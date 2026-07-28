The History Chicks : A Women's History Podcast

Every once in a while, we like to revisit a subject near and

dear to our hearts, and Audrey has always had a place in both of ours. We’ve combined both parts of our 2019 coverage into this one mega episode.



Audrey was born a child of privilege, but soon became a child

of war; her entertainment career still brings joy to people all over the world (including us.) All of that makes her worthy of the title of "Icon" but her surprise actions during WWII, and her humanitarian work through UNICEF made her not only a true star, but also a shining example of the best of humanity.



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