Podcast The British History Podcast
Jamie Jeffers
The BHP is a chronological retelling of the history of Britain with a particular focus upon the lives of the people. You won’t find a dry recounting of dates an... More
Available Episodes

5 of 438
  • 417 – The (far more than four) Horsemen
    When we ended the last episode. William and his knights had ravaged the North.  He had spared nothing and no one.  Men, women, children, animals, buildings, even the plants.  Everything between York and Durham was annihilated, a stretch of nearly 100 miles.
    5/1/2023
    39:53
  • 416 – The Harrying of the North
    Weeks in the rain and cold, marching through mud and picking through forests, had finally – in spite of Northumbria’s best efforts – ended with William reaching his goal. The King arrived in York.
    4/17/2023
    50:40
  • 415 – Cry Me a River
    William was charging North. If he was going to hold on to his new kingdom, he had to counter this threat in person.
    3/24/2023
    43:44
  • 414 – The Uprising
    News of the victory at York spread fast, and people everywhere were finding their courage.
    3/17/2023
    26:30
  • 413 – The D
    It was Fall of 1069, and the Danes were coming.
    3/4/2023
    42:38

About The British History Podcast

The BHP is a chronological retelling of the history of Britain with a particular focus upon the lives of the people. You won’t find a dry recounting of dates and battles here, but instead you’ll learn about who these people were and how their desires, fears, and flaws shaped the histories of England, Scotland, and Wales.
The British History Podcast: Podcasts in Family