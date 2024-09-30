🎄 A Christmas Carol: An Audio Advent Calendar 🎙️ Episode Three: Scrooge’s Nephew Fred, Scrooge's nephew, has quite a different idea of Christmas than his uncle. He attempts to persuade Scrooge to celebrate Christmas, but Ebenezer is not an easy one to win over! 📥 Subscribe for Free Daily Episodes: https://AdventwithScrooge.com/ 🍎 Free 50-Page Activity Book!When you subscribe, you'll get a 50-page activity book, including coloring pages, fun activities and puzzles, and discussion questions for all ages. You will love exploring the world of A Christmas Carol as you listen! 🌐 Subscribe to the episodes and get the free 50-page Activity Book at https://AdventwithScrooge.com/ ❓Want MORE Adventure?Take a listen to The Saints: Adventures of Faith and Courage - a new daily podcast telling the stories of the greatest men and women who have ever lived. Subscribe and listen for free at https://thesaintspodcast.com/ 🎬 Discover all the shows from The Merry Beggars at https://themerrybeggars.com/ 📱 Social Mediahttps://www.facebook.com/themerrybeggars https://www.instagram.com/themerrybeggars https://twitter.com/themerrybeggars https://www.linkedin.com/company/themerrybeggars
5:53
Episode Two: Marley's Demise
🎄 A Christmas Carol: An Audio Advent Calendar 🎙️ Episode Two: Marley's Demise Meet Mr. Ebenezer Scrooge. A businessman of London who rules his business with an iron fist. Unfortunately, we are too late to meet Jacob Marley, his partner, for he has been dead seven years.
8:32
Episode One: Mr. Dickens
🎙️ Episode One: Mr. Dickens Join us in 1843 at the Royal Victoria Theater in London, England! Mr. Charles Dickens will be doing a public reading of his most recent work, A Christmas Carol. If we hurry, we might just make it.
10:02
2024 Trailer - Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol
2024 Trailer - Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol
The Merry Beggars present an original Audio Advent Calendar of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol! Journey towards Christmas with Ebenezer Scrooge in a daily 10-minute episode every day of Advent.
1:00
Episode Twenty Five: Making Amends
🎄 A Christmas Carol: An Audio Advent Calendar 🎙️ Episode Twenty Five: Making Amends Scrooge endeavors to amend the broken spirits of those he rudely dismissed in days prior.
