After Dark: Myths, Misdeeds & the Paranormal

Titanic: The Final Hours (Part 2)

Part 2/2. Iceberg, panic and lives changed forever. Loss, survival, and myth-making. Today is part two of the most famous maritime disaster in history.Maddy Pelling takes Anthony Delaney through the tragic sinking of Titanic, from the fateful moment the iceberg is spotted through to what the wreck means today for people around the world.Special thanks to our guest Marnie Wood a cultural historian and a producer on Titanic: In Colour.Voice acting by Lucy Davidson and Stephen Ventura.Written by Maddy Pelling. Edited by Tomos Delargy. Produced by Freddy Chick and Charlotte Long.