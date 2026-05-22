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Solve This Murder

solvethismurder
FictionTrue Crime
Solve This Murder
Latest episode

138 episodes

  • Solve This Murder

    The Chocolate Box - Part 3 and Autopsy

    05/22/2026 | 43 mins.
    Bill outsolves the master.

    Solve this Murder is a game created by Dani Siller, and Bill Sunderland. As Bill unravels the mystery, make sure to take notes and see if you can guess the killer before the denouement. Our best audience detectives will be enshrined on our Wall of Detectives.

     

    Want to support the network? Why not sign up for our Patreon for rewards, including instant access to the entire mystery, and a fortnightly series of mini-mysteries! Patrons also have a chance to appear as characters in our mysteries.
    https://patreon.com/consumethismedia 

     

    Our theme music was provided by the wonderful Jared, Devin and Whitt from Advanced Sagebrush and Shoot-outs. For more of their musical talents, as well as spectacular story-telling, comedy, and action, go check out their Buddy Cop TTRPG

     

    Questions, queries and theories can be sent to: solvethismurderpod@gmail.com
    Check out all our projects at www.consumethismedia.com
    Chat with us and other fans on our Discord!
  • Solve This Murder

    The Chocolate Box - Part 2 of 3

    05/15/2026 | 52 mins.
    Bill tries his hardest to understand box lids.

    Solve this Murder is a game created by Dani Siller, and Bill Sunderland. As Bill unravels the mystery, make sure to take notes and see if you can guess the killer before the denouement. Our best audience detectives will be enshrined on our Wall of Detectives.

     

    Want to support the network? Why not sign up for our Patreon for rewards, including instant access to the entire mystery, and a fortnightly series of mini-mysteries! Patrons also have a chance to appear as characters in our mysteries.
    https://patreon.com/consumethismedia 

     

    Our theme music was provided by the wonderful Jared, Devin and Whitt from Advanced Sagebrush and Shoot-outs. For more of their musical talents, as well as spectacular story-telling, comedy, and action, go check out their Buddy Cop TTRPG

     

    Questions, queries and theories can be sent to: solvethismurderpod@gmail.com
    Check out all our projects at www.consumethismedia.com
    Chat with us and other fans on our Discord!
  • Solve This Murder

    The Chocolate Box - Part 1 of 3

    05/08/2026 | 43 mins.
    Bill grapples with Poirot's Failure

    Solve this Murder is a game created by Dani Siller, and Bill Sunderland. As Bill unravels the mystery, make sure to take notes and see if you can guess the killer before the denouement. Our best audience detectives will be enshrined on our Wall of Detectives.

     

    Want to support the network? Why not sign up for our Patreon for rewards, including instant access to the entire mystery, and a fortnightly series of mini-mysteries! Patrons also have a chance to appear as characters in our mysteries.
    https://patreon.com/consumethismedia 

     

    Our theme music was provided by the wonderful Jared, Devin and Whitt from Advanced Sagebrush and Shoot-outs. For more of their musical talents, as well as spectacular story-telling, comedy, and action, go check out their Buddy Cop TTRPG

     

    Questions, queries and theories can be sent to: solvethismurderpod@gmail.com
    Check out all our projects at www.consumethismedia.com
    Chat with us and other fans on our Discord!
  • Solve This Murder

    Trailer - The Chocolate Box

    04/28/2026 | 1 mins.
    A New Mystery is on the Horizon! Coming this week...

    Solve this Murder is a game created by Dani Siller, and Bill Sunderland. As Dani unravels the mystery, make sure to take notes and see if you can guess the killer before the denouement. Our best audience detectives will be enshrined on our Wall of Detectives.

     

    Want to support the network? Why not sign up for our Patreon for rewards, including instant access to the entire mystery, and a fortnightly series of mini-mysteries! Patrons also have a chance to appear as characters in our mysteries.
    https://patreon.com/consumethismedia 

     

    Our theme music was provided by the wonderful Jared, Devin and Whitt from Advanced Sagebrush and Shoot-outs. For more of their musical talents, as well as spectacular story-telling, comedy, and action, go check out their Buddy Cop TTRPG

     

    Questions, queries and theories can be sent to: solvethismurderpod@gmail.com
    Check out all our projects at www.consumethismedia.com
    Chat with us and other fans on our Discord!
  • Solve This Murder

    Bonus - After the Funeral

    03/13/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Discussing another Christie

    Solve this Murder is a game created by Dani Siller, and Bill Sunderland. As Dani unravels the mystery, make sure to take notes and see if you can guess the killer before the denouement. Our best audience detectives will be enshrined on our Wall of Detectives.

     

    Want to support the network? Why not sign up for our Patreon for rewards, including instant access to the entire mystery, and a fortnightly series of mini-mysteries! Patrons also have a chance to appear as characters in our mysteries.
    https://patreon.com/consumethismedia 

     

    Our theme music was provided by the wonderful Jared, Devin and Whitt from Advanced Sagebrush and Shoot-outs. For more of their musical talents, as well as spectacular story-telling, comedy, and action, go check out their Buddy Cop TTRPG

     

    Questions, queries and theories can be sent to: solvethismurderpod@gmail.com
    Check out all our projects at www.consumethismedia.com
    Chat with us and other fans on our Discord!
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About Solve This Murder
Play along with Bill as he collects clues and interviews suspects to solve original whodunit murder mysteries!
Podcast website
FictionTrue Crime

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