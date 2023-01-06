Solving JFK examines each issue in the JFK Assassination by looking at the arguments from both those who believe Oswald acted alone and those who believe there ... More
Ep 21: The Murder of J.D. Tippit (Part 1)
In this first of three episodes on the murder of J.D. Tippit, we cover and summarize the eyewitness testimony, whether the witnesses identified Oswald as the shooter, as well as contrary information from Acquilla Clemmons and Frank Wright. Follow us on Social Media: Twitter - https://twitter.com/solvingjfk Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/solvingjfk Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/solvingjfkpodcast Tik Tok - https://www.tiktok.com/@solvingjfk Transcripts and Sources - https://www.solvingjfkpodcast.com
5/30/2023
34:57
Ep 20: Oswald as a Shooter, Shot Spacing, a Stop, & a Hole In the Windshield
Could anyone have made the shots that Oswald was accused of making in a way that replicates the exact same challenges Oswald would have faced? Did Oswald have the skills to fire that shot? Did Oswald practice shooting a rifle before the assassination? Did the presidential limo stop in Dealey Plaza? What was the spacing of the shots? Did a bullet hit the windshield of the limo? Follow us on Social Media: Twitter - https://twitter.com/solvingjfk Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/solvingjfk Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/solvingjfkpodcast Tik Tok - https://www.tiktok.com/@solvingjfk Transcripts and Sources - https://www.solvingjfkpodcast.com
5/23/2023
41:41
Recap & Rebuttals Part 3 (Episodes 13-19) Featuring Jeff Crudele from JFK: The Enduring Secret
In this third recap and rebuttals episode, we review the seven episodes that were dedicated to the medical evidence, with an emphasis on the different observations at Parkland Hospital v. Bethesda Navy Medical Center. The 5 questions we answer are: whether the single bullet theory was correct, whether CE 399 was the single bullet, whether the Zapruder film was altered, whether the autopsy photos and x-rays showed the president's body in the same condition that he left Parkland Hospital in, and whether Kennedy's fatal head wound was from a shot from the back, the front, or both. Follow us on Social Media: Twitter - https://twitter.com/solvingjfk Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/solvingjfk Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/solvingjfkpodcast Tik Tok - https://www.tiktok.com/@solvingjfk Transcripts and Sources - https://www.solvingjfkpodcast.com
5/16/2023
1:17:05
Ep 19: The Medical Evidence Part 7 (Conclusions)
In this episode, we attempt to answer what the podcast believes happened regarding the Single Bullet Theory (including CE 399), the head wound, allegations of forged autopsies and x-rays, as well as the allegation of a forged Zapruder film. Follow us on Social Media: Twitter - https://twitter.com/solvingjfk Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/solvingjfk Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/solvingjfkpodcast Tik Tok - https://www.tiktok.com/@solvingjfk Transcripts and Sources - https://www.solvingjfkpodcast.com
5/9/2023
47:47
Ep 18: The Medical Evidence Part 6 (Ballistics, Body Alteration, and Burkley)
In this episode, we talk about the trajectory of single bullet theory and the ballistic evidence. We also look at the body alteration theory involving John Liggett. We also examine the body swap and alteration theory of ARRB investigator Doug Horne. Finally, we look at some interesting statements from JFK's doctor, Admiral George Burkley. Note: The proper way to pronounce "Sibert" is with a long I sound. I split the difference in this episode, part of which was recorded before I knew how to say it correctly. (I should also apologize for butchering Knudsen, but he's not in this episode - and how many Kn names have the K pronounced?)Follow us on Social Media: Twitter - https://twitter.com/solvingjfk Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/solvingjfk Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/solvingjfkpodcast Tik Tok - https://www.tiktok.com/@solvingjfk Transcripts and Sources - https://www.solvingjfkpodcast.com
Solving JFK examines each issue in the JFK Assassination by looking at the arguments from both those who believe Oswald acted alone and those who believe there was a conspiracy to kill president Kennedy. Host Matt Crumpton analyzes each tree in the forest and then zooms out to look at the big picture. Objective truth is the paramount goal of the podcast, with every factual proposition cited. In season one, we look at whether the Warren Report got it right that Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone assassin, and if not, what the open questions are that still need to be resolved.