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443 episodes
- When a mother and son moved into an old brick townhouse, the house didn't seem haunted, it seemed aware. Every night, unseen latches clicked through the halls, doors opened on their own, and objects moved with unsettling precision.
Then it followed them beyond the house.
From a chair lifting off the floor to mysterious symbols traced in untouched dust, they began to wonder if whatever was there wasn't trapped inside the home... but attached to them.
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Follow Be. Busta on Insta: @Be.Busta
To listen to the podcast on YouTube: http://bit.ly/BeScaredYT
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: http://bit.ly/BeScaredPod
If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to: https://bescared.supercast.com/
If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/BeScaredPod.
If you would like to submit a story for the chance to have it narrated on this channel, please send your story to the following email: Bish.Busta@gmail.com
Music: All music was taken from Myuuji's channel and Incompetech by Kevin Mcleod which can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/user/myuuji
http://incompetech.com/.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- An 11-year-old girl spends the afternoon wandering in and out of a quiet store while her mother shops. Across the nearly empty parking lot, a lone man stands motionless beside an old signpost, watching her. He never looks away. When she's sent to find her uncle's car, the stranger starts to follow her...
Follow Be. Busta on Insta: @Be.Busta
To listen to the podcast on YouTube: http://bit.ly/BeScaredYT
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: http://bit.ly/BeScaredPod
If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to: https://bescared.supercast.com/
If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/BeScaredPod.
If you would like to submit a story for the chance to have it narrated on this channel, please send your story to the following email: Bish.Busta@gmail.com
Music: All music was taken from Myuuji's channel and Incompetech by Kevin Mcleod which can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/user/myuuji
http://incompetech.com/.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Hoping for a quiet week alone on Scotland's West Highland Way, a solo hiker camps deep in the wilderness. But when he steps outside his tent just after midnight, his headlamp catches something bizarre, a pale, human-like face peeking from behind a tree, perfectly still, watching him. He hides until sunrise... only to realize whatever was in the woods may not have stayed behind...
Follow Be. Busta on Insta: @Be.Busta
To listen to the podcast on YouTube: http://bit.ly/BeScaredYT
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: http://bit.ly/BeScaredPod
If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to: https://bescared.supercast.com/
If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/BeScaredPod.
If you would like to submit a story for the chance to have it narrated on this channel, please send your story to the following email: Bish.Busta@gmail.com
Music: All music was taken from Myuuji's channel and Incompetech by Kevin Mcleod which can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/user/myuuji
http://incompetech.com/.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- At a nearly empty county fair, a 9-year-old girl wanders behind the livestock barns as a storm rolls in. In the silence, a strange woman asks for help retrieving a bracelet from a drainage pipe. When the girl peers inside, she hears it—a slow, wet shift of heavy boots scraping against the metal from within. And she realizes… someone was already down there waiting...
Follow Be. Busta on Insta: @Be.Busta
To listen to the podcast on YouTube: http://bit.ly/BeScaredYT
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: http://bit.ly/BeScaredPod
If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to: https://bescared.supercast.com/
If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/BeScaredPod.
If you would like to submit a story for the chance to have it narrated on this channel, please send your story to the following email: Bish.Busta@gmail.com
Music: All music was taken from Myuuji's channel and Incompetech by Kevin Mcleod which can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/user/myuuji
http://incompetech.com/.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- A Nottingham student thought her severe night terrors were just a medical anomaly, until an entity in her basement started reaching back.
From phantom hair-pulls against a solid brick wall to a towering shadow witnessed by her entire family, the malice in her suburban home escalated for years. But after a ghost haunting audio app captures muffled voices in the dark, the environment inside the house turns increasingly hostile. Electronics are violently ripped from the walls, and a terrifying, freshly charred etching discovered hidden inside the coat closet reveals it's sinister intentions...
Follow Be. Busta on Insta: @Be.Busta
To listen to the podcast on YouTube: http://bit.ly/BeScaredYT
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: http://bit.ly/BeScaredPod
If you want to support the show, and get all the episodes ad-free go to: https://bescared.supercast.com/
If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/BeScaredPod.
If you would like to submit a story for the chance to have it narrated on this channel, please send your story to the following email: Bish.Busta@gmail.com
Music: All music was taken from Myuuji's channel and Incompetech by Kevin Mcleod which can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/user/myuuji
http://incompetech.com/.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Be. Scared
Every week Be. Busta shares stories that will have you looking over your shoulder while questioning what may actually reside under your bed. You will hear tales of horror from contemporary writers; both emerging and renowned, with the occasional set coming from real life experiences. Subscribe to the ad-free version at: https://bescared.supercast.com For advertising opportunities please email PodcastPartnerships@Studio71us.com We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4 Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20PolicyPodcast website
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