Drew Blood has a tale to tell. With immersive, full-production, and an indelible flavor all his own, you'll hear the finest horror in captivating fashion.
S04E5- "Death's Garden" - Drew Blood
This week on DBDT, we’re joined again by author Frederick Pangbourne.
4/29/2023
55:24
S04E4 - "Damnnation" - Drew Blood
This week on DBDT, an exclusive story from extreme horror author Wade H. Garrett.
4/22/2023
1:29:55
S04E3 - "Thirst for Revenge" - Drew Blood
This week on DBDT, two stories from authors Grey Walker and Luciano Marano
4/15/2023
1:00:51
S04E2 - "Craig's Creature" - Drew Blood
This week on DBDT, a followup to the popular story “Craig’s Chair” by author P.D. Williams.
4/8/2023
1:16:34
S04E01 - “Terror Preternatural” - Drew Blood
This week on DBDT, “The Hanging Tree” and “Product S-193” by authors D.J. Montano and W.B. Stickel.
Drew Blood has a tale to tell. With immersive, full-production, and an indelible flavor all his own, you'll hear the finest horror in captivating fashion.
