I just want to know what happened. Mom never talks about him. I didn't even know he was there until Mr. Peters told me. Transcript CW: Fire, death of a loved one, loss of memory Discord Link Mayfair Watchers Society is based on the works of Trevor Henderson. Created by Trevor Henderson & Pacific S. Obadiah Family History was written by Daisy McNamara Jordan Aguiar - Vyn Vox Amos Peters - Jesse Hall Gene Corey - Jon Grilz Eddie Langfitt - Damon Alums Mr. D - Mark Whitten Detective Roberto Torres - Giancarlo Herrera Detective Amy Hsu - Melissa Lusk Dialogue Editor - Derrick Valen Sound Designer - Mattie Roi Berger Music - Mattie Roi Berger Production Coordinator - Klaudia Amenábar Showrunner - Kale Brown Creative Director - Trevor Henderson Producer - Pacific S. Obadiah Executive Producers - Tom Owen A Bloody FM Show www.TrevorHenderson.com www.Bloody-Disgusting.com www.MayfairWatchers.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/bloodyfm Discord: https://discord.gg/nReJ4JTSyf Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

Okay, take... four, I guess. This is the history of Mayfair as we know it, according to the people who live here. Transcript CW: None Discord Link Mayfair Watchers Society is based on the works of Trevor Henderson. Created by Trevor Henderson & Pacific S. Obadiah When the Pipes Creak was written by Marisa E. Cardin Mr. Barajas - Nate DuFort Elizabeth - Amy Young Maggie - Rissa Montañez Simon - Giancarlo Herrera Chase - Mye’Shawn Lowe Chase’s Mom - Shelby Novak Police Officer - Kale Brown News Anchor - Alejandria Solis Dialogue Editor - Daisy McNamara Sound Designer - Chris Harris-Beechey Music - Mattie Roi Berger Production Coordinator - Klaudia Amenábar Showrunner - Kale Brown Creative Director - Trevor Henderson Producer - Pacific S. Obadiah Executive Producers - Tom Owen A Bloody FM Show www.TrevorHenderson.com www.Bloody-Disgusting.com www.MayfairWatchers.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/bloodyfm Discord: https://discord.gg/nReJ4JTSyf Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

Good afternoon, I'm Melissa Hanover with HFN News. It's been nearly three weeks since the social video sensation RabbitHole first swept through the town of Mayfair. Transcript CW: Body horror, danger to children, vehicular hit-and-run, reference to gun violence Discord Link Mayfair Watchers Society is based on the works of Trevor Henderson. Created by Trevor Henderson & Pacific S. Obadiah RabbitHole was written by Giancarlo Herrera Melissa Hanover - Shelby Novak Jeff - Kayla Temshiv Doctor Han - Russ More Clara - Daisy McNamara Skye - Ashley Heather Quills Bill - Jesse Hall Adeline - Ashlee Jones Walt - Rhys Lawton Marty - Melissa Lusk Josh - B. Narr Rabbit Holer 1 - Dexter Howard Rabbit Holer 2 - Kale Brown Gary - Pacific S. Obadiah Mrs. McCleary - Hannah Schooner Anchor - Elissa Park Dialogue Editor - Daisy McNamara Sound Designer - Chris Harris-Beechey Music - Mattie Roi Berger Production Coordinator - Klaudia Amenábar Showrunner - Kale Brown Creative Director - Trevor Henderson Producer - Pacific S. Obadiah Executive Producers - Tom Owen A Bloody FM Show www.TrevorHenderson.com www.Bloody-Disgusting.com www.MayfairWatchers.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/bloodyfm Discord: https://discord.gg/nReJ4JTSyf Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

Today we'd like to share a show we think you'll love: Midnight Burger. Find out more: https://www.weopenatsix.com Now jobless in the pandemic era, Gloria takes a job interview at a lonely diner outside of Phoenix. What could possibly go wrong? Cast: Gloria - Siouxsie Suarez Caspar - Joe Fisher Ava - Finlay Stevenson Zebulon Mucklewain - Neal Starbird Effie Mucklewain - Julie Cowden-Starbird Leif - Tom Moorman Written and Directed by Joe Fisher Produced by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson Music: What a Friend We Have in Jesus - Stanley and Burr When the Roll is Called Up Yonder - Elliot Shaw Couldn't Hear Nobody Pray - The Southern 4 I'm Waiting for You Liza Jane - Vernon Dalhart A Bloody FM Show www.TrevorHenderson.com www.Bloody-Disgusting.com www.MayfairWatchers.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/bloodyfm Discord: https://discord.gg/nReJ4JTSyf Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

You told me that next time I was having trouble getting to bed, I should sit down and record my thoughts or talk about what was keeping me up. You've been a good therapist, so I'm hoping you're right about this... Transcript CW: Sleep deprivation, unreality, financial instability, car crashes Discord Link Mayfair Watchers Society is based on the works of Trevor Henderson. Created by Trevor Henderson & Pacific S. Obadiah White Wail was written by Pacific S. Obadiah Mel - Kristen DiMercurio Dad - Jon Grilz Inha Cho - Bailey Wolfe Dialogue Editor - Pacific S. Obadiah Sound Designer - Pacific S. Obadiah Music - Mattie Roi Berger Production Coordinator - Klaudia Amenábar Showrunner - Kale Brown Creative Director - Trevor Henderson Producer - Pacific S. Obadiah Executive Producers - Tom Owen A Bloody FM Show www.TrevorHenderson.com www.Bloody-Disgusting.com www.MayfairWatchers.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/bloodyfm Discord: https://discord.gg/nReJ4JTSyf Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

About Mayfair Watchers Society

About Mayfair Watchers Society

About Mayfair Watchers Society

Trevor Henderson's creatures come to life in "Mayfair Watcher's Society." The town of Mayfair is just like any other: tidy lawns and book clubs, bake sales and Sunday school. And just like any other town, Mayfair has a secret - one that everyone knows, but almost no one says: Along the bus routes and down silent wooded roads, behind the mill and at the dark end of parking lots, at the edge of the porch, just beyond the lamp light, things move in the shadows. But, Mayfair is a town like any other: and a secret like this can only stay hidden for so long. A Bloody FM original.