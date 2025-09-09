Powered by RND
Jess Martin
  The content funnel that converts clients with Isabelle Prestia
    If you’ve ever felt like your content isn’t leading to clients, you’ll love this one.In today’s episode, I sit down with Isabelle Prestia, Content and Social Media Marketing Coach, to unpack what it really takes to build a personal brand that attracts premium clients.Inside, we dive into:The content funnel strategy that turns followers into paying clientsThe exact types of content to use at every stage of client awarenessWhy courage, not just consistency, is the secret to growing your business onlineHow to create a magnetic personal brand that feels aligned and profitableWhether you’re tired of posting without results or ready to elevate your online presence, this conversation will give you the roadmap.More about Isabelle PrestiaIsabelle Prestia is a Content & Social Media Marketing Coach, podcast host, and certified NLP practitioner who helps ambitious women build magnetic personal brands. After leaving her 9-5 and rebuilding her life and business from scratch, she quickly replaced her full-time income doing what she loves. With 100+ podcast episodes and experience coaching over 100 brands, Isabelle specializes in helping entrepreneurs move past the fears of being seen—so they can attract dream clients and grow with confidence.https://www.isabelleprestia.com.au/🫦 The leading mindset academy for women in business - JOIN THE WAITLIST. 2026 waitlist here. Further Resources: Follow me on Instagram for daily mindset tips and lots of BTS content of my life (building a 7 figure business, living by the beach, my daily routines and travels) Browse the free resources - meditations, manifestation tracks and more See what's currently open for enrolment here or browse courses available on demand here
    44:14
  "I ordered a Rolex before I even made 6 figures" $100k in 6 months w/ Lisa Sykes
    Stop doing more, and start believing more. In this episode, I’m joined by Lisa Sykes, a six-figure coach who’s built a thriving business in the doula and midwife space and just crossed $100K in only six months.Lisa shares the number one key to her success: unwavering self belief. We dive into what it really means to become the success before it manifests through identity upgrades, and how to create a standout brand by boldly speaking your truth.If you’ve ever doubted whether you’re capable of big things, or felt yourself holding back from showing up fully as you, this conversation will change the way you see success forever.Inside we cover:The mindset shift that allowed Lisa to hit six figures with easeWhy identity work is the missing link for most entrepreneursHow to create a magnetic brand without trying to “fit the mold”What happens when you stop waiting and start embodying your next-level self nowThis episode is your reminder that business growth isn’t about doing more, it’s about being more.Connect with Lisa: Website: https://www.lisasykes.online/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisasykesonline/----------🫦 The leading mindset academy for women in business - JOIN THE WAITLIST. 2026 waitlist here. Further Resources: Follow me on Instagram for daily mindset tips and lots of BTS content of my life (building a 7 figure business, living by the beach, my daily routines and travels) Browse the free resources - meditations, manifestation tracks and more See what's currently open for enrolment here or browse courses available on demand here
    1:00:12
  My three manifestations that did not make logical sense (proof anything is possible)
    I’m sharing three real-life manifestations that logically shouldn’t have happened… but did.These aren’t just stories. They’re proof that when you shift your state, trust your power, and hold the energy, quantum leaps become inevitable.You’ll learn how to:Manifest results that defy logic even if it looks impossible on paperTap into the frequency of “already done” (and stay there, no matter what)Rewire your subconscious to stop sabotaging the thing you say you wantCollapse timelines using energetic precision not hustle or over-effortingBreak free from linear growth and start quantum leaping with easeAlign your inner state so your outer reality has to catch upWhether you’re calling in money or dream clients, this episode will show you exactly how to do it from the inside out.And if you're ready to do the deep inner work with my so high income months, premium clients landing in your inbox and mid-way stays in a luxury hotel are your normal, get inside The Academy. A highly supportive mentorship for women ready for more in their business.🫦 The leading mindset academy for women in business - JOIN THE WAITLIST. 2026 waitlist here. Further Resources: Follow me on Instagram for daily mindset tips and lots of BTS content of my life (building a 7 figure business, living by the beach, my daily routines and travels) Browse the free resources - meditations, manifestation tracks and more See what's currently open for enrolment here or browse courses available on demand here
    30:08
  The Sales Code: 3 energy shifts to attract clients + receive consistent sales fast
    The frequency that closes sales. What if your lack of sales isn’t about your strategy, but your subconscious resistance to success?In this episode, we’re diving deep into the energetics behind consistent sales in your business. Whether you're a coach, service provider, eCommerce owner, or in network marketing, your sales aren't random. They're energetic feedback. Most people try to fix sales with more effort. But if you’re ready to sell out your offers without burnout, it starts with shifting your *internal state.This isn’t fluffy mindset talk. It’s backed by quantum physics, neuroscience, and the unshakable energy of women who expect to win.In this episode you'll learn: The #1 reason dream clients ghost you (and how to flip it fast)Why high-performing women unconsciously block more sales (even when they say they want them)The unseen energetic patterns behind “I can’t afford it” DMsHow to shift from forceful selling to magnetic momentumDaily practices that instantly recalibrate you into receiving modeThe secret to becoming the woman who expects to be fully bookedThis is for the woman who’s done playing small. Your energy creates your results, and this episode hands you the code.🔎 Keywords:Energetics of sales, consistent income, feminine energy in business, personal development, money mindset, sales blocks, subconscious reprogramming, online coaching business, high-frequency marketing, manifestation for entrepreneurs🫦 The leading mindset academy for women in business - JOIN THE WAITLIST. 2026 waitlist here. Further Resources: Follow me on Instagram for daily mindset tips and lots of BTS content of my life (building a 7 figure business, living by the beach, my daily routines and travels) Browse the free resources - meditations, manifestation tracks and more See what's currently open for enrolment here or browse courses available on demand here
    29:09
  This will QUADRUPLE your sales!! Just like Holly Williamson, Founder of STMNA
    She continued to DO the same in her business; same marketing, same ad spend, same content, same product. We only shifted her subconscious mind and energetic broadcast, and she went onto 4x the sales in less than 3 months!! In this episode you will get a look into the shifts Holly made internally to: quadruple the sales in her business;manifest dream stockist for her supplement; and receive a finalist award for best complementary medicine product. Holly is walking proof of how quickly things can skyrocket in your business when you do the work we do inside The Academy. Connect with Holly: https://www.instagram.com/hollywilliamsonn/Purchase HealthSpan: https://www.stmna.com.au/🫦 The leading mindset academy for women in business - JOIN THE WAITLIST. 2026 waitlist here. Further Resources: Follow me on Instagram for daily mindset tips and lots of BTS content of my life (building a 7 figure business, living by the beach, my daily routines and travels) Browse the free resources - meditations, manifestation tracks and more See what's currently open for enrolment here or browse courses available on demand here
Welcome to the Abundant + Aligned podcast. We welcome women who are ready to live the life of their dreams. Here, we talk all things mindset, manifestation and entrepreneurship. We are on a mission to create abundance in all areas of life and playing small just isn't our jam! So if you are ready to expand your mind to the possibilities, turn off autopilot and live with intention, you are in the right place! We are abundant and aligned.
