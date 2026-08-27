Long Shadow listeners: Today we’re sharing a great episode of the Panic World podcast in our feed because we think you’ll like it. Panic World is a weekly chat show that explores how the internet warps our minds, our culture, and eventually reality — which is pretty much the story of Long Shadow: Breaking the Internet, only we do it in a longform narrative format. The show's host, Ryan Broderick, knows a lot about the web, but he doesn’t quite know what to think about Russian interference in the 2016 election. So for a recent episode, he invited Garrett Graff to re-examine the truth behind the scandal. This is a great listen for Long Shadow fans because it dives deeper into Russiagate and all consequences of that moment in history. Thanks for listening to Long Shadow and be sure to listen and subscribe to Panic World wherever you get your podcasts.

Long Shadow listeners: Today we’re sharing a great episode of the Question Everything podcast in our feed because it's the perfect crossover between "In Guns We Trust" and "Breaking the Internet." Propagandist? Truth teller? Influencer? Question Everything unravels the contested work of journalists and the moral complexities surrounding the stories that impact us all. Episode description: Kate grew up believing the Sandy Hook school shooting was an elaborate false flag operation. For years she thought the 20 elementary school children and six educators who were killed that day did not actually die, but were played by crisis actors. And then, one day – in a matter of minutes – suddenly Kate realized how wrong she was. Question Everything host Brian Reed talks with Kate about what it’s like to realize you believed something so obviously wrong, so deeply damaging, for so long. And he argues that her story is a case study for reforming Section 230 – the 1996 law that gives tech companies massive immunity from getting sued over what people post. Without that law, platforms like YouTube, which amplified the lies about Sandy Hook that Kate once believed, could be taken to court by the Sandy Hook families. “Question Everything” is a production of KCRW and Placement Theory. Guests: Kate, a former conspiracy believer Dr. Joan Donovan, disinformation scholar and Director of the Critical Internet Studies Institute at Boston University Thanks for listening to Long Shadow and be sure to listen and subscribe to Question Everything wherever you get your podcasts.

About Long Shadow

About Long Shadow

About Long Shadow