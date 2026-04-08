Riley finally learns what really happened at the end of IX, and lands at a question that may decide our future: Is Rabbits happening again? Did it ever stop? And who, if anyone, is in control?

RABBITS WEBSITE

RABBITS NOVEL is available now!

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ABOUT RABBITS (NOVEL)

"An outstanding debut technothriller, impossible to put down."

-Publisher's Weekly STARRED

"A twisted trip through a cool digital wilderness of a mystery. This book sticks to your brain. Read it."

-Norman Reedus

"A twisty roller coaster that morphs seamlessly from treasure hunt to conspiracy thriller to escape room."

-Kirkus (Starred)

"Rabbits is a remarkably assured debut, deftly written and laced with intrigue. Murakami meets Ready Player One."

-Nicholas Eames

"Dude, I dug the hell out of this book…the mix of 80s pop culture nostalgia and a thrilling mystery made it impossible to put it down."

-Derek Kolstad, Creator and Writer of the John Wick franchise.