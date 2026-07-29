Long after childhood has faded into memory, there are paths that still call your name... places where innocence was lost, friendships were tested, and something ancient may still be waiting in the shadows. In this unforgettable tale of psychological horror and rural folklore, Eli Pope weaves a chilling story of guilt, grief, and the terrifying power of memory. As the past begins reaching into the present, one man discovers that returning home may awaken horrors that should have remained forgotten forever.

Listen on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@chillingtalesfordarknights/