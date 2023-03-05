Patented: History of Inventions

This podcast investigates the curious history of invention and innovation. Did Thomas Edison take credit for things he didn’t actually invent? What everyday ite... More
First King of England
Who was the first King of England? Who invented a place called 'England' anyway? And what on earth are the 'bracelets of sincerity'?With coronations in the air Dallas is going back in search of the origins of all things regal with his guest Matt Lewis, host of the History Hit podcast 'Gone Medieval'. If you are not a listener to Gone Medieval yet then go check it out! It's a fantastic show.
5/3/2023
31:04
Electric Motors & Michael Faraday
How's this for a CV? 1821 - invented the Electric Motor. 1831 - invented the Electric Generator. Oh, and I also created the first Electric Transformer, discovered Benzene and liquidised Chlorine. Michael Faraday is a giant of invention. Here to help Dallas tell the story of how he laid the foundations of the modern world is Frank James, editor of Michael Faraday's correspondence and author of Michael Faraday: A Very Brief Introduction.
4/30/2023
29:35
Inventing Bond: Cars
Fast and sleek with a satisfying rumble in the engine. What else could you want from a car?Well, for James Bond, the answer to this question is usually a couple of hidden weapons and some form of camouflage device.For this episode of 'Inventing Bond' - our series marking the 70th anniversary of Fleming's Bond - Dallas is joined by Jason Barlow, author of 'Bond Cars: The Definitive Guide'.We also spoke to David Butler, who drove some specially modified cars behind the Iron Curtain, about how close Bond cars come to the truth.
4/26/2023
33:56
Books
The Book. It's the most powerful object in history (sorry Sword fans). But how did it come to be? And what was wrong with good old scrolls in the first place?Dallas is joined by Keith Houston, author of The Book: A Cover-to-Cover Exploration of the Most Powerful Object of Our Time to unpack the story of how the book came to be.
4/23/2023
39:55
Inventing Bond: Gadgets
Dagger shoes, Lipstick gas grenade, Razor rimmed hat, Milk bottle Grenade…Prosthetic Nipple.We're continuing our exploration of the inventions that have made Bond, James Bond. This time it's gadgets, gadgets, gadgets.Dallas talks to Andre Millard, author of Equipping James Bond, about the role of inventions in the Bond books and films.And to Andrew Hammond, curator of the Spy Museum in Washington D.C., to hear about Bond-esque gadgets in the real world.
