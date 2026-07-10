Sonic the Hedgehog Presents: The Chaotix Casefiles

When the Chaotix Crew runs into some issues with their Chaotix Copter, even if they survive the crash, can they survive each other? Stranded in the middle of nowhere, can they find a familiar face to help them in their hour of need?



Produced by SEGA



Post-Production and Distribution by Realm



Written by Dan Jolley



Directed by Ian Jones-Quartey







Executive Producers for Sega: Takashi Iizuka and Ryan Hamlyn



Producer for Sega: Chris Hernandez



Executive Producers for Realm: Molly Barton and Fred Greenhalgh



Starring (In order of appearance):



Mike Pollock as Dr. Eggman



Keith Silverstein as Vector the Crocodile



Roger Craig Smith as Sonic the Hedgehog



Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Charmy Bee



Matthew Mercer as Espio the Chameleon



Alejandro Saab as Gemerl



Michelle Ruff as Cream the Rabbit



Jenny Yokobori as Vanilla the Rabbit







Theme song by Rebecca Sugar, Charlie Rosen, and SEGA



Original score by Charlie Rosen, with themes from SEGA



Lead sound design and mixing by Daniel Brunelle. Additional sound design by Chad Chenail. With support from Jun Senoue, Tomoya Ohtani, and the SEGA Sound Team



Sonic Series Voice Over Direction by Jack Fletcher



Voice Over Production by Hannah Motegi and Hiroya Watanabe



Special Thanks to: Evan Stanley, Alison Quirion, Ian Flynn, Katie Chrzanowski, Justin Thormann, Michael Cisneros, Jasmin Hernandez, Tyson Hesse, Yuka Kobayashi, Tetsu Katano, Kazuyuki Hoshino, Eitaro Toyoda, Yui Karasuno, Sonic Team, Sega of America, and the entire Transmedia West team



Additional production support by The Halp Network



Dialogue editing by Studiopolis



Recorded at Studiopolis in Burbank, CA



This podcast was recorded under a SAG-AFTRA agreement.







Copyright SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION.



Full credits at: https://www.sega.com/sonic-the-hedgehog/the-chaotix-casefiles-credits



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