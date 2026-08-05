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We're Not So Different

WNSD Pod
History
We're Not So Different
Latest episode

287 episodes

  • We're Not So Different

    August Mailbag: Medieval Crocs

    08/05/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    folks, we're back with our monthly mailbag episode wherein we answer questions from our patrons. this time, we talk about what happens if you are shipwrecked in the Middle Ages, depictions of Jesus, Medieval crocs–the shoes, not the giant creatures, though they were around–slaves at the end of empire, noble views on chivalry, getting cut off at the Medieval pub, the worst name I’ve ever heard for a child, and more.

    cover image is from patron Quixotic from the Met Cloisters
  • We're Not So Different

    The Odyssey Review

    07/29/2026 | 1h 48 mins.
    folks, it's time to review Christopher Nolan's film adaptation of The Odyssey, which just came out a couple of weeks back. we talk about the good and bad choices Nolan made in his adaptation, his handling of the source material, the stellar production values, Zeus's Law, our Age of Bronze collapsing, the spectacle, Rob Pattinson's masterclass, forgetting how to read, and so much more. enjoy!
  • We're Not So Different

    The Fall of Troy Probably

    07/22/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    folks, everyone has Odyssey fever these days, so we decided to do a little episode talking about Homer, the Iliad, the Odyssey, what they mean, a weirdo named Heinrich Schliemann, the real Fall of Troy, and what it all has to do with the Bronze Age Collapse and the enigmatic Sea Peoples. Tune in next time when we review Christopher Nolan's recently released Odyssey film.
  • We're Not So Different

    Patreon Ep Unlocked - Between Two Fires 1: Sock the Angel

    07/15/2026 | 1h 26 mins.
    folks, we start out book club series on Christopher Buehlman's 2012 Medievalist fantasy horror novel, Between Two Fires. we briefly introduce the author and the book and then jump right into the action. we talk plague, a magic kid, a broken man, a Dark Souls boss fight, a few miracles, and an angel named Sock. enjoy!
  • We're Not So Different

    July Mailbag: It's All Greek to Us

    07/08/2026 | 1h 31 mins.
    folks, we are back and diving into our monthly episode of patron mailbag questions. this time, we talk about grain storage, the university at Bologna, Medieval fiction writing, the Greek language, new D&D classes, and more. enjoy!
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About We're Not So Different
A mostly Medieval history podcast about how we've always been idiotspatreon.com/wnsdpodwelcometothecrusades.com
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