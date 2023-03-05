Every week Be. Busta shares stories that will have you looking over your shoulder while questioning what may actually reside under your bed. You will hear tales... More
The Kin: Part 1
This week, we start a special multi-part story entitled, "The Kin." For over a hundred years, the Mundy family has lived at the house at the end of the road - each generation more inbred than the last. If you're ready for an absolutely crazy tale, get comfy. You've come to the right place.
Story courtesy of FishermanTales on Reddit
5/3/2023
40:30
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to an Early Death
Your parents have probably already told you this golden rule, but it bears repeating: hitchhiking is never a good idea. Ever.
4/26/2023
37:30
A Specter at the Bus Station
This week's episode asks the age-old question: do guardian angels exist?
To hear a great 4-part Wondery series about injustice in the U.S. justice system, follow Generation Why wherever you get your podcasts.
4/19/2023
37:30
The Mystery of the Moving Tent
When you're on a camping trip and awake in the middle of the night to the realization that your tent has literally moved 25 yards while you were asleep, the question is: do you go back to bed or wait until sunrise and leave immediately?
4/12/2023
38:10
Running For Your Life
When a routine jog turns into an absolute sprint for your safety and possibly even your life, physical fitness can turn into a necessity rather than just a "plus."
Every week Be. Busta shares stories that will have you looking over your shoulder while questioning what may actually reside under your bed. You will hear tales of horror from contemporary writers; both emerging and renowned, with the occasional set coming from real life experiences.
