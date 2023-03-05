A mostly Medieval history podcast about how we've always been idiotspatreon.com/wnsdpod More
Available Episodes
5 of 115
Hundred Years War 4: French Revanchism
we're back! well, the English had their fun and won some big victories and even took a ton of French land in the Treaty of Bretigny but then everything went pear-shaped for the English. they backed the wrong sides in proxy wars, pissed off the French nobles who sided with them, and lost a series of battles when the war resumed. Then both Edwards died and the hits just kept on coming.
5/10/2023
1:01:18
Hundred Years War 3: Upjumped Englishmen
we're back with another installment of our series on the Hundred Years War. this time, Luke and Eleanor discuss how the English from their backwater sheepfold were able to get huge wins during the early part of the war and how they somehow still managed to field armies large enough to do battle within five years of the Black Death.
5/3/2023
55:29
Hundred Years War 2: War Were Declared
we're back with more Hundred Years War action! Luke and Eleanor do a bit more introduction for the conflict, including longbow chat, then talk about the very early years of the war and how the English navy got its first big win in history. also there's even more insanely-Medieval proxy wars!
4/26/2023
54:07
Hundred Years War 1: Where to Begin?
in this episode, Luke and Eleanor finally begin a series on the Hundred Years War between France and England but before we can get into the war itself, there's a lot to be introduced. we breakdown the numerous, long-standing issues that led to war such as: multiple French dynastic crises, the overlapping nature of Medieval land holdings, the compounding crisis of the 14th century, the confusing claims that the English had to the French throne, and much more Game of Thrones-esque nonsense. enjoy!
4/20/2023
1:11:41
The Medieval Microcosm
in this episode, Luke and Eleanor look at the Medieval human body as the microcosm and the idea that a structural similarity exists between it and the macrocosm that is the universe. this touches on subjects from philosophy, to religion, to astrology, and even alchemy, so check it out!if you like our new show art, check out Jen who goes by @bowsnonk on twitter