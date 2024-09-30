Powered by RND
A Christmas Carol

Podcast A Christmas Carol
The Merry Beggars
The Merry Beggars present an original Audio Advent Calendar of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.
More
Fiction

Available Episodes

5 of 29
  • Episode Three: Scrooge's Nephew
    🎄 A Christmas Carol: An Audio Advent Calendar 🎙️ Episode Three: Scrooge's Nephew Fred, Scrooge's nephew, has quite a different idea of Christmas than his uncle. He attempts to persuade Scrooge to celebrate Christmas, but Ebenezer is not an easy one to win over! 
    --------  
    5:53
  • Episode Two: Marley's Demise
    🎄 A Christmas Carol: An Audio Advent Calendar 🎙️ Episode Two: Marley's Demise Meet Mr. Ebenezer Scrooge. A businessman of London who rules his business with an iron fist. Unfortunately, we are too late to meet Jacob Marley, his partner, for he has been dead seven years.  
    --------  
    8:32
  • Episode One: Mr. Dickens
    🎙️ Episode One: Mr. Dickens Join us in 1843 at the Royal Victoria Theater in London, England! Mr. Charles Dickens will be doing a public reading of his most recent work, A Christmas Carol. If we hurry, we might just make it. 
    --------  
    10:02
  • 2024 Trailer - Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol
    The Merry Beggars present an original Audio Advent Calendar of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol! Journey towards Christmas with Ebenezer Scrooge in a daily 10-minute episode every day of Advent.
    --------  
    1:00
  • Episode Twenty Five: Making Amends
    🎄 A Christmas Carol: An Audio Advent Calendar 🎙️ Episode Twenty Five: Making Amends Scrooge endeavors to amend the broken spirits of those he rudely dismissed in days prior. 
    --------  
    8:00

About A Christmas Carol

The Merry Beggars present an original Audio Advent Calendar of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol! Journey towards Christmas with Ebenezer Scrooge in a daily 10-minute episode every day of Advent.
Podcast website

