Madman or prophet? A respected professor either has a psychotic break or a clairvoyant vision of an apocalyptic future for Earth. But what if he's not crazy? What if he's right? When his son is seemingly kidnapped, the journey to rescue him will lead him to the truth, whatever it may be.
If you enjoy the works of M. Night Shyamalan and Steven Spielberg, we think you'll enjoy ORIGIN PROTOCOL.
Episode Eight
Veer's final reckoning.
Origin Protocol is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel and Dan Benamor. Executive Produced by Satyaveer Bhardwaj. Based on an original story, The Gods Have Returned, by Satyaveer Bhardwaj. You can find more information at thegodshavereturned.com
Story produced and directed by Garrick Dion. Written by Neer Shelter. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Joel Lipman.
Starring Havish Ravipati as Veer, Jon Cahill as Mike, Sophie Hankes as Lin, Jerome St. Jerome as Shades, Poonam Basu as Nina, Albie Robles as Pablo, Shubra Prakash as Vansh, Prithvi Tikhe as Yash, and Wolf Williams as "The Voice" .
Episode Seven
"The Voice" is revealed.
Episode Six
Mike and Lin free Veer and try to help him rescue his wife and children.
Episode Five
Veer is institutionalized and must use "The Voice" to help him escape.
Madman or prophet? Veer is a respected professor, until he starts hearing voices and having apocalyptic visions of the end of life on Earth as we know it. When he believes he's seen someone abduct his son, his well-meaning friends and family don't believe him. But what if he's not crazy? What if he's right... about everything? A sci-fi thriller audio drama. If you enjoy the works of M. Night Shyamalan and Steven Spielberg, we think you'll enjoy ORIGIN PROTOCOL.
