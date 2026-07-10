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Sonic the Hedgehog Presents: The Chaotix Casefiles

Realm
FictionLeisure
Sonic the Hedgehog Presents: The Chaotix Casefiles
Latest episode

11 episodes

  • Sonic the Hedgehog Presents: The Chaotix Casefiles

    Episode 8: The Case of the Red Specter, Part 2

    03/17/2026 | 30 mins.
    The Chaotix Detective Agency’s investigation reaches its thrilling conclusion. Villains are unmasked and heroes come to the rescue in this explosive 2-part finale!

    Produced by SEGA

    Post-Production and Distribution by Realm 

    Written by Dan Jolley

    Directed by Ian Jones-Quartey

     

    Executive Producers for Sega: Takashi Iizuka and Ryan Hamlyn

    Producer for Sega: Chris Hernandez

    Executive Producers for Realm: Molly Barton and Fred Greenhalgh

    Starring (In order of appearance):

    Keith Silverstein as Vector the Crocodile

    Ashlyn Madden as Tangle the Lemur

    Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Miles “Tails” Prower and Charmy Bee

    Anairis Quiñones as Whisper the Wolf

    Matthew Mercer as Espio the Chameleon

    Alejandro Saab as Infinite and Gemerl

    Roger Craig Smith as Sonic the Hedgehog and Commander Tower

    Karen Strassman as Rouge the Bat

    Crystal Lee as Professor Torii

      

    Theme song by Rebecca Sugar, Charlie Rosen, and SEGA

    Original score by Charlie Rosen, with themes from SEGA

    Lead sound design and mixing by Daniel Brunelle. Additional sound design by Chad Chenail. With support from Jun Senoue, Tomoya Ohtani, and the SEGA Sound Team

    Sonic Series Voice Over Direction by Jack Fletcher 

    Voice Over Production by Hannah Motegi and Hiroya Watanabe

    Special Thanks to: Evan Stanley, Alison Quirion, Ian Flynn, Katie Chrzanowski, Justin Thormann, Michael Cisneros, Jasmin Hernandez, Tyson Hesse, Yuka Kobayashi, Tetsu Katano, Kazuyuki Hoshino, Eitaro Toyoda, Yui Karasuno, Sonic Team, Sega of America, and the entire Transmedia West team

    Additional production support by The Halp Network

    Dialogue editing by Studiopolis

    Recorded at Studiopolis in Burbank, CA

    This podcast was recorded under a SAG-AFTRA agreement. 

     

    Copyright SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION.

    Full credits at: https://www.sega.com/sonic-the-hedgehog/the-chaotix-casefiles-credits

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Sonic the Hedgehog Presents: The Chaotix Casefiles

    Episode 7: The Case of the Red Specter, Part 1

    03/10/2026 | 25 mins.
    The Chaotix Detective Agency’s investigation reaches its thrilling conclusion. Villains are unmasked and heroes come to the rescue in this explosive 2-part finale!

    Produced by SEGA

    Post-Production and Distribution by Realm

     

    Written by Dan Jolley

    Directed by Ian Jones-Quartey

     

    Executive Producers for Sega: Takashi Iizuka and Ryan Hamlyn

    Producer for Sega: Chris Hernandez

    Executive Producers for Realm: Molly Barton and Fred Greenhalgh

     

    Starring (In order of appearance):

    Keith Silverstein as Vector the Crocodile

    Mike Pollock as Dr. Eggman

    Roger Craig Smith as Sonic the Hedgehog

    Ryan Bartley as Sage

    Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Charmy Bee and Miles “Tails” Prower

    Matthew Mercer as Espio the Chameleon

    Anairis Quiñones as Whisper the Wolf

    Ashlyn Madden as Tangle the Lemur

    Alejandro Saab as Infinite

     

    Theme song by Rebecca Sugar, Charlie Rosen, and SEGA

    Original score by Charlie Rosen, with themes from SEGA

     

    Lead sound design and mixing by Daniel Brunelle. Additional sound design by Chad Chenail. With support from Jun Senoue, Tomoya Ohtani, and the SEGA Sound Team

     

