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Gone Medieval

History Hit
History
Gone Medieval
Latest episode

548 episodes

  • Gone Medieval

    Henry III: England's Longest Reigning King

    08/07/2026 | 48 mins.
    How did a nine-year-old boy save England from the brink of collapse? How did he transform a disastrous legacy into a remarkably stable reign?
    When King John died in 1216, civil war raged, barons invited a French prince to seize the throne, and the new monarch Henry III was just nine years old. Against all odds, the boy king navigated rebellion, rebuilt royal authority after Magna Carta, and laid the foundations for one of the longest reigns in English history.
    Matt Lewis finds out more from renowned Medieval historian David Carpenter.

    More:

    Rise of The Plantagenets
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    King John: Worst Medieval Monarch?
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    Gone Medieval is presented by Matt Lewis. Audio editor is Amy Haddow, the producer is Rob Weinberg. The senior producer is Anne-Marie Luff.
    All music used is courtesy of Epidemic Sounds.
    Gone Medieval is a History Hit podcast.

    Sign up to History Hit for hundreds of hours of original documentaries, with a new release every week. Sign up at https://www.historyhit.com/subscribe

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Gone Medieval

    Medieval Sex Work & Brothels

    08/04/2026 | 41 mins.
    **WARNING: This episode contains explicit language and sexual content

    How did prostitution become so visible in medieval towns? How could sex work flourish, sometimes in the very same buildings as schools, churches and markets?
    Prostitutes were a familiar presence in medieval cities, raising fascinating questions about morality, religion, law and urban life.
    Dr. Eleanor Janega is joined by Dr. Kate Lister, host of our sister podcast Betwixt the Sheets, to uncover a surprising world where ideals and reality often sat uneasily side by side.

    Gone Medieval is presented by Dr. Eleanor Janega. Audio editors are Ella Blaxhill and Amy Haddow, the producer is Rob Weinberg. The senior producer is Anne-Marie Luff.
    All music used is courtesy of Epidemic Sounds.
    Gone Medieval is a History Hit podcast.

    Sign up to History Hit for hundreds of hours of original documentaries, with a new release every week, PLUS early access ad-free podcasts. Sign up at https://www.historyhit.com/subscribe.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Gone Medieval

    Olaf Tryggvason: Viking Warlord or Christian King?

    07/31/2026 | 57 mins.
    Matt Lewis and guest Dr Eleanor Barraclough as they dive into the turbulent world of late 10th-century Scandinavia and the extraordinary life of Olaf Tryggvason. Exiled, enslaved, raider, and eventually king of Norway, Olaf was a force of nature in an age of shifting loyalties, pagan beliefs, and rising Christianity. From Kievan Rus to the British Isles, this episode traces his violent rise and his brutal drive to convert Norway and beyond.

    MORE
    Erik Bloodaxe
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    Leif Erikson
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    Norse Mythology: How to Reach Valhalla
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    Gone Medieval is presented by Matt Lewis. Audio editor is Amy Haddow, the senior producer is Anne-Marie Luff.
    All music used is courtesy of Epidemic Sounds.
    Gone Medieval is a History Hit podcast.

    Sign up to History Hit for hundreds of hours of original documentaries, with a new release every week, PLUS early access ad-free podcasts. Sign up at https://www.historyhit.com/subscribe.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Gone Medieval

    Folk Legends of Iceland

    07/28/2026 | 57 mins.
    How was folklore woven into the everyday life of medieval Icelanders? How did they make sense of the darkness of their world?
    During Iceland's endless nights, tales of trolls, ghosts, elves, hidden people and restless spirits were far more than entertainment: they explained an unpredictable existence, preserved history, and warned against unseen dangers.
    Dr Eleanor Janega is joined by Dr. Dagrún Ósk Jónsdóttir, to explore the extraordinary legends and oral traditions that continue to shape Icelandic culture today.

    MORE

    Norse Mythology: Creation Myths
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    Welsh Folk Tales
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    Gone Medieval is presented by Dr. Eleanor Janega. Audio editor is Amy Haddow, the producer is Rob Weinberg. The senior producer is Anne-Marie Luff.
    All music used is courtesy of Epidemic Sounds.
    Gone Medieval is a History Hit podcast.

    Sign up to History Hit for hundreds of hours of original documentaries, with a new release every week. Sign up at https://www.historyhit.com/subscribe

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Gone Medieval

    High Kings of Ireland

    07/24/2026 | 54 mins.
    What if “High King” in medieval Ireland was less a fixed office than a fiercely contested prize, won through ritual, lineage, and force? On the Hill of Tara, a would-be ruler climbs toward the Stone of Destiny, hoping for the legendary cry that marks him as chosen.

    Matt Lewis and Dr Seán Ó Hoireabhárd explore a world of multiple kings, turn-taking dynasties, cattle raiding, and shifting power between church, Norse settlers, and Irish rivals. Along the way, they reveal how Tara, Brian Boru, and the Uí Néill shaped Ireland’s tangled medieval politics.

    MORE
    Castles and the Conquest of Ireland
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    A Complete History of Medieval Ireland
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    Gone Medieval is presented by Matt Lewis. Audio editor is Amy Haddow, the producer is Robin McConnell. The senior producer is Anne-Marie Luff.
    All music used is courtesy of Epidemic Sounds.
    Gone Medieval is a History Hit podcast.

    Watch Matt and Eleanor's new documentary The Rise of the Plantagenets on History Hit. Sign up to History Hit for hundreds of hours of original documentaries, with a new release every week PLUS early access, ad-free podcasts. Sign up at https://www.historyhit.com/subscribe.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Gone Medieval
From long-lost Viking ships to kings buried in unexpected places; from murders and power politics, to myths, religion, the lives of ordinary people: Gone Medieval is History Hit’s podcast dedicated to the middle ages, in Europe and far beyond.New episodes every Tuesday and Friday.A podcast by History Hit, the world's best history channel and creators of award-winning podcasts Dan Snow's History Hit, The Ancients, and Betwixt the Sheets.Sign up to History Hit for hundreds of hours of original documentaries, with a new release every week and ad-free podcasts. Sign up at https://www.historyhit.com/subscribe. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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