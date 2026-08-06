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83 episodes
- You told me that next time I was having trouble getting to bed, I should sit down and record my thoughts or talk about what was keeping me up. You've been a good therapist, so I'm hoping you're right about this...
Transcript
CW: Sleep deprivation, unreality, financial instability, car crashes
Discord Link
Mayfair Watchers Society is based on the works of Trevor Henderson.
Created by Trevor Henderson & Pacific S. Obadiah
White Wail was written by Pacific S. Obadiah
Mel - Kristen DiMercurio
Dad - Jon Grilz
Inha Cho - Bailey Wolfe
Dialogue Editor - Pacific S. Obadiah
Sound Designer - Pacific S. Obadiah
Music - Mattie Roi Berger
Production Coordinator - Klaudia Amenábar
Showrunner - Kale Brown
Creative Director - Trevor Henderson
Producer - Pacific S. Obadiah
Executive Producers - Tom Owen
A Bloody FM Show
www.TrevorHenderson.com
www.Bloody-Disgusting.com
www.MayfairWatchers.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bloodyfm
Discord:
https://discord.gg/nReJ4JTSyf
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Today we'd like to share a show we think you'll love: Midnight Burger.
Find out more: https://www.weopenatsix.com
Now jobless in the pandemic era, Gloria takes a job interview at a lonely diner outside of Phoenix. What could possibly go wrong?
Cast:
Gloria - Siouxsie Suarez
Caspar - Joe Fisher
Ava - Finlay Stevenson
Zebulon Mucklewain - Neal Starbird
Effie Mucklewain - Julie Cowden-Starbird
Leif - Tom Moorman
Written and Directed by Joe Fisher
Produced by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson
Music:
What a Friend We Have in Jesus - Stanley and Burr
When the Roll is Called Up Yonder - Elliot Shaw
Couldn't Hear Nobody Pray - The Southern 4
I'm Waiting for You Liza Jane - Vernon Dalhart
A Bloody FM Show
www.TrevorHenderson.com
www.Bloody-Disgusting.com
www.MayfairWatchers.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bloodyfm
Discord:
https://discord.gg/nReJ4JTSyf
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Good afternoon, I'm Melissa Hanover with HFN News. It's been nearly three weeks since the social video sensation RabbitHole first swept through the town of Mayfair.
Transcript
CW: Body horror, danger to children, vehicular hit-and-run, reference to gun violence
Discord Link
Mayfair Watchers Society is based on the works of Trevor Henderson.
Created by Trevor Henderson & Pacific S. Obadiah
RabbitHole was written by Giancarlo Herrera
Melissa Hanover - Shelby Novak
Jeff - Kayla Temshiv
Doctor Han - Russ More
Clara - Daisy McNamara
Skye - Ashley Heather Quills
Bill - Jesse Hall
Adeline - Ashlee Jones
Walt - Rhys Lawton
Marty - Melissa Lusk
Josh - B. Narr
Rabbit Holer 1 - Dexter Howard
Rabbit Holer 2 - Kale Brown
Gary - Pacific S. Obadiah
Mrs. McCleary - Hannah Schooner
Anchor - Elissa Park
Dialogue Editor - Daisy McNamara
Sound Designer - Chris Harris-Beechey
Music - Mattie Roi Berger
Production Coordinator - Klaudia Amenábar
Showrunner - Kale Brown
Creative Director - Trevor Henderson
Producer - Pacific S. Obadiah
Executive Producers - Tom Owen
A Bloody FM Show
www.TrevorHenderson.com
www.Bloody-Disgusting.com
www.MayfairWatchers.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bloodyfm
Discord:
https://discord.gg/nReJ4JTSyf
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Okay, take... four, I guess. This is the history of Mayfair as we know it, according to the people who live here.
Transcript
CW: None
Discord Link
Mayfair Watchers Society is based on the works of Trevor Henderson.
Created by Trevor Henderson & Pacific S. Obadiah
When the Pipes Creak was written by Marisa E. Cardin
Mr. Barajas - Nate DuFort
Elizabeth - Amy Young
Maggie - Rissa Montañez
Simon - Giancarlo Herrera
Chase - Mye’Shawn Lowe
Chase’s Mom - Shelby Novak
Police Officer - Kale Brown
News Anchor - Alejandria Solis
Dialogue Editor - Daisy McNamara
Sound Designer - Chris Harris-Beechey
Music - Mattie Roi Berger
Production Coordinator - Klaudia Amenábar
Showrunner - Kale Brown
Creative Director - Trevor Henderson
Producer - Pacific S. Obadiah
Executive Producers - Tom Owen
A Bloody FM Show
www.TrevorHenderson.com
www.Bloody-Disgusting.com
www.MayfairWatchers.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bloodyfm
Discord:
https://discord.gg/nReJ4JTSyf
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- I just want to know what happened. Mom never talks about him. I didn't even know he was there until Mr. Peters told me.
Transcript
CW: Fire, death of a loved one, loss of memory
Discord Link
Mayfair Watchers Society is based on the works of Trevor Henderson.
Created by Trevor Henderson & Pacific S. Obadiah
Family History was written by Daisy McNamara
Jordan Aguiar - Vyn Vox
Amos Peters - Jesse Hall
Gene Corey - Jon Grilz
Eddie Langfitt - Damon Alums
Mr. D - Mark Whitten
Detective Roberto Torres - Giancarlo Herrera
Detective Amy Hsu - Melissa Lusk
Dialogue Editor - Derrick Valen
Sound Designer - Mattie Roi Berger
Music - Mattie Roi Berger
Production Coordinator - Klaudia Amenábar
Showrunner - Kale Brown
Creative Director - Trevor Henderson
Producer - Pacific S. Obadiah
Executive Producers - Tom Owen
A Bloody FM Show
www.TrevorHenderson.com
www.Bloody-Disgusting.com
www.MayfairWatchers.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bloodyfm
Discord:
https://discord.gg/nReJ4JTSyf
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Mayfair Watchers Society
Trevor Henderson's creatures come to life in "Mayfair Watcher's Society." The town of Mayfair is just like any other: tidy lawns and book clubs, bake sales and Sunday school. And just like any other town, Mayfair has a secret - one that everyone knows, but almost no one says: Along the bus routes and down silent wooded roads, behind the mill and at the dark end of parking lots, at the edge of the porch, just beyond the lamp light, things move in the shadows. But, Mayfair is a town like any other: and a secret like this can only stay hidden for so long. A Bloody FM original.Podcast website
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Mayfair Watchers Society: Podcasts in Family