Drew Blood's Dark Tales - A Horror Anthology and Scary Stories Podcast

Chilling Entertainment, LLC & Studio71
Drew Blood has a tale to tell. With immersive, full-production, and an indelible flavor all his own, you'll hear the finest horror in captivating fashion. For ... More
  • S04E5- "Death's Garden" - Drew Blood
    This week on DBDT, we're joined again by author Frederick Pangbourne.
    4/29/2023
    55:24
  • S04E4 - "Damnnation" - Drew Blood
    This week on DBDT, an exclusive story from extreme horror author Wade H. Garrett.
    4/22/2023
    1:29:55
  • S04E3 - "Thirst for Revenge" - Drew Blood
    This week on DBDT, two stories from authors Grey Walker and Luciano Marano
    4/15/2023
    1:00:51
  • S04E2 - "Craig's Creature" - Drew Blood
    This week on DBDT, a followup to the popular story "Craig's Chair" by author P.D. Williams.
    4/8/2023
    1:16:34
  • S04E01 - “Terror Preternatural” - Drew Blood
    This week on DBDT, "The Hanging Tree" and "Product S-193" by authors D.J. Montano and W.B. Stickel.
    4/1/2023
    1:32:19

About Drew Blood's Dark Tales - A Horror Anthology and Scary Stories Podcast

Drew Blood has a tale to tell. With immersive, full-production, and an indelible flavor all his own, you'll hear the finest horror in captivating fashion.
