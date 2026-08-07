Everything Everywhere Daily: History, Science, Geography & More

In 1950, physicist Enrico Fermi asked a very simple yet important question: If the universe has intelligent civilizations, as so many people believe, where are they? This became known as the Fermi Paradox, and it has been one of the foremost philosophical and scientific questions of our age. One of the most straightforward answers to the Fermi Paradox is also one that many people simply don’t want to believe. Learn more about the Rare Earth Hypothesis and how we might actually be alone on this episode of Everything Everywhere Daily. Shop the store at Shop.Everything-Everywhere.com Sponsors Hexclad Get 10% off your order at hexclad.com/DAILY Mint Mobile Save 50% on Unlimited premium wireless plans starting at $15/month at MintMobile.com/EED Quince Go to quince.com/daily for 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order! DripDrop Go to dripdrop.com and use promo code EVERYTHING for 20% off your first order! Subscribe to the podcast! https://everything-everywhere.com/everything-everywhere-daily-podcast/ -------------------------------- Executive Producer: Charles Daniel Associate Producers: Austin Oetken & Cameron Kieffer Become a supporter on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/everythingeverywhere Discord Server: https://discord.gg/Ds7Rx7jvPJ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everythingeverywhere/ Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/everythingeverywheredaily Twitter: https://twitter.com/everywheretrip Website: https://everything-everywhere.com/ Disce aliquid novi cotidie Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

In the late 14th century, England was recovering from the Black Death, fighting an expensive war, and struggling with a labor shortage that had upended the traditional social order. When the government imposed a deeply unpopular tax, anger spread rapidly through villages and towns. Within days, thousands marched on London, powerful officials were killed, and a teenage king faced the greatest popular uprising medieval England had ever seen. Learn more about the Peasants’ Revolt of 1381 on this episode of Everything Everywhere Daily. Shop the store at Shop.Everything-Everywhere.com Sponsors Hexclad Get 10% off your order at hexclad.com/DAILY Mint Mobile Save 50% on Unlimited premium wireless plans starting at $15/month at MintMobile.com/EED Quince Go to quince.com/daily for 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order! DripDrop Go to dripdrop.com and use promo code EVERYTHING for 20% off your first order! Square Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at square.com/go/daily Horizon3 Go to horizon3.ai/everything and request your free NodeZero demo Babbel Go to babbel.com/daily for up to 60% off Subscribe to the podcast! https://everything-everywhere.com/everything-everywhere-daily-podcast/ -------------------------------- Executive Producer: Charles Daniel Associate Producers: Austin Oetken & Cameron Kieffer Become a supporter on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/everythingeverywhere Discord Server: https://discord.gg/Ds7Rx7jvPJ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everythingeverywhere/ Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/everythingeverywheredaily Twitter: https://twitter.com/everywheretrip Website: https://everything-everywhere.com/ Disce aliquid novi cotidie Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

In June 1940, France suffered one of the most humiliating military defeats in its history. The country was divided, its government surrendered, and millions of people suddenly found themselves living under occupation. Yet across France, small groups began printing newspapers, gathering intelligence, hiding fugitives, and fighting back. What started as scattered acts of defiance eventually grew into a nationwide underground movement. Learn more about the history of the French Resistance on this episode of Everything Everywhere Daily. Shop the store at Shop.Everything-Everywhere.com Sponsors Hexclad Get 10% off your order at hexclad.com/DAILY Mint Mobile Save 50% on Unlimited premium wireless plans starting at $15/month at MintMobile.com/EED Quince Go to quince.com/daily for 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order! DripDrop Go to dripdrop.com and use promo code EVERYTHING for 20% off your first order! Square Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at square.com/go/daily Horizon3 Go to horizon3.ai/everything and request your free NodeZero demo Babbel Go to babbel.com/daily for up to 60% off Subscribe to the podcast! https://everything-everywhere.com/everything-everywhere-daily-podcast/ -------------------------------- Executive Producer: Charles Daniel Associate Producers: Austin Oetken & Cameron Kieffer Become a supporter on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/everythingeverywhere Discord Server: https://discord.gg/Ds7Rx7jvPJ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everythingeverywhere/ Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/everythingeverywheredaily Twitter: https://twitter.com/everywheretrip Website: https://everything-everywhere.com/ Disce aliquid novi cotidie Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

