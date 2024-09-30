Powered by RND
Horror Hill: A Horror Anthology and Scary Stories Series Podcast
Horror Hill: A Horror Anthology and Scary Stories Series Podcast

Chilling Entertainment, LLC & Studio71
A multiple story, horror-themed audio storytelling podcast, spun off from Chilling Tales for Dark Nights and its popular YouTube channel of the same name. The s...
FictionDramaArtsBooks

  • S11E18 - "The Ones We Love" - Horror Hill
    S11E18 - "The Ones We Love" - Horror Hill
Hello again, friends, and welcome to Horror Hill. I'm Erik Peabody, your host and narrator. Tonight, I have two stories to send a nice electric chill down your spine
    1:33:22
  • S11E17 - "Childhood Memories" - Horror Hill
    S11E17 - "Childhood Memories" - Horror Hill
Hello there, listeners, and welcome back to Horror Hill. I'm your host, Erik Peabody, and I must say, it's always a tough week following Halloween. The pumpkins are gone, the whole world feels a bit more wintery, and some depraved psychopaths have already put out Christmas decorations.
    1:31:14
  • S11E16 - "Ethan Hell Part Two" - Horror Hill
    S11E16 - "Ethan Hell Part Two" - Horror Hill
Happy Halloween, friends, and welcome back to Horror Hill. I'm your host, Erik Peabody, and tonight, we are finishing up our story from last week. The story is titled "Ethan Hell," by author Craig Groshek, and if you haven't heard the first half yet, I recommend giving it a listen before you jump into this episode.
    1:33:01
  • S11E15 - "Ethan Hell Part One" - Horror Hill
    S11E15 - "Ethan Hell Part One" - Horror Hill
Greetings, listeners, and welcome to Horror Hill. I'm your host and narrator, Erik Peabody, and tonight begins a two-parter, featuring a story by the godfather of Chilling Tales for Dark Nights himself, Craig Groshek. Craig has taken a moment to swap his "admin" hat to his "author" hat, and I personally think it's resulted in a damn good yarn.
    1:25:22
  • S11E14 - "Quadradekaphobia" - Horror Hill
    S11E14 - "Quadradekaphobia" - Horror Hill
    1:36:15

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Horror Hill: A Horror Anthology and Scary Stories Series Podcast

A multiple story, horror-themed audio storytelling podcast, spun off from Chilling Tales for Dark Nights and its popular YouTube channel of the same name. The show stars voice actor Erik Peabody, and the hand-picked work of dozens of accomplished independent and previously-published contributing authors. For advertising opportunities please email: [email protected]   We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can:  https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4  Privacy Policy:  https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
