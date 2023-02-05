Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Ken Jennings and John Roderick
Twice a week, Ken Jennings and John Roderick add a new entry to the OMNIBUS, an encyclopedic reference work of strange-but-true stories that they are compiling ... More
HistorySociety & Culture
Available Episodes

5 of 546
  • Episode 544: Saul Zaentz (Entry 1455.1S1435)
    In which a future three-time Oscar winner becomes the nemesis of America's favorite fake swamp-rocker, and Ken has prepared a little skit about the death of Stalin. Certificate #42240.
    4/20/2023
    1:27:42
  • Episode 543: The Green River Ordinance (Entry 549.RV0320)
    In which underslept Wyoming railroad workers strike back against a tide of pushy brush and encyclopedia salesmen, and John appreciates the Jehovah's Witnesses. Certificate #12881.
    4/13/2023
    1:23:40
  • Episode 542: Mad Cow Disease (Entry 746.GE4120)
    In which the unsavory feeding practices of British dairy farms introduce Europe to a new degenerative brain disease, and Ken believes Prince Edward is not necessarily human. Certificate #41602.
    4/6/2023
    1:19:17
  • Episode 541: The Amazing Randi (Entry 038.EX0711)
    In which mediums and other charlatans wage a 150-year war with their sworn enemy, elite stage magicians, and John would never yell at a lake or birdbath. Certificate #44722.
    3/30/2023
    1:39:35
  • Episode 540: Kevlar (Entry 684.EX2822)
    In which a pioneering chemist never sees a cent of the billions of dollars that her tough new polymer earns for her employer, and Ken wonders how many Alaskans fake their own deaths. Certificate #34836.
    3/23/2023
    1:21:35

About Omnibus

Twice a week, Ken Jennings and John Roderick add a new entry to the OMNIBUS, an encyclopedic reference work of strange-but-true stories that they are compiling as a time capsule for future generations.
