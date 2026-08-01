For more than twenty years, the Savage family has carved out a life beyond civilization, hidden deep within the Rocky Mountains where survival depends on hard work, faith, and absolute trust in one another. But isolation has a way of preserving more than traditions. As old convictions collide with new dreams, grief begins to poison everything the family once held sacred. In a place where the wilderness keeps its own secrets, loyalty can become a prison, devotion can become obsession, and escaping the past may prove far more terrifying than facing it.

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