Inspired by Ubisoft’s famous video game series “Assassin’s Creed”, the “Echoes of History” podcast offers a deep and fascinating dive into history. Through stor... More
Inspired by Ubisoft’s famous video game series “Assassin’s Creed”, the “Echoes of History” podcast offers a deep and fascinating dive into history. Through stor... More

  • Assassins vs Templars | EP 8 | The Fall of the Templars
    With a network of fortifications spanning Europe, the backing of the Pope and a fierce reputation, how did the reign of the Knights Templar end in arrest, torture, disbandment and, in some cases, execution? Mike Carr is with Matt Lewis to share the rumours that led to the Knights’ downfall, the possible motives of Philip IV, and to explore whether the order continued in any form.An original Ubisoft series, produced by History Hit with post-production by Paradiso Media.If you liked this podcast please subscribe, share, rate & review.To find out more go to www.assassinscreed.com or find us on Facebook & Twitter.Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/30/2023
    32:22
  • Assassins vs Templars | EP 7 | Assassins' Deeds
    Poisoned blades, a gun, a dagger to the heart - assassinations & killings for political gain have taken place for as long as societies have existed. Just as in the games, we have evidence of assassinations from Ancient Egypt to the American Revolution to the Victorian Age. In this episode with the disaster historian, John Withington, Matt Lewis finds out what motives people have had for assassinations over the years, how their methods might have changed, and how the assassinations carried out by the Nizari branch of Ismaili Muslims fit into this history.An original Ubisoft series, produced by History Hit with post-production by Paradiso Media.If you liked this podcast please subscribe, share, rate & review.To find out more go to www.assassinscreed.com or find us on Facebook & Twitter.Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/23/2023
    32:02
  • Assassins vs Templars | EP 6 | The Templars & The Holy Grail
    This is the most sought after Christian relic, believed to have miraculous healing powers and divine origins. What isn’t known is exactly what it is that we’re supposed to be looking for. Different mythologies describe different grails with different properties. To find out more about the folklore of the grail, how it became so entwined with that of the Knights Templar, and what this story shares with other folklore, Matt speaks to Dr Juliette Wood. Is there a chance that this object really exists?An original Ubisoft series, produced by History Hit with post-production by Paradiso Media.If you liked this podcast please subscribe, share, rate & review.To find out more go to www.assassinscreed.com or find us on Facebook & Twitter.Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/16/2023
    31:43
  • Assassins vs Templars | EP 5 | The Assassins & The Crusaders
    In 1192, Conrad of Montferrat was assassinated, the question was, did Richard I have anything to do with it? Then, 80 years later Lord Edward, who would soon become King Edward I of England, survived an assassination attempt while on crusade in the Holy Land. Two crusader kings, caught up on opposite sides of the assassins. So what was the relationship between Crusader states and the assassins? Matt Lewis speaks to Nicholas Morton to find out.An original Ubisoft series, produced by History Hit with post-production by Paradiso Media.If you liked this podcast please subscribe, share, rate & review.To find out more go to www.assassinscreed.com or find us on Facebook & Twitter.Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/9/2023
    34:36
  • Assassins vs Templars | EP 4 | Robert de Sablé
    What does it take to be the Grand Master of the Knights Templar? Robert de Sablé, born into a respected military family in France was the 11th Grand Master. So was he the evil villain we meet in Assassin’s Creed? How high profile was he? And how strong was his support network? Peter Edbury speaks to Dan Snow about the real man behind the legends.An original Ubisoft series, produced by History Hit with post-production by Paradiso Media.If you liked this podcast please subscribe, share, rate & review.To find out more go to www.assassinscreed.com or find us on Facebook & Twitter.Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/2/2023
    21:30

About Echoes of History

Inspired by Ubisoft’s famous video game series “Assassin’s Creed”, the “Echoes of History” podcast offers a deep and fascinating dive into history. Through storytellers and historians, discover the most epic mythologies, relive the most important times of our history and meet the most extraordinary characters. With “Echoes of History”, the past has never been more alive (www.assassinscreed.com).


An original Ubisoft series.


