Introducing: Detectives Don’t Sleep - The Billionaire Boys Club
Noiser presents the brand-new podcast, Detectives Don’t Sleep. Step beyond the police tape to shadow the real detectives who worked history’s most intriguing cases.
In this taster episode, we’re in Beverly Hills. The year, 1984. Detective Leslie Zoeller is hot on the trail of a missing con artist named Ron Levin. Levin is a larger-than-life character, known for his shady dealings. He's made plenty of enemies. But would he really just vanish into thin air? Is this a murder... or an elaborate disappearing act? Ponzi schemes. Rich kids turned bad. Political intrigue. Detective Zoeller will find himself embroiled in a case that takes him to the heart of the yuppie era, bringing him face-to-face with real-life American Psychos.
If you enjoy this taster episode, search ‘Detectives Don’t Sleep’ in your podcast app and hit follow to get new episodes every Tuesday.
4/3/2023
1:02:00
Introducing: Real Outlaws - Ned Kelly
From Noiser, Real Outlaws is the new podcast that travels back in time to when rogues and bandits followed a code all of their own. In this taster episode, we’re on the trail of Ned Kelly - the Australian legend without equal. But what’s the truth behind the myth?
Follow Real Outlaws to get Part 2 now.
6/21/2022
45:59
El Chapo Part 7: The Curtain Falls?
A desperate flight through a sewage pipe is not enough to deliver El Chapo to freedom. Arrested and extradited to the United States, his story closes in a packed Brooklyn courtroom, in front of the world’s media. But even as Chapo departs the stage, Mexico remains under siege from the cartels. Joaquín Guzmán may be behind bars in America, but even his story is only part of a much bigger saga - one with no clear end in sight.
3/28/2021
34:23
El Chapo Part 6: Hollywood Comes Calling
It’s late 2014, and El Chapo is finally back behind bars. The prison he’s in has a reputation as a fortress - it’s even more secure than the last one. But if anyone’s going to have a crack at busting out, it’s Chapo Guzmán. Specially trained diggers hatch a plan for one of the most audacious prison breaks in history. Back at large, the sensible move is to lay low in the mountains. But Chapo can’t resist the limelight. He prepares for a sit-down. Not with his lawyers or the cops, but with the Hollywood actor Sean Penn.
3/22/2021
36:21
El Chapo Part 5: Cornered on the Coast
The DEA agents make a huge breakthrough in the investigation, when a routine wiretap in Arizona unexpectedly leads them to El Chapo’s personal cell phone. Monitoring his personal communications, they get to know their target intimately. The Mexican marines begin the process of rounding up Chapo’s henchmen. Each arrest gets them closer to the boss himself. Until, finally, a dawn raid in the resort town of Mazatlán yields the ultimate prize.
If the US Government asked you to move to Colombia to hunt down the world’s most brutal narco-terrorist, what would you say? Real Narcos meets the real DEA agents tasked with bringing down some of history’s most notorious criminal masterminds - from the King of Cocaine, Pablo Escobar, to the most powerful drug trafficker on the planet, El Chapo.
