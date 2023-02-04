Assassins vs Templars | EP 6 | The Templars & The Holy Grail

This is the most sought after Christian relic, believed to have miraculous healing powers and divine origins. What isn't known is exactly what it is that we're supposed to be looking for. Different mythologies describe different grails with different properties. To find out more about the folklore of the grail, how it became so entwined with that of the Knights Templar, and what this story shares with other folklore, Matt speaks to Dr Juliette Wood. Is there a chance that this object really exists?An original Ubisoft series, produced by History Hit with post-production by Paradiso Media.