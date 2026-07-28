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The History Chicks : A Women's History Podcast
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- Mercy Otis Warren’s life is one long argument for the idea that political courage isn’t just found on battlefields or in legislatures; it’s found in writing, in conversations, in friendships, and in the willingness to speak plainly (and loudly) when power grows dangerous. She believed deeply that liberty required constant vigilance, and that ordinary people, especially women, have a role to play in creating the nation’s conscience.
Join us on our April 2027 Field Trip to Paris! For more information and to register, visit Like Minds Travel. We hope to see you there!
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- This is one of our favorite subjects ever! In this, we've combined both parts that originally ran in 2020 to revisit Wonder Woman, mega-episode style!
She was forged in the fires of the suffragist movement, and beneath her abbreviated costume beats the heart of a lion. Fighting for truth, equality, and justice, "By the Spear of Athena and the Thunderbolts of Jove!" - it's Wonder Woman!
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- Fifty-six travelers met in the Windy City to visit some of the subjects we've covered over the years: Bertha Palmer, Frances Glessner Lee, Anne Frank, Georgia O'Keeffe, Jane Addams, and so many more. We took a good look at our favorite history hub - the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition, got up close and personal with Tiffany glass, stayed in opulent splendor at the Palmer House, and ate our weight in Chicago dogs and deep dish pizza.
We've learned a lot, and made memories we'll never forget, but the most important thing the city gave us was the friends we made along the way.
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- Bertha Palmer wore a lot of labels; Chicago socialite, patron of the arts, real-estate magnate, and all-around Gilded Age powerhouse. Her leadership at the Women's Building of the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition drew praise from all over the world. (and criticism, too!) We'll also tell you about her influence on Impressionist art in America, and her surprising third act as a Sarasota land developer.
Visit our website for Bertha's shownotes and a list of sources, and recommendations. The History Chicks.com. On there, you will find also links and codes for all of our amazing sponsors.
We have merch! Check out our shop at Dashery!
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- Every once in a while, we like to revisit a subject near and
dear to our hearts, and Audrey has always had a place in both of ours. We’ve combined both parts of our 2019 coverage into this one mega episode.
Audrey was born a child of privilege, but soon became a child
of war; her entertainment career still brings joy to people all over the world (including us.) All of that makes her worthy of the title of "Icon" but her surprise actions during WWII, and her humanitarian work through UNICEF made her not only a true star, but also a shining example of the best of humanity.
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About The History Chicks : A Women's History Podcast
Two women. Half the population. Several thousand years of history. About an hour. Join us on an award-winning journey through herstory! The History Chicks celebrates the lives of remarkable women from ancient times to the modern day, exploring women’s history in engaging episodes full of deep research, pop culture references, and the occasional tumble down a rabbit hole.Podcast website
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