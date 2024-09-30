Halloweenies: A Horror Franchise Podcast

Powered by RND
Halloweenies® is a weekly horror franchise podcast. Each season, co-hosts Justin Gerber, Dan Caffrey, McKenzie Gerber, Rachel Reeves, and Michael Roffman slice ...
  • Holiday Horror Deep Cuts Worth Unwrapping
    Tired of rewatching the same ol' Christmas horror films? The Halloweenies have a handful of new ones to check out this season. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Patreon Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:35:23
  • Phantasm (1979)
    The Halloweenies celebrate the 45th anniversary of an all-timer: Don Coscarelli's Phantasm. Join the gang and special guest Adam Carston of Windy City Ballyhoo/Make My Day: A Clint Eastwood Podcast as they revisit the 1979 DIY masterpiece, digging deep into its roots, particularly the first two films that Coscarelli helmed (Jim the World's Greatest and Kenny & Co.) Both films are available to stream on YouTube, and we highly advise you watch them. Note: This episode was recorded in February 2024 and is being unlocked for the holidays as a gift. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Patreon Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2:41:38
  • The Best Chainsaws in Horror
    The Saw is family, sure, but also the go-to weapon for many movie maniacs. The Halloweenies pull the chain and let 'er rip as they take inventory on the best chainsaws in horror movie history. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Patreon Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:33:15
  • The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)
    The podcast which you are about to hear is an account of the tragedy which befell a group of four co-hosts, in particular Daniel Caffrey, Rachel Reeves, Justin Gerber, and the obnoxious Michael Roffman. It is all the more tragic in that they were young. But, had, they lived very, very long lives, they could not have expected nor would they have wished to see as much mad and macabre as they were to record that day. For them an idyllic autumn afternoon conversation became a nightmare. The events of that day were to lead to the discovery of one of the most bizarre crimes in the annal of American history: The Halloweenies covering Tobe Hooper's 1974 horror masterpiece The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Patreon Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4:06:30
  • E.T. Reunion Panel: Live at Creep I.E. Aftermath 2024
    At last month's Creep I.E. Aftermath in Ontario, California, Halloweenies executive producer Michael Roffman and Scare You to Sleep creator Shelby Scott presided over an E.T. reunion panel featuring stars Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, Robert MacNaughton, C. Thomas Howell, and Matthew De Meritt. Given that this is a Halloween movie, we thought this would be a fun treat for your day. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Patreon Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:01:12

Halloweenies: A Horror Franchise Podcast

