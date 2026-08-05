When a mother and son moved into an old brick townhouse, the house didn't seem haunted, it seemed aware. Every night, unseen latches clicked through the halls, doors opened on their own, and objects moved with unsettling precision.



Then it followed them beyond the house.



From a chair lifting off the floor to mysterious symbols traced in untouched dust, they began to wonder if whatever was there wasn't trapped inside the home... but attached to them.



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Music: All music was taken from Myuuji's channel and Incompetech by Kevin Mcleod which can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/user/myuuji



http://incompetech.com/.

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