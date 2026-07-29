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Chilling Tales for Dark Nights — A Horror Fiction Anthology and Scary Stories Series Podcast

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Chilling Tales for Dark Nights — A Horror Fiction Anthology and Scary Stories Series Podcast
Latest episode

521 episodes

  • Chilling Tales for Dark Nights — A Horror Fiction Anthology and Scary Stories Series Podcast

    473: Episode 473 - "Beneath the Beautiful Mask" - Chilling Tales for Dark Nights

    07/29/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    When a former high-school heartache returns looking impossibly beautiful, a lonely young man believes fate has finally offered him a second chance. But behind every perfect smile lies a secret, and beneath every beautiful mask may lurk something ancient, patient, and hungry. This unforgettable full-cast production from Chilling Tales for Dark Nights blends psychological dread, occult terror, and relentless supernatural horror into a cinematic nightmare that asks a chilling question: if something else walks away wearing your face... what becomes of you?
    Listen on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@chillingtalesfordarknights/
  • Chilling Tales for Dark Nights — A Horror Fiction Anthology and Scary Stories Series Podcast

    472: Episode 472 - "The Devil We Remember" - Chilling Tales for Dark Nights

    07/20/2026 | 37 mins.
    Long after childhood has faded into memory, there are paths that still call your name... places where innocence was lost, friendships were tested, and something ancient may still be waiting in the shadows. In this unforgettable tale of psychological horror and rural folklore, Eli Pope weaves a chilling story of guilt, grief, and the terrifying power of memory. As the past begins reaching into the present, one man discovers that returning home may awaken horrors that should have remained forgotten forever.
    Listen on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@chillingtalesfordarknights/
  • Chilling Tales for Dark Nights — A Horror Fiction Anthology and Scary Stories Series Podcast

    471: Episode 471 - "Where Evil Finds You" - Chilling Tales for Dark Nights

    07/18/2026 | 35 mins.
    When two brothers offer a stranded stranger a ride home, they believe fate has finally handed them an opportunity to change their fortunes. Instead, they find themselves caught in a deadly game where ancient magic, impossible bargains, and hidden monsters wait just beyond the edge of civilization. As long-buried resentments give way to fear and desperation, every choice carries unimaginable consequences, and survival demands far more than courage alone.
    Listen on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@chillingtalesfordarknights/
  • Chilling Tales for Dark Nights — A Horror Fiction Anthology and Scary Stories Series Podcast

    470: Episode 470 - "The Cost of Coming Back" - Chilling Tales for Dark Nights

    07/10/2026 | 29 mins.
    This week's episode of Chilling Tales for Dark Nights presents a gripping descent into forbidden experimentation, hidden government horrors, and the terrifying consequences of refusing to let the dead remain at rest. Behind the walls of a forgotten psychiatric prison, one well-meaning volunteer stumbles onto a secret so disturbing it redefines the meaning of mercy itself. As science pushes beyond the limits of death and morality is sacrificed in pursuit of impossible answers, the line between salvation and damnation begins to disappear.
    Listen on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@chillingtalesfordarknights/
  • Chilling Tales for Dark Nights — A Horror Fiction Anthology and Scary Stories Series Podcast

    469: Episode 469 - "Collector's Curse" - Chilling Tales for Dark Nights

    07/05/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    When an elusive collector offers a fortune to recover a legendary silent film long believed destroyed, veteran retrieval specialist Noah accepts what appears to be another lucrative assignment. But the search for Dracula's Doom soon draws him into a labyrinth of forgotten archives, haunted estates, ancient legends, and impossible visions that refuse to stay confined to the screen.
    Listen on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@chillingtalesfordarknights/
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About Chilling Tales for Dark Nights — A Horror Fiction Anthology and Scary Stories Series Podcast
Chilling Tales for Dark Nights is a twice-weekly horror fiction anthology podcast, with each episode featuring creepy tales from talented authors, brought to life by professional voice actors, accompanied by sound effects and music. Turn off the lights, and turn on the dark.
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