    Sonic Series Voice Over Direction by Jack Fletcher

    Voice Over Production by Hannah Motegi and Hiroya Watanabe

     

    Special Thanks to: Evan Stanley, Alison Quirion, Ian Flynn, Katie Chrzanowski, Justin Thormann, Michael Cisneros, Jasmin Hernandez, Tyson Hesse, Yuka Kobayashi, Tetsu Katano, Kazuyuki Hoshino, Eitaro Toyoda, Yui Karasuno, Sonic Team, Sega of America, and the entire Transmedia West team

     

    Additional production support by The Halp Network

     

    Dialogue editing by Studiopolis

    Recorded at Studiopolis in Burbank, CA

    This podcast was recorded under a SAG-AFTRA agreement.

    Copyright SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

    SEGA and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION.

    Full credits at: https://www.sega.com/sonic-the-hedgehog/the-chaotix-casefiles-credits
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Sonic the Hedgehog Presents: The Chaotix Casefiles

    Episode 6: The Case of the Solitary Sage Siege

    03/03/2026 | 25 mins.
    The Chaotix Detectives follow their first real break in the case, and head towards Dr. Eggman's secret lair. After dealing with the not-so-welcome committee, they encounter Sage, who is suspiciously helpful… at first.

    Produced by SEGA

    Post-Production and Distribution by Realm

    Written by Dan Jolley

    Directed by Ian Jones-Quartey

    Executive Producers for Sega: Takashi Iizuka and Ryan Hamlyn

    Producer for Sega: Chris Hernandez

    Executive Producers for Realm: Molly Barton and Fred Greenhalgh

     

    Starring (In order of appearance):

    Mike Pollock as Dr. Eggman

    Roger Craig Smith as Sonic the Hedgehog

    Keith Silverstein as Vector the Crocodile

    Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Charmy Bee

    Matthew Mercer as Espio the Chameleon

    Ryan Bartley as Sage

    Karen Strassman as Rouge the Bat

     

    Theme song by Rebecca Sugar, Charlie Rosen, and SEGA

    Original score by Charlie Rosen, with themes from SEGA

    Lead sound design and mixing by Daniel Brunelle. Additional sound design by Chad Chenail. With support from Jun Senoue, Tomoya Ohtani, and the SEGA Sound Team

    Sonic Series Voice Over Direction by Jack Fletcher

    Voice Over Production by Hannah Motegi and Hiroya Watanabe

     

    Special Thanks to: Evan Stanley, Alison Quirion, Ian Flynn, Katie Chrzanowski, Justin Thormann, Michael Cisneros, Jasmin Hernandez, Tyson Hesse, Yuka Kobayashi, Tetsu Katano, Kazuyuki Hoshino, Eitaro Toyoda, Yui Karasuno, Sonic Team, Sega of America, and the entire Transmedia West team

     

    Additional production support by The Halp Network

     

    Dialogue editing by Studiopolis

    Recorded at Studiopolis in Burbank, CA

     

    This podcast was recorded under a SAG-AFTRA agreement.

     

    Copyright SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION.

    Full credits at: https://www.sega.com/sonic-the-hedgehog/the-chaotix-casefiles-credits

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Sonic the Hedgehog Presents: The Chaotix Casefiles

    Episode 5: The Case of the Catastrophic Copter Crash

    02/24/2026 | 25 mins.
    When the Chaotix Crew runs into some issues with their Chaotix Copter, even if they survive the crash, can they survive each other? Stranded in the middle of nowhere, can they find a familiar face to help them in their hour of need?

