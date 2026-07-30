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542 episodes
- It was July 21st of 1105 and Henry was in Laigle. Just like he was in the late 1070s. And, just like in the late 1070s, he was in conflict with his older brother. Only this time he wasn’t in the town to do something fun, like pee on Robert from a balcony. No, this […]
The post 504 – At Anslem’s Bec and Call first appeared on The British History Podcast.
- Curthose and his attendants, what remained of them, were rushing as quickly as they could to Rouen… and he was, presumably, crossing his fingers hoping that the people of that city would welcome him. And, honestly, after Caen I’d say it was even odds at best.
The post 503 – The Holy Ghosting first appeared on The British History Podcast.
- Henry, with the help of Bishop Serlo, had just rebranded himself and his knights as the pious leaders of Greater Christian Normandy by going through little more than a ritualized barber shop scene and, while we know it was just cosplay, the fact is that people fall for bad faith optics all the time Which […]
The post 502 – The Cage Match of Bayeux first appeared on The British History Podcast.
- Today we have a special episode with the return of Professor Rory Naismith! You will remember him from his interview on Anglo Saxon Economics and Money, and today he is back to talk with us about his new book on Offa, King of the Mercians. Professor Rory Naismith is the Professor of Early Medieval History […]
The post An Offa Interview with Rory Naismith first appeared on The British History Podcast.
- For months, messengers had been arriving from Normandy carrying news of the disorder and chaos that was gripping the Duchy. Now, normally, this would have been good news for King Henry. It was no secret that the King wanted to reunite his father’s cross channel empire under himself… nor was it a secret that he […]
The post 501 – Bishop Serlo’s Pop Up Hair Salon first appeared on The British History Podcast.
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About The British History Podcast
The BHP is a chronological retelling of the history of Britain with a particular focus upon the lives of the people. You won’t find a dry recounting of dates and battles here, but instead you’ll learn about who these people were and how their desires, fears, and flaws shaped the scope of this island at the edge of the world. And some of those desires are downright scandalous.Podcast website
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