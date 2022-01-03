When Carly Parker’s friend Yumiko goes missing under very mysterious circumstances, Carly’s search for her friend leads her headfirst into a ancient mysterious ... More
Episode 210: The Visitor Brings the Game
Episode 210: The Visitor Brings the Game
In the season finale of Rabbits, Riley travels to the mysterious cave in the desert to find out once and for all what's at the center of the game called Rabbits.
3/15/2022
49:12
Episode 209: Atom Love Bomb
Episode 209: Atom Love Bomb
Riley finally learns what really happened at the end of IX, and lands at a question that may decide our future: Is Rabbits happening again? Did it ever stop? And who, if anyone, is in control?
3/8/2022
33:14
Episode 208: The Mysterious Traveler
Episode 208: The Mysterious Traveler
A series of gruesome murders and the violent deaths of those who investigate them, appear inexplicably linked to Rabbits, and Riley's quest to find out what's happening with Rabbits leads her to some very unexpected allies
3/1/2022
36:12
Episode 207: Lucy and the Cardinal
Episode 207: Lucy and the Cardinal
The search for a lost television show and a bizarre lapse in reality lead Riley to a familiar and terrifying object, something called The Malacetic Atlas.
2/22/2022
28:51
Episode 206: The Pompitous of Love
Episode 206: The Pompitous of Love
As the mysterious forces behind Rabbits begin to push back, Riley once again finds herself in the Magician's arcade where she is finally forced to accept what she's known deep down all along: the game is on.
When Carly Parker’s friend Yumiko goes missing under very mysterious circumstances, Carly’s search for her friend leads her headfirst into a ancient mysterious game known only as Rabbits. Soon Carly begins to suspect that Rabbits is much more than just a game, and that the key to understanding Rabbits, might be the key to the survival of our species, and the Universe, as we know it.