethereal "The Odyssey" Press Tour07/29/2026 | 38 mins.This week, Hillary Kerr chats with celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger about crafting Lupita Nyong'o's looks for The Odyssey press tour. Erlanger shares how she drew inspiration from Greek mythology and Nyong'o's two characters in the film (Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra) to determine the perfect silhouettes and color palette for her looks. Plus, she chats all about her Emmy nomination for The Kelly Clarkson Show and everything that goes into styling for live TV.
Listen to Erlanger’s Second Life episode!
Watch this episode on our new YouTube channel, and be sure to subscribe!
- This week on The Who What Wear Podcast, Hillary Kerr chats with celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, whose client roster includes the likes of Lana Del Rey, Sydney Sweeney, Sadie Sink, and, most recently, Lexi Minetree on her Elle press tour. Today, Dickson’s giving us the rundown on everything that went into dressing the new Elle Woods—from paying homage to Legally Blonde on the red carpet to pulling inspiration from early 2000s Reese Witherspoon. Plus, she shares the perfect Y2K pieces she pulled from Witherspoon’s personal archives.
Listen to Molly’s previous episode here!
Watch this episode on our new YouTube channel, and be sure to subscribe!
Everything You Need From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale With Fashion Director Linda Cui Zhang07/15/2026 | 20 mins.This week on the Who What Wear Podcast, Who What Wear Shopping Director Bobby Schuessler sits down with Nordstrom Fashion Director Linda Cui Zhang to talk about Nordstrom's 125th Anniversary Sale. Cui Zhang and Schuessler give the full rundown on everything from the trends in the 9 to Know section to the 50 new brands debuting in the sale. Plus, Cui Zhang is sharing the one item she would recommend everyone buys from this year's sale. Make sure to shop Nordstrom's 125th Anniversary Sale, starting July 18.
Watch this episode on our new YouTube channel, and be sure to subscribe!
"Elle" Costume Designer Sara Byblow on Storytelling Through Shades of Pink and the Legacy of Elle Woods's Style07/08/2026 | 29 mins.This week, Who What Wear Editor in Chief Kat Collings sits down with Sara Byblow, the costume designer of the new Legally Blonde prequel Elle. They discuss keeping the legacy of Elle Woods's iconic style alive, sourcing more than 70 looks for young Elle's wardrobe, and the meaning behind different shades of pink in the show. Plus, Byblow shares which wardrobe staples carried over from Legally Blonde.
Watch this episode on our new YouTube channel, and be sure to subscribe!
More Arts podcasts
- Things Bakers Know: The King Arthur Baking PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- Walk-In Talk PodcastArts, Food, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Places & Travel, Society & Culture, Visual Arts
- The Magnus ArchivesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
- The Best 5 Minute Wine PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- 99% InvisibleArts, Design
- The MOOD PodcastArts, Education, Self-Improvement, Visual Arts
- THEMOVEArts, Sports
- The Book ReviewArts, Books
- The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and BuildArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
Trending Arts podcasts
- The Chris Hedges ReportArts, Books
- Reading GlassesArts, Books, Education, Hobbies, Leisure, Tutorials
- Dear Alice | Interior DesignArts, Design
- All on the Table with Katie Lee BiegelArts, Food, Society & Culture
- Robservations with Rob LiefeldArts, Visual Arts
- DTFaeArts, Books, Comedy
- Bourbon PursuitArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- " The Power of Vocal Dynamics For Executives"Arts, Business, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Performing Arts
- Business of Home PodcastArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship
- Storytime for GrownupsArts, Books
- Friends & FictionArts, Books, Fiction, Leisure
- Sherlock Holmes Bedtime StoriesArts, Books
- Fratello.comArts, Education, Society & Culture
- Books, Beach, & BeyondArts, Books
- The Shit No One Tells You About WritingArts, Books, Education, Fiction, Tutorials
- Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi CastroArts, Comedy, Fashion & Beauty, Society & Culture
- MuggleCast: The Harry Potter Re-Read PodcastArts, Books, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film
- Daring Forever (Find your Extraordinary)Arts, Books, Design, Visual Arts
About The Who What Wear Podcast
From the creators of Who What Wear—your trusted source for celebrity style, the latest fashion and beauty trends, and shopping suggestions—comes The Who What Wear Podcast. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion and beauty world. Each week, we'll cover everything from the latest emerging trends and talent to candid conversations with industry icons. This is what style sounds like.Podcast website
Listen to The Who What Wear Podcast, Things Bakers Know: The King Arthur Baking Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Who What Wear Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.