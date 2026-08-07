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174 episodes
- Blackbeard, Anne Bonny, Mary Read, Benjamin Hornigold... Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced recreates the key people, places and events of the Golden Age Of Piracy. The game puts players in the salty shoes of Captain Edward Kenway as he rubs shoulders with real historical pirates as they fight for their freedom from the British and Spanish empires.
In the final episode of this special series, Matt Lewis is joined by the game’s Narrative Director Joel Janisse, and Level Design Director Julien Koch to find out how Ubisoft meticulously recreated the world of pirates with new historical details; and what were the biggest challenges of revisiting a fan-favourite game?
Echoes of History is a Ubisoft podcast, brought to you by History Hit. You can watch this interview on YouTube.
Hosted by: Matt Lewis
Edited by: Robin McConnell
Produced by: Robin McConnell
Senior Producer: Anne-Marie Luff
Production Manager: Beth Donaldson
Executive Producers: Etienne Bouvier, Julien Fabre, Steve Lanham, Jen Bennett
Music:
A Short Life But A Merry One by Brian Tyler
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Theme by Brian Tyler
If you liked this podcast please subscribe, share, rate & review. Take part in our listener survey here.
Tell us your favourite Assassin's Creed game or podcast episode at echoes-of-history@historyhit.com
Chapters
00:00 - Introduction
02:09 - Did you reuse assets from the OG Black Flag?
09:31 - New decade, new tech: how did you stay faithful to Black Flag?
12:21 - Did you do new historical research?
14:10 - What's your favourite historic detail?
16:31 - Why is it called "Resynced"?
20:07 - Narrative vs Level Design
21:49 - Does History get in the way of Gameplay?
26:09 - 2013 vs 2026: the changes to working on Black Flag
29:48 - What's your favourite level/mission in the game?
30:15 - New Crew: are they based on historical people?
33:56 - Avoiding Pirate Tropes
37:28 - Did Matt Ryan re-record his performance as Edward Kenway?
39:31 - Why remake Black Flag?
44:17 - Why did Ubisoft remove the Abstergo sequences?
45:56 - Combat gameplay: fighting like a true pirate
47:56 - What did you learn making this game?
50:23 - What other games will be Resynced?
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- How did Theseus escape the Labyrinth? Is the Labyrinth real? Who created the Minotaur? Assassin’s Creed Odyssey immerses players in the mythology of Ancient Greece. In particular, they can walk in the footsteps of Theseus through the Labyrinth and come face to face with the mythical Minotaur. Archaeology reveals the real roots of the myth and how it developed over time.
How is the myth connected to Knossos palace on Crete? Prof Nicoletta Momigliano guides Tristan Hughes from The Ancients podcast through the maze of myth vs reality that is the Minoan Labyrinth.
Echoes of History is a Ubisoft podcast, brought to you by History Hit. Watch this episode on YouTube.
Hosted by: Tristan Hughes
Edited by: Alex Jones
Produced by: Robin McConnell, Anne-Marie Luff
Senior Producer: Anne-Marie Luff
Production Manager: Beth Donaldson
Executive Producers: Etienne Bouvier, Julien Fabre, Steve Lanham, Jen Bennett
Music:
Phoibe the Orphan by The Flight, Michael Georgiades
The Minotaur by The Flight
Barnabas by The Flight, Michael Georgiades
If you liked this podcast please subscribe, share, rate & review. Take part in our listener survey here.
Tell us your favourite Assassin's Creed game or podcast episode at echoes-of-history@historyhit.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Did pirates really bury treasure, fly the Jolly Roger and walk the plank?
Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced avoids many of the clichés of pirate fiction. Yet staying true to history still includes tropes of pop culture pirates - there may be no talking parrots, but they still drink a lot of rum. Matt Lewis rejoins Dr Rebecca Simon to debunk pirate myths!
Chapters
00:00 - Introduction
06:08 - Did Pirates Use Black Flags?
12:30 - What does "Jolly Roger" mean?
13:24 - Peg Legs & Eye Patches
18:47 - Pets!
20:59 - Pirate Bling
23:54 - Did Pirates force folk to Walk the Plank?
25:07 - Did Pirates Maroon Enemies?
26:32 - The Pirate Code
32:32 - Did Pirates Bury Their Treasure?
37:16 - X Marks The Spot?
38:24 - Where Is The Rum?
41:10 - What's Your Favourite Pirate Myth?
42:15 - Why do Pirate Myths persist?
