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138 episodes
- Bill outsolves the master.
Solve this Murder is a game created by Dani Siller, and Bill Sunderland. As Bill unravels the mystery, make sure to take notes and see if you can guess the killer before the denouement. Our best audience detectives will be enshrined on our Wall of Detectives.
Want to support the network? Why not sign up for our Patreon for rewards, including instant access to the entire mystery, and a fortnightly series of mini-mysteries! Patrons also have a chance to appear as characters in our mysteries.
https://patreon.com/consumethismedia
Our theme music was provided by the wonderful Jared, Devin and Whitt from Advanced Sagebrush and Shoot-outs. For more of their musical talents, as well as spectacular story-telling, comedy, and action, go check out their Buddy Cop TTRPG
Questions, queries and theories can be sent to: solvethismurderpod@gmail.com
Check out all our projects at www.consumethismedia.com
Chat with us and other fans on our Discord!
- Bill tries his hardest to understand box lids.
Solve this Murder is a game created by Dani Siller, and Bill Sunderland. As Bill unravels the mystery, make sure to take notes and see if you can guess the killer before the denouement. Our best audience detectives will be enshrined on our Wall of Detectives.
Want to support the network? Why not sign up for our Patreon for rewards, including instant access to the entire mystery, and a fortnightly series of mini-mysteries! Patrons also have a chance to appear as characters in our mysteries.
https://patreon.com/consumethismedia
Our theme music was provided by the wonderful Jared, Devin and Whitt from Advanced Sagebrush and Shoot-outs. For more of their musical talents, as well as spectacular story-telling, comedy, and action, go check out their Buddy Cop TTRPG
Questions, queries and theories can be sent to: solvethismurderpod@gmail.com
Check out all our projects at www.consumethismedia.com
Chat with us and other fans on our Discord!
- Bill grapples with Poirot's Failure
Solve this Murder is a game created by Dani Siller, and Bill Sunderland. As Bill unravels the mystery, make sure to take notes and see if you can guess the killer before the denouement. Our best audience detectives will be enshrined on our Wall of Detectives.
Want to support the network? Why not sign up for our Patreon for rewards, including instant access to the entire mystery, and a fortnightly series of mini-mysteries! Patrons also have a chance to appear as characters in our mysteries.
https://patreon.com/consumethismedia
Our theme music was provided by the wonderful Jared, Devin and Whitt from Advanced Sagebrush and Shoot-outs. For more of their musical talents, as well as spectacular story-telling, comedy, and action, go check out their Buddy Cop TTRPG
Questions, queries and theories can be sent to: solvethismurderpod@gmail.com
Check out all our projects at www.consumethismedia.com
Chat with us and other fans on our Discord!
- A New Mystery is on the Horizon! Coming this week...
Solve this Murder is a game created by Dani Siller, and Bill Sunderland. As Dani unravels the mystery, make sure to take notes and see if you can guess the killer before the denouement. Our best audience detectives will be enshrined on our Wall of Detectives.
Want to support the network? Why not sign up for our Patreon for rewards, including instant access to the entire mystery, and a fortnightly series of mini-mysteries! Patrons also have a chance to appear as characters in our mysteries.
https://patreon.com/consumethismedia
Our theme music was provided by the wonderful Jared, Devin and Whitt from Advanced Sagebrush and Shoot-outs. For more of their musical talents, as well as spectacular story-telling, comedy, and action, go check out their Buddy Cop TTRPG
Questions, queries and theories can be sent to: solvethismurderpod@gmail.com
Check out all our projects at www.consumethismedia.com
Chat with us and other fans on our Discord!
- Discussing another Christie
Solve this Murder is a game created by Dani Siller, and Bill Sunderland. As Dani unravels the mystery, make sure to take notes and see if you can guess the killer before the denouement. Our best audience detectives will be enshrined on our Wall of Detectives.
Want to support the network? Why not sign up for our Patreon for rewards, including instant access to the entire mystery, and a fortnightly series of mini-mysteries! Patrons also have a chance to appear as characters in our mysteries.
https://patreon.com/consumethismedia
Our theme music was provided by the wonderful Jared, Devin and Whitt from Advanced Sagebrush and Shoot-outs. For more of their musical talents, as well as spectacular story-telling, comedy, and action, go check out their Buddy Cop TTRPG
Questions, queries and theories can be sent to: solvethismurderpod@gmail.com
Check out all our projects at www.consumethismedia.com
Chat with us and other fans on our Discord!
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About Solve This Murder
Play along with Bill as he collects clues and interviews suspects to solve original whodunit murder mysteries!Podcast website
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Solve This Murder
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