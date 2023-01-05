Chilling Tales for Dark Nights is a horror fiction anthology podcast, with each weekly episode featuring several creepy tales from talented authors, brought to ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 236
189: Cruel Commitments - Chilling Tales for Dark Nights
Good evening, listener… you’re listening to Chilling Tales for Dark Nights. On tonight’s edition, we invite you to leave behind your safe reality, and descend with us into the frightening depths of the most terrifying imaginations, with an audio adaptation of frightening fiction, about sentient substances.
5/1/2023
1:04:13
188: Cruel Commitments - Chilling Tales for Dark Nights
Good evening, listener… you’re listening to Chilling Tales for Dark Nights. On tonight’s edition, we invite you to leave behind your safe reality, and descend with us into the frightening depths of the most terrifying imaginations, with two audio adaptations of frightening fiction, about suffering spouses and killer careers.
4/25/2023
29:06
187: Shames, Maims and Automobiles - Chilling Tales for Dark Nights
Good evening, listener… you’re listening to Chilling Tales for Dark Nights. On tonight’s edition, we invite you to leave behind your safe reality, and descend with us into the frightening depths of the most terrifying imaginations, with two audio adaptations of frightening fiction, about wicked walks and creepy car rides.
4/18/2023
52:26
186: Mindful Mortification - Chilling Tales for Dark Nights
Good evening, listener… you’re listening to Chilling Tales for Dark Nights. On tonight’s edition, we invite you to leave behind your safe reality, and descend with us into the frightening depths of the most terrifying imaginations, with two audio adaptations of frightening fiction, about detrimental drugs and horrified hunters.
4/11/2023
1:25:38
185: Ominous Occupations - Chilling Tales for Dark Nights
Good evening, listener… you’re listening to Chilling Tales for Dark Nights. On tonight’s edition, we invite you to leave behind your safe reality, and descend with us into the frightening depths of the most terrifying imaginations, with two audio adaptations of frightening fiction, about suspicious steel mills and technological terrors.
About Chilling Tales for Dark Nights: A Horror Anthology and Scary Stories Series Podcast
Chilling Tales for Dark Nights is a horror fiction anthology podcast, with each weekly episode featuring several creepy tales from talented authors, brought to life by professional voice actors, and accompanied by SFX and music.