In the early 20th century, one title in sports stood above all others: the boxing Heavyweight Champion of the World. It was the epitome of athletic prowess, and at that point, every champion had been white. In 1908, one man shattered the color barrier and sent seismic shockwaves through society that would be felt for decades. Learn more about Jack Johnson and his historic championship reign on this episode of Everything Everywhere Daily. Shop the store at Shop.Everything-Everywhere.com Sponsors Hexclad Get 10% off your order at hexclad.com/DAILY Mint Mobile Save 50% on Unlimited premium wireless plans starting at $15/month at MintMobile.com/EED Quince Go to quince.com/daily for 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order! DripDrop Go to dripdrop.com and use promo code EVERYTHING for 20% off your first order! Square Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at square.com/go/daily Horizon3 Go to horizon3.ai/everything and request your free NodeZero demo Babbel Go to babbel.com/daily for up to 60% off Subscribe to the podcast! https://everything-everywhere.com/everything-everywhere-daily-podcast/ -------------------------------- Executive Producer: Charles Daniel Associate Producers: Austin Oetken & Cameron Kieffer Become a supporter on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/everythingeverywhere Discord Server: https://discord.gg/Ds7Rx7jvPJ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everythingeverywhere/ Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/everythingeverywheredaily Twitter: https://twitter.com/everywheretrip Website: https://everything-everywhere.com/ Disce aliquid novi cotidie Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The idea of crime and punishment dates back to the earliest societies. As societies have evolved, so too have punishments, transitioning from overt, public forms of discipline to more discrete methods. Whether it be public floggings and executions or the security cameras in your grocery store, fear of punishment and deterrence has been the main tool to encourage citizens to follow the law. Learn more about the spectacle of punishment and deterrence on this episode of Everything Everywhere Daily. Shop the store at Shop.Everything-Everywhere.com Sponsors Hexclad Get 10% off your order at hexclad.com/DAILY Mint Mobile Save 50% on Unlimited premium wireless plans starting at $15/month at MintMobile.com/EED Quince Go to quince.com/daily for 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order! DripDrop Go to dripdrop.com and use promo code EVERYTHING for 20% off your first order! Square Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at square.com/go/daily Horizon3 Go to horizon3.ai/everything and request your free NodeZero demo Babbel Go to babbel.com/daily for up to 60% off Subscribe to the podcast! https://everything-everywhere.com/everything-everywhere-daily-podcast/ -------------------------------- Executive Producer: Charles Daniel Associate Producers: Austin Oetken & Cameron Kieffer Become a supporter on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/everythingeverywhere Discord Server: https://discord.gg/Ds7Rx7jvPJ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everythingeverywhere/ Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/everythingeverywheredaily Twitter: https://twitter.com/everywheretrip Website: https://everything-everywhere.com/ Disce aliquid novi cotidie Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Everything Everywhere Daily: History, Science, Geography & More

About Everything Everywhere Daily: History, Science, Geography & More

About Everything Everywhere Daily: History, Science, Geography & More

Everything Everywhere Daily is a daily podcast that explores a wide range of topics in history, science, geography, and culture, delivering concise, engaging explanations designed to make complex subjects accessible and interesting to a broad audience. Every day, Everything Everywhere Daily explores fascinating subjects from world history, geography, science, culture, and current events, giving you clear, concise explanations designed to help you learn something new in just minutes. Whether it’s the rise and fall of empires, the mysteries of ancient civilizations, the stories behind famous people, or the science that shapes our world, each episode breaks down complex ideas into accessible, entertaining insights. This educational podcast covers a wide range of topics, including world history, historical events, geography, countries of the world, science and technology, space exploration, economics, politics, and cultural traditions. Episodes dive into everything from the Roman Empire, World War II, and the Age of Exploration to black holes, quantum physics, climate science, and global trade. If you enjoy learning about how the world works and why history matters, this podcast is designed for you. Perfect for curious minds, students, lifelong learners, and fans of educational content, Everything Everywhere Daily delivers daily knowledge in an easy-to-understand, fun-to-listen-to format. Each episode is carefully researched and crafted to provide accurate, reliable information while keeping the storytelling engaging and memorable. If you’re interested in history podcasts, science podcasts, geography podcasts, educational podcasts, or daily learning content, Everything Everywhere Daily brings it all together in one place. With thousands of episodes available, you can explore topics like ancient history, modern geopolitics, scientific discoveries, famous biographies, and little-known facts from around the globe. Subscribe today to Everything Everywhere Daily and join millions of listeners who are learning something new every day.