From long-lost Viking ships to kings buried in unexpected places; from murders and power politics, to myths, religion, the lives of ordinary people: Gone Mediev... More
Available Episodes
Saxon Origins of London
From ghost town to ceremonial, ecclesiastical and economic hub - how did London develop in the Saxon era, and how is that crucial to what London has become? Dr. Rory Naismith is the author of Citadel of the Saxons: The Rise of Early London and a lecturer at Corpus Christi College at the University of Cambridge. He takes Dr. Cat Jarman through the story of London from its decline after the Roman period to its eventual reemergence.
5/2/2023
39:57
The Knights Templar
This is a special episode from a series we made in collaboration with Ubisoft, the makers of Assassin's Creed.In Assassins vs Templars, we're immersing ourselves in the real history that inspired the first game. As well as exploring rise and fall of The Knights Templar and the Assassins, we chat to leading experts and historians to analyse the historical backdrop of the first three crusades, reveal the real histories behind key characters in the game, and unearth the folklore around the mythical Holy Grail.In this episode, Matt Lewis is joined by Professor Helen Nicholson to discuss The Knights Templar, and how an order of crusading monks draped in white robes marked with a red cross perhaps don't sound that daunting when you first hear of them, went on to become one of the most powerful organisations in the world during the crusades.From land ownership to banking to fighting on the frontlines with their faith as a weapon, the Knights Templar were worthy competition for the Assassins. But who were their contemporaries, how did the Knights Templar get so powerful, and how good were they on the battlefield?Produced by History Hit and Ubisoft, with Post Production done by Paradiso Media.
4/28/2023
35:05
Medieval Coronations: Jewels & After Parties
All this month, Gone Medieval has been your perfect companion to the forthcoming coronation of King Charles III. In this final special episode, Matt Lewis takes a look at the use and meaning of coronation regalia and what happens after the ceremonial aspects - the coronation banquet. He is joined by Lucinda Gosling of the Mary Evans Picture Library and the author of more than 12 books including Royal Coronations, published by Shire Books.This episode was produced by Rob Weinberg.
4/25/2023
30:17
Why Do We Have A Coronation?
All this month, Gone Medieval is your perfect companion to the forthcoming coronation of King Charles III. In this third special episode, Matt Lewis finds out more about the major ceremonial elements of the coronation with Dr. George Gross. Two components which still remain and are particularly significant are the 'recognition' - where the incoming monarch has to be 'approved' by the congregation in Westminster Abbey - and the oath made in turn by the King to his people. This episode was edited and produced by Rob Weinberg.
4/22/2023
37:13
Sutton Hoo
Centuries ago, an Anglo-Saxon noble was buried within a 90-foot ship in a mound at Sutton Hoo. It serves as the richest burial ever found in northern Europe to date. Discovered in 1939, not much survived of the original ship. However, an imprint of the ship remains on the earth. In this episode, first released in November 2021, Dr. Cat Jarman is joined on the ground by Martin Carver, director of the Sutton Hoo Research Project. He shares his knowledge of the celebrated mounds and the ongoing reconstruction of the Great Ship Burial.
