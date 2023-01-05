The BHP is a chronological retelling of the history of Britain with a particular focus upon the lives of the people. You won’t find a dry recounting of dates an... More
417 – The (far more than four) Horsemen
When we ended the last episode. William and his knights had ravaged the North. He had spared nothing and no one. Men, women, children, animals, buildings, even the plants. Everything between York and Durham was annihilated, a stretch of nearly 100 miles.
5/1/2023
39:53
416 – The Harrying of the North
Weeks in the rain and cold, marching through mud and picking through forests, had finally – in spite of Northumbria’s best efforts – ended with William reaching his goal. The King arrived in York.
4/17/2023
50:40
415 – Cry Me a River
William was charging North. If he was going to hold on to his new kingdom, he had to counter this threat in person.
3/24/2023
43:44
414 – The Uprising
News of the victory at York spread fast, and people everywhere were finding their courage.
The BHP is a chronological retelling of the history of Britain with a particular focus upon the lives of the people. You won’t find a dry recounting of dates and battles here, but instead you’ll learn about who these people were and how their desires, fears, and flaws shaped the histories of England, Scotland, and Wales.