48:52 - Enter the Animus: which myth do you want to prove?
Echoes of History is a Ubisoft podcast, brought to you by History Hit. Watch this episode on YouTube.
Hosted by: Matt Lewis
Edited by: Robin McConnell
Produced by: Matt Lewis, Robin McConnell
Senior Producer: Anne-Marie Luff
Production Manager: Beth Donaldson
Executive Producers: Etienne Bouvier, Julien Fabre, Steve Lanham, Jen Bennett
Music:
The Buccaneers by Brian Tyler
Confrontation by Brian Tyler
Fare Thee Well by Brian Tyler
If you liked this podcast please subscribe, share, rate & review. You can take part in our listener survey here.
Tell us your favourite episode or Assassin's Creed game at echoes-of-history@historyhit.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In the world of Assassin's Creed Shadows, the legendary Hattori Hanzo embodies both samurai and shinobi warriors. As history's most famous ninja, he was also a samurai: his fierce dual nature earned him the nickname, "The Demon".
How did Hattori Hanzo reach such legendary status? And what does his story tell us about the warring loyalties of late Sengoku Japan?
Joining Matt Lewis to answer these questions and more are Hiroko Yoda and Matt Alt, authors of Ninja Attack!: True Tales Of Assassins, Samurai And Outlaws. You can keep up to date with Hiroko and Matt's work on their blogs blog.hirokoyoda.com and blog.pureinventionbook.com
Echoes of History is a Ubisoft podcast, brought to you by History Hit.
Hosted by: Matt Lewis
Edited by: Tim Arstall
Produced by: Matt Lewis, Robin McConnell, Peta Stamper
Senior Producer: Anne-Marie Luff
Production Manager: Beth Donaldson
Executive Producers: Etienne Bouvier, Julien Fabre, Steve Lanham, Jen Bennett
Music:
Explore Bamboo Forest by The Flight
Roaming the Wild by The Flight
If you liked this podcast please subscribe, share, rate & review. Take part in our listener survey here.
Tell us your favourite Assassin's Creed game or podcast episode at echoes-of-history@historyhit.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced puts us in the heart of the pirate world during the Golden Age Of Piracy: the island of New Providence and its capital, Nassau. As we roam around its highly detailed recreation in the game, we get a sense of what it was like to live in a place that wanted to be free from the yoke of kings and empires. But was it really a tropical paradise? Is its reputation as a bastion of democratic freedom founded in fact or fiction?
Matt Lewis is joined by pirate historian Dr Rebecca Simon, author of Why We Love Pirates and Pirate Queens: The Lives of Anne Bonny and Mary Read to answer these questions and more!
Echoes of History is a Ubisoft podcast, brought to you by History Hit. Watch this episode on YouTube.
Hosted by: Matt Lewis
Edited by: Robin McConnell
Produced by: Matt Lewis, Robin McConnell
Senior Producer: Anne-Marie Luff
Production Manager: Beth Donaldson
Executive Producers: Etienne Bouvier, Julien Fabre, Steve Lanham, Jen Bennett
Music:
The Buccaneers by Brian Tyler
Confrontation by Brian Tyler
Fare Thee Well by Brian Tyler
If you liked this podcast please subscribe, share, rate & review. You can take part in our listener survey here.
Tell us your favourite episode or Assassin's Creed game at echoes-of-history@historyhit.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Echoes of History
Dive into the real-life history that inspires the locations, characters, and storylines of the legendary world of Assassin’s Creed. ‘Echoes of History’ is the official Assassin's Creed history podcast. We’ll head down the narrow side streets of Medici-ruled Florence, cross sand dunes in the shadow of ancient pyramids, climb the rigging of 18th century brigs sailing across the Caribbean and meet the most powerful warlords in Feudal Japan - all before hearing from the developers themselves to understand how and why these moments are recreated in the acclaimed historical game series.Every week, join historian Matt Lewis, and regular contributor Holly Nielsen, as they speak to historical experts about the secrets of the past and uncover how these stories influence Assassin’s Creed.A Ubisoft podcast brought to you by History Hit.If you liked this podcast please subscribe, share, rate & review. For more Echoes of History, including guided tours through the places of the past recreated in Assassin’s Creed, head to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@assassinscreedEOH To find out more go to www.assassinscreed.com or find us on Facebook & Twitter.(Re)discover Assassin’s Creed full catalogue with Ubisoft+”Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.You can take part in our listener survey here: https://uk.surveymonkey.com/r/6FFT7MK Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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