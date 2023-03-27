Trevor Henderson's creatures come to life in "Mayfair Watcher's Society."The town of Mayfair is just like any other: tidy lawns and book clubs, bake sales and S... More
Society Proceedings
Society Proceedings

Thank you for attending this week's meeting of the Mayfair Watchers Society…CW: Animal welfare/injury.

Cast & Crew:
Mayfair Watchers Society is based on the works of Trevor Henderson
Society Proceedings was written by Ben Counter
Jennifer Kaminska - Maddie Moore
Hannah Collins - Janine Bower
Albert Sterling - Vic Collins
Gus Wilthrow - Scott Paladin
Klaudia Abbert - Katrina Pecina
Dialogue Editor - Jesse Hall
Sound Designer - Brad Colbroock
Music by Matt Roi Berger
Showrunner - Pacific S. Obadiah
Creative Director - Trevor Henderson
Producers - Tom Owen & Brad Miska
4/24/2023
33:44
Cuddles
Cuddles

Raising a newborn child comes with its struggles. Fortunately, Mayfair is a great city to raise a child!CW: Postpartum issues, child separation/fostercare system, spinal injury, blood.

Cast & Crew:
Mayfair Watchers Society is based on the works of Trevor Henderson
Cuddles was written by Ben Counter
Sgt Kelleher - Russ More
Bob Skinner - Nate DuFort
Lance Cawley - Ben Counter
Deborah Cawley - Madeleine Moore
Carrie Lotz - Ashlee Hall
Marina Reyes - Melissa Lusk
Dialogue Editor - Daisy McNamera
Sound Designer - Brad Colbroock
Music by Matt Roi Berger
Showrunner - Pacific S. Obadiah
Creative Director - Trevor Henderson
Producers - Tom Owen & Brad Miska
4/17/2023
26:44
Birdwatcher
Birdwatcher

You can spot several strange and unique species when birdwatching in Mayfair… CW: Verbal abuse/bullying, body horror, birds.

Cast & Crew:
Mayfair Watchers Society is based on the works of Trevor Henderson
Birdwatcher was written by Kale Brown
Kelsey - Jesse Hall
Wesley - Ashlee Jones
Sebastian Prescott - Scott Paladin
Kit Hastings - Giancarlo Herrera
Drew Laskin - Dustin Parsons
Worried Mother - Christa Lewis
Dialogue Editor - Jesse Hall
Sound Designer - Travis McMaster
Music by Matt Roi Berger
Showrunner - Pacific S. Obadiah
Creative Director - Trevor Henderson
Producers - Tom Owen & Brad Miska
4/11/2023
26:57
The Apparition of Maria
The Apparition of Maria

How are you feeling today?CW: Surveillance, institutionalization/psyche ward, discussion of self-harm/suicide, child abuse implications, depression, religious trauma, strangulation, discussions of sexual harassment.

Cast & Crew:
Mayfair Watchers Society is based on the works of Trevor Henderson
The Apparition of Maria was written by Gus Zagarella
Maria - Katrina Pacina
Dr. Hurst - Atticus Jackson
Maria's Mom - Rissa Montanez
Finn - Stephen Indrisano
Dialogue Editor - Jesse Hall
Sound Designer - Travis McMaster
Music by Matt Roi Berger
Showrunner - Pacific S. Obadiah
Creative Director - Trevor Henderson
Producers - Tom Owen & Brad Miska
4/4/2023
36:46
Here To Listen
Here To Listen

Warning: This episode contains depictions of suicide. Mayfair's "Here To Listen" booth set's up for a long, cold night. CW: Suicide, drug overdose, vomiting, intrusive thoughts, dismemberment, self-harm and body horror.

Cast & Crew:
Mayfair Watchers Society is based on the works of Trevor Henderson
Here To Listen was written by Henry Galley
Trent - Jon Grilz
Hugo - Scott Paladin
Liza - Madeleine Moore
Rebecca - Rissa Montanez
Stranger - B. Narr
Dialogue Editor - Daisy McNamara
Sound Designer - Brad Colbroock
Music by Matt Roi Berger
Showrunner - Pacific S. Obadiah
Creative Director - Trevor Henderson
Producers - Tom Owen & Brad Miska
The town of Mayfair is just like any other: tidy lawns and book clubs, bake sales and Sunday school. And just like any other town, Mayfair has a secret - one that everyone knows, but almost no one says: Along the bus routes and down silent wooded roads, behind the mill and at the dark end of parking lots, at the edge of the porch, just beyond the lamp light, things move in the shadows. But, Mayfair is a town like any other: and a secret like this can only stay hidden for so long.