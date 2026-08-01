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255 episodes
- For more than twenty years, the Savage family has carved out a life beyond civilization, hidden deep within the Rocky Mountains where survival depends on hard work, faith, and absolute trust in one another. But isolation has a way of preserving more than traditions. As old convictions collide with new dreams, grief begins to poison everything the family once held sacred. In a place where the wilderness keeps its own secrets, loyalty can become a prison, devotion can become obsession, and escaping the past may prove far more terrifying than facing it.
Listen on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@chillingtalesfordarknights/
- Every story begins somewhere. Sometimes it's a post on the internet that no one should have shared. Sometimes it's a routine radio call answered on a blistering August afternoon. Either way, once the signal goes out, there's no taking it back. In this unforgettable double feature from rising horror author M.M. Saint, ordinary moments become gateways to impossible nightmares. Viral folklore takes on a life of its own, while forgotten wilderness whispers through crackling radios and endless summer heat. As truth blurs with rumor and familiar voices call from places they shouldn't, one question remains: When something answers back... will you respond?
Listen on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@chillingtalesfordarknights/
- Beyond the last outpost lies a forgotten world where deserts swallow entire armies, mountains hide ancient horrors, and demons ride beneath black banners. When children begin vanishing without a trace, a battle-hardened Waykeeper and his companions ride into lands few have ever survived, chasing whispers of a legendary evil known as the Black Hand. But every mile forward demands another sacrifice. As old wounds reopen and impossible choices threaten to consume even the strongest souls, the line between salvation and damnation begins to disappear. Some roads lead to glory. Others lead straight into Hell.
Listen on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@chillingtalesfordarknights/
- On a warm Texas night, two best friends set out on a simple mission to satisfy an irresistible craving. But somewhere between home and the nearest convenience store, an ordinary drive gives way to an encounter neither man can explain—and neither will ever forget. Blending razor-sharp humor, heartfelt camaraderie, and mounting supernatural terror, this unforgettable tale proves that even the most mundane journey can become legendary when the darkness decides to take notice.
Listen on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@chillingtalesfordarknights/
- After tragedy claims the life of his imprisoned twin brother, a determined researcher volunteers to spend two weeks in complete isolation inside an underground bunker, convinced he can revolutionize the treatment of solitary confinement through an experimental system of colored lights. But as silence stretches into madness and the darkness begins to take on a life of its own, every scientific certainty starts to unravel. In this latest episode, Michael Paige delivers a masterclass in psychological horror that steadily escalates from quiet unease to overwhelming dread, asking a terrifying question: what if the things we fear in the dark aren't created by our minds at all?
Listen on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@chillingtalesfordarknights/
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About Drew Blood's Dark Tales — A Horror Fiction Anthology and Scary Stories Podcast
Veteran voice actor Drew Blood hails straight from the heart of the American South, and he's got a tale to tell. With immersive, full-production, and an indelible flavor all his own, you'll hear the finest horror in captivating fashion. Smoke 'em if you got 'em.Podcast website
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Drew Blood's Dark Tales — A Horror Fiction Anthology and Scary Stories Podcast
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