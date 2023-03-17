Play along with Bill as he collects clues and interviews suspects to solve original whodunit murder mysteries! More
Available Episodes
5 of 71
Bonus Mystery: Alligators on a Train - Part 2 of 2
A bonus murder mystery: Kylie runs us through a fan created murder mystery!
6/16/2023
52:46
Bonus Mystery: Alligators on a Train - Part 1 of 2
A bonus murder mystery: Kylie runs us through a fan created murder mystery!
6/9/2023
55:54
Bonus Episode: The Empty Cage Exhibit - Aurelius Whitlock’s Murder Museum
With Murder on the Links finished, and a new mystery on the way, we thought you'd enjoy a taste of another murder mystery podcast! Aurelius Whitlock's Murder Museum is the only other show we know that is doing what we're doing, so why not check it out?
AWMM on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/30R5REvknCBprrCrlAYDTW
AWMM on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/aurelius-whitlocks-murder-museum/id1626780085
3/31/2023
44:29
Murder on the Links - Autopsy
Solve this Murder is a game created by Bill Sunderland, and played by Dani Siller and you, the listener! As Dani unravels the mystery, make sure to take notes and see if you can guess the killer before the denouement. Our best audience detectives will be enshrined on our Wall of Detectives
3/24/2023
35:44
Murder on the Links - Part 8 of 8
Solve this Murder is a game created by Bill Sunderland, and played by Dani Siller and you, the listener! As Dani unravels the mystery, make sure to take notes and see if you can guess the killer before the denouement. Our best audience detectives will be enshrined on our Wall of Detectives
