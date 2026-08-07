Blackbeard, Anne Bonny, Mary Read, Benjamin Hornigold... Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced recreates the key people, places and events of the Golden Age Of Piracy. The game puts players in the salty shoes of Captain Edward Kenway as he rubs shoulders with real historical pirates as they fight for their freedom from the British and Spanish empires.



In the final episode of this special series, Matt Lewis is joined by the game’s Narrative Director Joel Janisse, and Level Design Director Julien Koch to find out how Ubisoft meticulously recreated the world of pirates with new historical details; and what were the biggest challenges of revisiting a fan-favourite game?



Echoes of History is a Ubisoft podcast, brought to you by History Hit. You can watch this interview on YouTube.



Hosted by: Matt Lewis

Edited by: Robin McConnell

Produced by: Robin McConnell

Senior Producer: Anne-Marie Luff

Production Manager: Beth Donaldson

Executive Producers: Etienne Bouvier, Julien Fabre, Steve Lanham, Jen Bennett



Music:

A Short Life But A Merry One by Brian Tyler

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Theme by Brian Tyler



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Tell us your favourite Assassin's Creed game or podcast episode at echoes-of-history@historyhit.com



Chapters

00:00 - Introduction

02:09 - Did you reuse assets from the OG Black Flag?

09:31 - New decade, new tech: how did you stay faithful to Black Flag?

12:21 - Did you do new historical research?

14:10 - What's your favourite historic detail?

16:31 - Why is it called "Resynced"?

20:07 - Narrative vs Level Design

21:49 - Does History get in the way of Gameplay?

26:09 - 2013 vs 2026: the changes to working on Black Flag

29:48 - What's your favourite level/mission in the game?

30:15 - New Crew: are they based on historical people?

33:56 - Avoiding Pirate Tropes

37:28 - Did Matt Ryan re-record his performance as Edward Kenway?

39:31 - Why remake Black Flag?

44:17 - Why did Ubisoft remove the Abstergo sequences?

45:56 - Combat gameplay: fighting like a true pirate

47:56 - What did you learn making this game?

50:23 - What other games will be Resynced?

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