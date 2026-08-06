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Mayfair Watchers Society

Bloody FM
DramaFiction
Mayfair Watchers Society
Latest episode

83 episodes

  • Mayfair Watchers Society

    White Wail

    08/06/2026 | 50 mins.
    You told me that next time I was having trouble getting to bed, I should sit down and record my thoughts or talk about what was keeping me up. You've been a good therapist, so I'm hoping you're right about this... 

     

    Transcript

    CW: Sleep deprivation, unreality, financial instability, car crashes

     

    Discord Link

     

    Mayfair Watchers Society is based on the works of Trevor Henderson.

    Created by Trevor Henderson & Pacific S. Obadiah

    White Wail was written by Pacific S. Obadiah

    Mel - Kristen DiMercurio

    Dad - Jon Grilz

    Inha Cho - Bailey Wolfe

    Dialogue Editor - Pacific S. Obadiah

    Sound Designer - Pacific S. Obadiah

    Music - Mattie Roi Berger

    Production Coordinator - Klaudia Amenábar

    Showrunner - Kale Brown

    Creative Director - Trevor Henderson

    Producer - Pacific S. Obadiah

    Executive Producers - Tom Owen

    A Bloody FM Show
    www.TrevorHenderson.com
    www.Bloody-Disgusting.com
    www.MayfairWatchers.com
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/bloodyfm
    Discord:
    https://discord.gg/nReJ4JTSyf

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Mayfair Watchers Society

    Feed Drop: Midnight Burger

    07/30/2026 | 37 mins.
    Today we'd like to share a show we think you'll love: Midnight Burger.

    Find out more: https://www.weopenatsix.com

     

    Now jobless in the pandemic era, Gloria takes a job interview at a lonely diner outside of Phoenix. What could possibly go wrong?

    Cast:

     

    Gloria - Siouxsie Suarez

    Caspar - Joe Fisher

    Ava - Finlay Stevenson

    Zebulon Mucklewain - Neal Starbird

    Effie Mucklewain - Julie Cowden-Starbird

    Leif - Tom Moorman

     

    Written and Directed by Joe Fisher

    Produced by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson

     

    Music:

    What a Friend We Have in Jesus - Stanley and Burr

    When the Roll is Called Up Yonder - Elliot Shaw

    Couldn't Hear Nobody Pray - The Southern 4

    I'm Waiting for You Liza Jane - Vernon Dalhart

    A Bloody FM Show
    www.TrevorHenderson.com
    www.Bloody-Disgusting.com
    www.MayfairWatchers.com
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/bloodyfm
    Discord:
    https://discord.gg/nReJ4JTSyf

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Mayfair Watchers Society

    RabbitHole

    07/23/2026 | 27 mins.
    Good afternoon, I'm Melissa Hanover with HFN News. It's been nearly three weeks since the social video sensation RabbitHole first swept through the town of Mayfair.

     

    Transcript

    CW: Body horror, danger to children, vehicular hit-and-run, reference to gun violence

     

    Discord Link

     

    Mayfair Watchers Society is based on the works of Trevor Henderson.

    Created by Trevor Henderson & Pacific S. Obadiah

    RabbitHole was written by Giancarlo Herrera 

    Melissa Hanover - Shelby Novak

    Jeff - Kayla Temshiv

    Doctor Han - Russ More

    Clara - Daisy McNamara 

    Skye - Ashley Heather Quills

    Bill - Jesse Hall

    Adeline - Ashlee Jones

    Walt - Rhys Lawton

    Marty - Melissa Lusk

    Josh - B. Narr

    Rabbit Holer 1 - Dexter Howard 

    Rabbit Holer 2 - Kale Brown

    Gary - Pacific S. Obadiah

    Mrs. McCleary - Hannah Schooner 

    Anchor - Elissa Park

    Dialogue Editor - Daisy McNamara 

    Sound Designer - Chris Harris-Beechey

    Music - Mattie Roi Berger

    Production Coordinator - Klaudia Amenábar

    Showrunner - Kale Brown

    Creative Director - Trevor Henderson

    Producer - Pacific S. Obadiah

    Executive Producers - Tom Owen

    A Bloody FM Show
    www.TrevorHenderson.com
    www.Bloody-Disgusting.com
    www.MayfairWatchers.com
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/bloodyfm
    Discord:
    https://discord.gg/nReJ4JTSyf

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Mayfair Watchers Society

    When the Pipes Creak

    07/09/2026 | 33 mins.
    Okay, take... four, I guess. This is the history of Mayfair as we know it, according to the people who live here.

     

    Transcript

    CW: None

     

    Discord Link

     

    Mayfair Watchers Society is based on the works of Trevor Henderson.

    Created by Trevor Henderson & Pacific S. Obadiah

    When the Pipes Creak was written by Marisa E. Cardin

    Mr. Barajas - Nate DuFort

    Elizabeth - Amy Young

    Maggie - Rissa Montañez 

    Simon - Giancarlo Herrera

    Chase - Mye’Shawn Lowe

    Chase’s Mom - Shelby Novak

    Police Officer - Kale Brown

    News Anchor - Alejandria Solis 

    Dialogue Editor - Daisy McNamara 

    Sound Designer - Chris Harris-Beechey

    Music - Mattie Roi Berger

    Production Coordinator - Klaudia Amenábar

    Showrunner - Kale Brown

    Creative Director - Trevor Henderson

    Producer - Pacific S. Obadiah

    Executive Producers - Tom Owen

    A Bloody FM Show
    www.TrevorHenderson.com
    www.Bloody-Disgusting.com
    www.MayfairWatchers.com
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/bloodyfm
    Discord:
    https://discord.gg/nReJ4JTSyf

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Mayfair Watchers Society

    Family History

    06/25/2026 | 36 mins.
    I just want to know what happened. Mom never talks about him. I didn't even know he was there until Mr. Peters told me.

     

    Transcript

    CW: Fire, death of a loved one, loss of memory

     

    Discord Link

     

    Mayfair Watchers Society is based on the works of Trevor Henderson.

    Created by Trevor Henderson & Pacific S. Obadiah

    Family History was written by Daisy McNamara 

    Jordan Aguiar - Vyn Vox 

    Amos Peters - Jesse Hall

    Gene Corey - Jon Grilz

    Eddie Langfitt - Damon Alums

    Mr. D - Mark Whitten

    Detective Roberto Torres - Giancarlo Herrera 

    Detective Amy Hsu - Melissa Lusk

    Dialogue Editor - Derrick Valen

    Sound Designer - Mattie Roi Berger

    Music - Mattie Roi Berger

    Production Coordinator - Klaudia Amenábar

    Showrunner - Kale Brown

    Creative Director - Trevor Henderson

    Producer - Pacific S. Obadiah

    Executive Producers - Tom Owen

    A Bloody FM Show
    www.TrevorHenderson.com
    www.Bloody-Disgusting.com
    www.MayfairWatchers.com
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/bloodyfm
    Discord:
    https://discord.gg/nReJ4JTSyf

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Mayfair Watchers Society
Trevor Henderson's creatures come to life in "Mayfair Watcher's Society." The town of Mayfair is just like any other: tidy lawns and book clubs, bake sales and Sunday school. And just like any other town, Mayfair has a secret - one that everyone knows, but almost no one says: Along the bus routes and down silent wooded roads, behind the mill and at the dark end of parking lots, at the edge of the porch, just beyond the lamp light, things move in the shadows. But, Mayfair is a town like any other: and a secret like this can only stay hidden for so long. A Bloody FM original.
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