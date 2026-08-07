Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsHistoryOmnibus
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Omnibus
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Omnibus

Omnibus
HistorySociety & Culture
Omnibus
Latest episode

720 episodes

  • Omnibus

    Jugglers, The Internet (Entry 667.EX0722)

    08/04/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    In which Futureling Luke Burrage and John discuss the early history of the internet, Claude Shannon, information theory, and one of the least likely professions ever to be called "Sir". Certificate #28099.
  • Omnibus

    ANNOUNCEMENT: Omnibus Live at the Library of Congress

    07/31/2026 | 3 mins.
  • Omnibus

    The Bosnian War Camaro (Entry 144.MA0718)

    07/29/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    In which Brendan McAleer explains how a 1979 Chevrolet Camaro became a lightly armored, smoke-blowing, night-vision-equipped humanitarian savior, which John insists is the coolest car an eleven-year-old could imagine. Certificate #21628.
  • Omnibus

    Free to Be You & Me (Entry 499.1C1111)

    07/22/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    In which we finally get a John show about growing up Gen X in front of the TV console watching Alan Alda, Rosey Grier, Cicely Tyson, Carol Channing, and Michael Jackson and Ken reminisces about what a stone-cold fox Marlo Thomas was. Certificate #36926.
  • Omnibus

    The Bulldozing of Meigs Field (Entry 163.PS3508)

    07/14/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    In which Futureling Rebecca unpacks the story of a mayor, a demolished airport, and the battle over who really gets to claim a city's waterfront, while John recalls discovering Chicago through a PC flight simulator. Certificate #32575.
More History podcasts
Trending History podcasts
About Omnibus
Every week, Ken Jennings and John Roderick add a new entry to the OMNIBUS, an encyclopedic reference work of strange-but-true stories that they are compiling as a time capsule for future generations.
Podcast website
HistorySociety & Culture

Listen to Omnibus, Dan Snow's History Hit and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Omnibus: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 11:18:17 AM
A company fromMADSACK