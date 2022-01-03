Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Terry Miles
FictionScience Fiction
Available Episodes

5 of 25
  • Episode 210: The Visitor Brings the Game
    In the season finale of Rabbits, Riley travels to the mysterious cave in the desert to find out once and for all what’s at the center of the game called Rabbits. RABBITS WEBSITE RABBITS NOVEL is available now!Order your copy today! Visit terrymiles.com for more information. To hear the next episode right now visit stitcherpremium.com/rabbits, click start free trial, select the monthly plan and use the promo code RABBITS. ABOUT RABBITS (NOVEL) “An outstanding debut technothriller, impossible to put down.” -Publisher’s Weekly STARRED “A twisted trip through a cool digital wilderness of a mystery. This book sticks to your brain. Read it.” -Norman Reedus “A twisty roller coaster that morphs seamlessly from treasure hunt to conspiracy thriller to escape room.” -Kirkus (Starred) “Rabbits is a remarkably assured debut, deftly written and laced with intrigue. Murakami meets Ready Player One.” -Nicholas Eames "Dude, I dug the hell out of this book…the mix of 80s pop culture nostalgia and a thrilling mystery made it impossible to put it down." -Derek Kolstad, Creator and Writer of the John Wick franchise.
    3/15/2022
    49:12
  • Episode 209: Atom Love Bomb
    Riley finally learns what really happened at the end of IX, and lands at a question that may decide our future: Is Rabbits happening again? Did it ever stop? And who, if anyone, is in control?
    3/8/2022
    33:14
  • Episode 208: The Mysterious Traveler
    A series of gruesome murders and the violent deaths of those who investigate them, appear inexplicably linked to Rabbits, and Riley's quest to find out what's happening with Rabbits leads her to some very unexpected allies
    3/1/2022
    36:12
  • Episode 207: Lucy and the Cardinal
    The search for a lost television show and a bizarre lapse in reality lead Riley to a familiar and terrifying object, something called The Malacetic Atlas.
    2/22/2022
    28:51
  • Episode 206: The Pompitous of Love
    As the mysterious forces behind Rabbits begin to push back, Riley once again finds herself in the Magician's arcade where she is finally forced to accept what she's known deep down all along: the game is on.
    2/15/2022
    31:29

About Rabbits

When Carly Parker’s friend Yumiko goes missing under very mysterious circumstances, Carly’s search for her friend leads her headfirst into a ancient mysterious game known only as Rabbits. Soon Carly begins to suspect that Rabbits is much more than just a game, and that the key to understanding Rabbits, might be the key to the survival of our species, and the Universe, as we know it.
Podcast website