    Produced by SEGA

    Post-Production and Distribution by Realm 

    Written by Dan Jolley

    Directed by Ian Jones-Quartey

     

    Executive Producers for Sega: Takashi Iizuka and Ryan Hamlyn

    Producer for Sega: Chris Hernandez

    Executive Producers for Realm: Molly Barton and Fred Greenhalgh

    Starring (In order of appearance):

    Mike Pollock as Dr. Eggman

    Keith Silverstein as Vector the Crocodile

    Roger Craig Smith as Sonic the Hedgehog

    Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Charmy Bee

    Matthew Mercer as Espio the Chameleon

    Alejandro Saab as Gemerl

    Michelle Ruff as Cream the Rabbit

    Jenny Yokobori as Vanilla the Rabbit

      

    Theme song by Rebecca Sugar, Charlie Rosen, and SEGA

    Original score by Charlie Rosen, with themes from SEGA

    Lead sound design and mixing by Daniel Brunelle. Additional sound design by Chad Chenail. With support from Jun Senoue, Tomoya Ohtani, and the SEGA Sound Team

    Sonic Series Voice Over Direction by Jack Fletcher 

    Voice Over Production by Hannah Motegi and Hiroya Watanabe

    Special Thanks to: Evan Stanley, Alison Quirion, Ian Flynn, Katie Chrzanowski, Justin Thormann, Michael Cisneros, Jasmin Hernandez, Tyson Hesse, Yuka Kobayashi, Tetsu Katano, Kazuyuki Hoshino, Eitaro Toyoda, Yui Karasuno, Sonic Team, Sega of America, and the entire Transmedia West team

    Additional production support by The Halp Network

    Dialogue editing by Studiopolis

    Recorded at Studiopolis in Burbank, CA

    This podcast was recorded under a SAG-AFTRA agreement. 

     

    Copyright SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION.

    Full credits at: https://www.sega.com/sonic-the-hedgehog/the-chaotix-casefiles-credits

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Sonic the Hedgehog Presents: The Chaotix Casefiles

    Episode 4: Assault on G.U.N. Base X

    02/17/2026 | 24 mins.
    When the Chaotix Detectives learn they are dealing with a master of disguise, they decide they need some more information to solve this mystery. The crew breaks into a secret military base to search for more clues, but will the formidable Commander Tower end up foiling their plans and endangering their entire investigation?

    Produced by SEGA

    Post-Production and Distribution by Realm 

    Written by Dan Jolley

    Directed by Ian Jones-Quartey

     

    Executive Producers for Sega: Takashi Iizuka and Ryan Hamlyn

    Producer for Sega: Chris Hernandez

    Executive Producers for Realm: Molly Barton and Fred Greenhalgh

    Starring (In order of appearance):

    Mike Pollock as Dr. Eggman

    Keith Silverstein as Vector the Crocodile

    Roger Craig Smith as Sonic the Hedgehog and Commander Tower

    Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Charmy Bee

    Matthew Mercer as Espio the Chameleon

    Karen Strassman as Rouge the Bat

    Crystal Lee as Professor Torii

    With Additional Voices By:

    Fred Tatasciore

    Theme song by Rebecca Sugar, Charlie Rosen, and SEGA

    Original score by Charlie Rosen, with themes from SEGA

    Lead sound design and mixing by Daniel Brunelle.

    Additional sound design by Chad Chenail. With support from Jun Senoue, Tomoya Ohtani, and the SEGA Sound Team

    Sonic Series Voice Over Direction by Jack Fletcher 

    Voice Over Production by Hannah Motegi and Hiroya Watanabe

    Special Thanks to: Evan Stanley, Alison Quirion, Ian Flynn, Katie Chrzanowski, Justin Thormann, Michael Cisneros, Jasmin Hernandez, Tyson Hesse, Yuka Kobayashi, Tetsu Katano, Kazuyuki Hoshino, Eitaro Toyoda, Yui Karasuno, Sonic Team, Sega of America, and the entire Transmedia West team

    Additional production support by The Halp Network

    Dialogue editing by Studiopolis

    Recorded at Studiopolis in Burbank, CA

    This podcast was recorded under a SAG-AFTRA agreement. 

     

    Copyright SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION.

    Full credits at: https://www.sega.com/sonic-the-hedgehog/the-chaotix-casefiles-credits

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Sonic the Hedgehog Presents: The Chaotix Casefiles
A SEGA Production: Join Vector the Crocodile, Espio the Chameleon, and Charmy Bee as the Chaotix Detective Agency gets tapped to solve their biggest mystery yet! Find out what kind of trouble Sonic is getting into this time, and how his investigator friends get roped in on this new audio adventure.
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