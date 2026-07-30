It was July 21st of 1105 and Henry was in Laigle. Just like he was in the late 1070s. And, just like in the late 1070s, he was in conflict with his older brother. Only this time he wasn’t in the town to do something fun, like pee on Robert from a balcony. No, this […]



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