Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr

This week on the Who What Wear Podcast, Who What Wear Shopping Director Bobby Schuessler sits down with Nordstrom Fashion Director Linda Cui Zhang to talk about Nordstrom's 125th Anniversary Sale. Cui Zhang and Schuessler give the full rundown on everything from the trends in the 9 to Know section to the 50 new brands debuting in the sale. Plus, Cui Zhang is sharing the one item she would recommend everyone buys from this year's sale. Make sure to shop Nordstrom's 125th Anniversary Sale, starting July 18.



Watch this episode on our new YouTube channel⁠⁠⁠⁠, and be sure to subscribe!