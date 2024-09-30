Halloweenies: A Horror Franchise Podcast

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

The podcast which you are about to hear is an account of the tragedy which befell a group of four co-hosts, in particular Daniel Caffrey, Rachel Reeves, Justin Gerber, and the obnoxious Michael Roffman. It is all the more tragic in that they were young. But, had, they lived very, very long lives, they could not have expected nor would they have wished to see as much mad and macabre as they were to record that day. For them an idyllic autumn afternoon conversation became a nightmare. The events of that day were to lead to the discovery of one of the most bizarre crimes in the annal of American history: The Halloweenies covering Tobe Hooper's 1974 horror masterpiece The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Patreon Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices