Inspired by Ubisoft’s famous video game series “Assassin’s Creed”, the “Echoes of History” podcast offers a deep and fascinating dive into history. Through storytellers and historians, discover the most epic mythologies, relive the most important times of our history and meet the most extraordinary characters. With “Echoes of History”, the past has never been more alive (www.assassinscreed.com).
An original Ubisoft series.
If you liked this podcast please subscribe, share, rate & review.
To find out more go to www.assassinscreed.com or find us on Facebook & Twitter.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.