Sonic the Hedgehog Presents: The Chaotix Casefiles

The Chaotix Detectives follow their first real break in the case, and head towards Dr. Eggman's secret lair. After dealing with the not-so-welcome committee, they encounter Sage, who is suspiciously helpful… at first.
Produced by SEGA
Post-Production and Distribution by Realm
Written by Dan Jolley
Directed by Ian Jones-Quartey
Executive Producers for Sega: Takashi Iizuka and Ryan Hamlyn
Producer for Sega: Chris Hernandez
Executive Producers for Realm: Molly Barton and Fred Greenhalgh
Starring (In order of appearance):
Mike Pollock as Dr. Eggman
Roger Craig Smith as Sonic the Hedgehog
Keith Silverstein as Vector the Crocodile
Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Charmy Bee
Matthew Mercer as Espio the Chameleon
Ryan Bartley as Sage
Karen Strassman as Rouge the Bat
Theme song by Rebecca Sugar, Charlie Rosen, and SEGA
Original score by Charlie Rosen, with themes from SEGA
Lead sound design and mixing by Daniel Brunelle. Additional sound design by Chad Chenail. With support from Jun Senoue, Tomoya Ohtani, and the SEGA Sound Team
Sonic Series Voice Over Direction by Jack Fletcher
Voice Over Production by Hannah Motegi and Hiroya Watanabe
Special Thanks to: Evan Stanley, Alison Quirion, Ian Flynn, Katie Chrzanowski, Justin Thormann, Michael Cisneros, Jasmin Hernandez, Tyson Hesse, Yuka Kobayashi, Tetsu Katano, Kazuyuki Hoshino, Eitaro Toyoda, Yui Karasuno, Sonic Team, Sega of America, and the entire Transmedia West team
Additional production support by The Halp Network
Dialogue editing by Studiopolis
Recorded at Studiopolis in Burbank, CA
This podcast was recorded under a SAG-AFTRA agreement.
Copyright SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION.
Full credits at: https://www.sega.com/sonic-the-hedgehog/the-chaotix-casefiles-credits
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