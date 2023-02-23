The History Chicks : A Women's History Podcast

Two women. Half the population. Several thousand years of history. About an hour. More
Available Episodes
5 of 275
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Mega-Episode
Only the most iconic of women are known simply by their first name, and Jackie is one of them. Her life was a complicated collage of privilege, challenge, balance, and reinvention. We've combined and remastered our two previous episodes on Jackie for this one mega-episode.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/28/2023
3:22:40
Ona Judge
Ona Judge defied one of the most revered historical figures in America in order to escape the institution of slavery. Though she spent the rest of her life as a fugitive, she managed to direct her own existence on her own terms; answering to no one, free at last. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/19/2023
1:47:02
Martha Washington
Some called her The Mother of the Country, some curtseyed and called her Lady Washington, but no one could doubt that she was uniquely capable to shoulder the responsibilities and rigors of both war and diplomacy. Martha Washington's philosophy of "duty over inclination" became the template for future First Ladies in the newly-formed United States of America. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
3/31/2023
2:25:36
Mary McLeod Bethune, Part Two
By modeling, educating, and encouraging others, Mrs. Bethune spent her life carrying a torch that shed a light on actionable ways to change hearts and minds and build bridges to education and equality for all. Her mission touched lives across the globe, while she cherished those closest to her heart in Daytona, Florida.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
3/9/2023
1:59:02
Mary McLeod Bethune Part 1
Mary McLeod Bethune was born to carry the light for others to follow. Now known as "The First Lady of the Struggle", Mrs. Bethune dedicated her entire life to the causes of education and equality for all. She swept everyone she met, from sharecroppers to the President of the United States, into her vision for a better world.Would you like to join us on our Field Trip to London? Go to: Like Minds TravelSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.