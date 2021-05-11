Foundation: The Official Podcast

Join host Jason Concepcion and Foundation’s showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer as they discuss adapting Isaac Asimov’s iconic novels for the ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 10
“The Leap”
The Season 1 finale deep dive is here. Jason and David waste no time unpacking the twists and revelations in “The Leap,” written and directed by David. They discuss Gaal’s epic journey home to Synnax, including the difficulties of shooting the scenes above and below water. They also talk about the implications of Hari as a deity. And they close out by touching on David’s hopes for what’s to come in Season 2. This is an Apple TV+ podcast, produced by Pineapple Street Studios.https://apple.co/-Foundation
11/19/2021
42:14
“The First Crisis”
Victoria Morrow, co-executive producer and writer, unpacks Season 1’s penultimate episode, “The First Crisis,” with Jason and David. They debate Hari’s motivations for setting things into motion. And they discuss the Brother Dawn twist that blindsided viewers (Jason especially), which David admits was deliberate.This is an Apple TV+ podcast, produced by Pineapple Street Studios.https://apple.co/-Foundation-
11/12/2021
39:08
“The Missing Piece”
Consulting producer and writer Liz Phang joins Jason and David to talk about episode 8, “The Missing Piece.” David reveals this is his favorite episode of the season while they discuss Brother Day’s complicated relationship with Demerzel, what radicalized the Anacreons, and Gaal’s mounting frustration with Hari’s betrayal. This is an Apple TV+ podcast, produced by Pineapple Street Studios.https://apple.co/-Foundation-
11/5/2021
42:50
“Mysteries and Martyrs”
Jason and David break down episode 7 of Foundation, “Mysteries and Martyrs.” They discuss the concepts behind the Invictus and other Imperial spaceships—some are knife blades, others are donut holes. They also dive deep into Hari’s grand plan, Brother Day’s confrontation with Zephyr Halima, and how Brother Dawn’s storyline gives off YA vibes.This is an Apple TV+ podcast, produced by Pineapple Street Studios.https://apple.co/-Foundation-
10/29/2021
35:41
“Death and the Maiden”
Jason and David dive into episode 6 of Foundation, “Death and the Maiden.” They explore the big reveal that comes to Salvor in a vision, the mounting panic taking hold of Brother Dawn, and Luminism—a religion that suddenly poses a threat to Empire. This is an Apple TV+ podcast, produced by Pineapple Street Studios.https://apple.co/-Foundation-
Join host Jason Concepcion and Foundation’s showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer as they discuss adapting Isaac Asimov’s iconic novels for the screen. Writers from the show chat with Jason and David to unpack the latest episode of the Apple Original series, giving viewers a deeper dive into the story. Episodes of the show and the podcast premiere on Fridays. So watch first on Apple TV+ (where available), then listen to the podcast for the ultimate Foundation experience.
This is an Apple TV+ podcast, produced by Pineapple Street Studios.