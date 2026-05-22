A New Mystery is on the Horizon! Coming this week...



Solve this Murder is a game created by Dani Siller, and Bill Sunderland. As Dani unravels the mystery, make sure to take notes and see if you can guess the killer before the denouement. Our best audience detectives will be enshrined on our Wall of Detectives.







Want to support the network? Why not sign up for our Patreon for rewards, including instant access to the entire mystery, and a fortnightly series of mini-mysteries! Patrons also have a chance to appear as characters in our mysteries.

https://patreon.com/consumethismedia







Our theme music was provided by the wonderful Jared, Devin and Whitt from Advanced Sagebrush and Shoot-outs. For more of their musical talents, as well as spectacular story-telling, comedy, and action, go check out their Buddy Cop TTRPG







Questions, queries and theories can be sent to: solvethismurderpod@gmail.com

Check out all our projects at www.consumethismedia.com

Chat with us and other fans on our Discord!