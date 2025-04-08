About Titanic: Ship of Dreams

Titanic: Ship of Dreams is the new podcast from the award winning Noiser Network. Launching April 8th 2025. Join host Paul McGann as he explores life and death on the most infamous ship in history. You'll be right there on board - mingling with the first-class passengers in their opulent surrounds and rubbing shoulders with the passengers down in steerage. Setting sail from Southampton, chugging across the Atlantic, striking the iceberg and sinking into the icy depths... We'll hear the harrowing tales of the victims and the testimonies of the lucky survivors. And Paul explores his own family story, following his great uncle Jimmy McGann - a trimmer down in Titanic's engine room. _______________________________________________________________________ Available for free wherever you get your podcasts or at noiser.com Early access to new episodes and ad-free listening for Noiser+ subscribers. Click the Noiser+ banner or head to noiser.com/subscriptions to find out more. Narrated by Paul McGann. Produced by Duncan Barrett and Miriam Baines. Written by Duncan Barrett. Exec produced by Joel Duddell. Audio by Miri Latham, Thomas Pink, Dorry Macaulay, Cian Ryan-Morgan, Anisha Deva, George Tapp. Recording engineer: Joseph McGann. Music by Dorry Macaulay and Oliver Baines. Nautical consultant: Aaron Todd.